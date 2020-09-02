Sneak Peek: Fall sports interrupted, COVID survivors stuck in limbo, Bill and Ted, megafires and more!

click to enlarge DEREK HARRISON PHOTO
Derek Harrison photo

HIGHLIGHTS
Our cover story this week deals with SPORTS — you know, the most important or least consequential thing in our lives. They unite us. They divide us. They’re a frivolous luxury not worth the price during a pandemic. They’re a powerful platform for racial justice. They drive us to new heights. They reveal just how low we’ll go for silly games. And now, as the fall season kicks off, they’re running headlong into major issues, impacting athletes and fans at every level.

Also this week: 

• Daniel Walters tells us about people who’ve survived COVID-19 only to find themselves stuck in limbo for weeks waiting for a negative test to prove they’re not contagious.

• Nathan Weinbender reviews the latest adventures and simple sweetness of Bill and Ted.

• Samantha Wohlfeil explores how mask mandates help reduce COVID, but can make it harder for deaf people to communicate.

• Chey Scott gives us an inside look at Wooden City Spokane, the second Northwest location for trio who started the restaurant in Tacoma.

click to enlarge JACOB JONES PHOTO
Jacob Jones photo
WE KNOW BETTER
They know how to prevent megafires. Why won’t anybody listen? This is a story about frustration, about watching the West burn when you fully understand why it’s burning — and understand why it did not need to be this bad. MORE

HURRY UP AND WAIT
A few months ago, an emergency session of Washington’s Legislature to deal with a pandemic-related budget shortfall seemed inevitable. Now with summer coming to a close and Congress putting another stimulus package on hold, talk of a special session has fizzled. MORE

HOMEBOUND
Domestic violence advocates have grown increasingly worried as more abusers are released from jail and placed in home detention to await trial or serve their sentence, in part due to the COVID pandemic. MORE

