Sneak Peek: Furry friends, tourism, Best Of redux, new polling, John Lewis and more!

In case you’ve been tuning out: The coronavirus is still ravaging America, protesters are still filling the streets in Portland and Seattle, and Congress is still dickering with how to respond in the face of economic calamity. But this week, we’re talking about

— with a look at how the pandemic has impacted our furry friends.

• Now, back to that calamity: We have a report looking at how the travel and tourism industry is faring and a where-are-they-now story on some of 2020’s Best of the Inland Northwest winners. Finally, we dig into some of the competitive races in next week’s Washington primary; be sure to turn your ballot in no later than Tuesday, Aug. 4.

BABY STEPS

A new Washington state poll found 72 percent of Democrats and 23 percent of Republicans are worried about the state's reopening. Some want to reimpose restrictions.

SIZING UP THE COMPETITION

The EWU Eagles football team is picked to finish fourth in the Big Sky by media and coaches.

Young Kwak photo Each letter of the mural was painted by a local artist of color.

SPELLING IT OUT

A closer look at the Black Lives Matter mural in downtown Spokane.

WHAT TO WATCH

Fifteen overlooked films on the new NBC streaming service Peacock.

CAMPAIGN STRATEGY

A former Spokesman-Review editor argues in a guest opinion column: "Richard Nixon and Ronald Reagan had their 'Southern strategies,' laying the groundwork for the Republican Party's opening to racists and white supremacists. President Trump has turned that opening into a six-lane expressway."

LAST WORD

Local writer Claire Rudolf Murphy recalls her brush with John Lewis, an American icon: "No matter how many times he'd been beaten or jailed or disagreed with colleagues in Congress, Lewis was never filled with hate. He led with love and compassion — in both his political dialog and personal interactions."