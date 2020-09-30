Sneak Peek: How to fight megafires, an unsolved murder, best-ever albums, a new pizza joint and more!

By

The latest issue of the Inlander is hitting newsstands today. Find it at your local grocery store and hundreds of other locations; use this map to find a pickup point near you.  You can also read through the digital edition here.

click to enlarge cvr_10-1-2020.jpg
HIGHLIGHTS
For a moment, it seemed as though we had escaped, that 2020 — a dumpster fire of a year — might actually spare us from WILDFIRES. Of course, that wishful thinking went up in flames on Labor Day when blazes exploded around the state, burning up hundreds of thousands of acres in a 24-hour period. Thankfully, though, as our reporter Samantha Wohlfeil reveals in this week’s cover story, experts have a pretty good idea of how we might mitigate what has become our unwanted fifth season of the year: the smoke season when we’re forced to huddle indoors and bungee-cord air filters to box fans. Find our special report in the latest edition of the Inlander.

Also this week:

• Staff reporter Daniel Walters dives into the unsolved 1987 murder of Spokane’s Sarah Gardner, whose granddaughter has returned to the city to become the City Council’s new communications director. “I’m like a phoenix rising from all of this,” she tells us. “I’m coming back to Spokane and picking up the torch from my grandmother.”

• Music editor Nathan Weinbender explores what Rolling Stone’s new 500 best albums list says about our shifting musical landscape.

• Food editor Chey Scott spotlights Hillyard’s Market Street Pizza, which is quickly becoming a neighborhood favorite for its casual vibe and classic recipes.

click to enlarge Wes Crago - DANIEL WALTERS PHOTO
Daniel Walters photo
Wes Crago

CITY HALL SHAKE-UP
Spokane city administrator Wes Crago suddenly resigns. MORE

IS IT ENOUGH?
Washington lawmakers passed the Native American Voting Rights Act last year, but they couldn't have expected the pandemic and wildfires to come. MORE

TRUMP’S TAXES

Steven A. Smith analyzes the blockbuster New York Times report on Trump's taxes — or lack thereof. MORE

FALSE START
National Geographic Live delays its next season start until June 2021. MORE

btb2.jpg

BACK TO BUSINESS
In the middle of this week’s issue, readers will find the second Restaurant Guide from Back to Business. Back to Business is part of a local marketing effort in support of Spokane County’s hospitality sector and was developed by the Inlander and a variety of partners. Find fresh deals, specials and updates from restaurants, shops and more here!

Tags

Trending

Is Tenet worth a trip to Idaho just to remember what it's like to go to the movies?
New owners of the Maxwell House see a bright future while staying rooted in the West Central establishment's long history
Thirty years ago this week, the Replacements released their final album All Shook Down. Where does it rank among the punk pioneers' catalog?
Your Guide to Fall Arts 2020
With Spokane school buildings closed, community organizations create learning hubs to help working parents
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Local News

Biden will challenge Trump to fight by the flagpole after school, and 24 other extremely unlikely debate predictions

By Daniel Walters

Oh, boy. These guys again.

Spokane city administrator Wes Crago suddenly resigns

By Daniel Walters

Spokane city administrator Wes Crago resigned earlier this week.

New Washington law helps Native voters this election. Is it enough?

By Crosscut

New Washington law helps Native voters this election. Is it enough?

With Spokane school buildings closed, community organizations create learning hubs to help working parents

By Wilson Criscione

From Open Doors Family Shelter, Lewis and Clark High School junior Simone LaDue, left, takes a Native American literature class remotely as her mother, Angela Pepion, looks on.
More »

Readers also liked…

Spokane City Council demands unrestrained access to allegedly violent video of recent police arrest

By Josh Kelety

Spokane City Council demands unrestrained access to allegedly violent video of recent police arrest

Washington puts moratorium on evictions, expands unemployment, hiring for Spokane Valley call center

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Washington puts moratorium on evictions, expands unemployment, hiring for Spokane Valley call center

Spokane jail inmate population analysis finds racial disparities, high number of bookings for misdemeanors and nonviolent offenses

By Josh Kelety

Spokane jail inmate population analysis finds racial disparities, high number of bookings for misdemeanors and nonviolent offenses

A new program pairs mental health specialists with police officers in hopes of directing people toward help — rather than jail

By Josh Kelety

Jae Dobbs with Officer Joe Dunsmoor.
More Local News »
All News »

Things To Do

Colville Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch

Colville Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch @ Colville Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch

Through Oct. 31, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Jacob H. Fries

Jacob H. Fries is the editor of the Inlander. In that position, he oversees editorial coverage of the paper and occasionally contributes his own writing. Before joining the paper, he wrote for numerous publications, including the Tampa Bay Times, the Boston Globe and the New York Times. He grew up in Spokane Valley...
More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • September 24-30, 2020

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2020 Inlander
Powered By Foundation