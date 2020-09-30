Sneak Peek: How to fight megafires, an unsolved murder, best-ever albums, a new pizza joint and more!

The latest issue of the Inlander is hitting newsstands today. Find it at your local grocery store and hundreds of other locations; use this map to find a pickup point near you. You can also read through the digital edition here.

HIGHLIGHTS

For a moment, it seemed as though we had escaped, that 2020 — a dumpster fire of a year — might actually spare us from

. Of course, that wishful thinking went up in flames on Labor Day when blazes exploded around the state, burning up hundreds of thousands of acres in a 24-hour period. Thankfully, though, as our reporter Samantha Wohlfeil reveals in this week’s cover story,

when we’re forced to huddle indoors and bungee-cord air filters to box fans. Find our special report in the latest edition of the

Also this week:

• Staff reporter Daniel Walters dives into the unsolved 1987 murder of Spokane’s Sarah Gardner, whose granddaughter has returned to the city to become the City Council’s new communications director. “I’m like a phoenix rising from all of this,” she tells us. “I’m coming back to Spokane and picking up the torch from my grandmother.”

• Music editor Nathan Weinbender explores what Rolling Stone’s new 500 best albums list says about our shifting musical landscape.

• Food editor Chey Scott spotlights Hillyard’s Market Street Pizza, which is quickly becoming a neighborhood favorite for its casual vibe and classic recipes.

click to enlarge Daniel Walters photo Wes Crago

CITY HALL SHAKE-UP

Spokane city administrator Wes Crago suddenly resigns. MORE

IS IT ENOUGH?

Washington lawmakers passed the Native American Voting Rights Act last year, but they couldn't have expected the pandemic and wildfires to come. MORE

TRUMP’S TAXES



Steven A. Smith analyzes the blockbuster New York Times report on Trump's taxes — or lack thereof. MORE

FALSE START

National Geographic Live delays its next season start until June 2021. MORE

BACK TO BUSINESS

In the middle of this week’s issue, readers will find the second Restaurant Guide from Back to Business. Back to Business is part of a local marketing effort in support of Spokane County’s hospitality sector and was developed by the Inlander and a variety of partners. Find fresh deals, specials and updates from restaurants, shops and more here!