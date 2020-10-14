Sneak Peek: Jess Walter’s new book, Mayor Woodward’s new era, live music and the third Back to Business guide!

By

The latest issue of the Inlander is hitting newsstands today. Find it at your local grocery store and hundreds of other locations; use this map to find a pickup point near you.  You can also read through the digital edition here.

click to enlarge YOUNG KWAK PHOTO
Young Kwak photo
HIGHLIGHTS
Mark our words: Spokane is going to make national news this fall, and it won’t be because of the Zags basketball team, Rachel Dolezal or some wingnut politician peddling conspiracy theories. Well, OK, one or more of those may indeed make headlines this fall, but the bigger reason people will be hearing about Spokane is because of Jess Walter’s new novel, The Cold Millions, which is hitting shelves later this month. This is his first novel since 2012’s Beautiful Ruins spent 69 weeks on the New York Times best-seller list. And if early reviews are any indication, Walter could have another hit on his hands.

As our culture editor Dan Nailen writes in this week’s cover story, “The Cold Millions is a blend of fact and fiction, and a ripping read full of dirty cops and hitmen, sexy stage actresses and shady club owners, heroic idealists and disturbing double-crossers — all of them trying to make a go of it in Spokane when it was a boomtown in transition.” 

Read Nailen’s interview with Walter, catch up on Walter’s other books and whet your appetite for more with a sneak peek of The Cold Millions in the latest edition of the Inlander.

Also this week:

  • After the unexplained resignation of her city administrator, Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward embarks on a new — and uncertain — era
  • Izzy’s Comfort Kitchen in Coeur d’Alene opens as a welcome respite for diners and a special tribute for its owners.
  • New streaming concert series from Baby Bar and Lucky You Lounge bring live music to your living room.
  • Also, you will find the third Back to Business Restaurant Guide in the middle of the issue.

click to enlarge JONATHAN HILL ILLUSTRATION
Jonathan Hill illustration

FROM HEALTH & HOME MAGAZINE
Adapting to COVID-19 restrictions, households are rediscovering the joys of cooking at home. MORE

LET’S TALK ABOUT SEX
Mandy Manning, the 2018 National Teacher of the Year, comes out in favor of Washington state’s Referendum 90 requiring schools to teach comprehensive sex education. MORE

SCHOOL DAZE
Coeur d'Alene schools see a rise in COVID-19 cases days after opening for full-time in-person learning. MORE

‘I CAN’T BREATHE’
Civil rights groups to Inslee: Stop sending children to facilities like the one that killed Cornelius Fredericks. MORE

POETRY TO OUR EARS
REVIEW: Steve Von Till takes us back to our roots in his new poetry collection Harvestman. MORE

Tags

Trending

A tiny home and portable studio nourish the expansive spirit of artist Vanessa Swenson
Inlander Give Guide Initiative: A partnership with Innovia Foundation and Horizon Credit Union
North Idaho schoolteacher Steve Von Till brings his dark musings to life with a new solo album and poetry book
We're catching a glimpse of our future, and it's terrifying
Inside the lasting power of Hitchcock's shocking horror classic; plus, where to see it on the big screen
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Local News

Coeur d'Alene schools see rise in COVID-19 cases days after opening for full-time in-person learning

By Wilson Criscione

Coeur d'Alene schools see rise in COVID-19 cases days after opening for full-time in-person learning

Civil rights groups to Inslee: Stop sending children to facilities like the one that killed Cornelius Fredericks

By Wilson Criscione

Clarinda Academy in Iowa

Following years of chaos, Spokane says it's more prepared to provide shelter for the homeless this winter. Will it be enough?

By Wilson Criscione

Harold Carpenter says he's been homeless since his wife died four years ago. He says he's often had no choice but to sleep on the streets. "You just tough it," he says. "You just go outside, and you try to get out of the rain or the snow or whatever."

An altered North Spokane Corridor plan will likely free up dozens of acres of East Central land for new housing — but when?

By Daniel Walters

City Councilwoman Betsy Wilkerson would like to see new development in this part of East Central to "increase the vibrancy of this neighborhood."
More »

Readers also liked…

Spokane City Council demands unrestrained access to allegedly violent video of recent police arrest

By Josh Kelety

Spokane City Council demands unrestrained access to allegedly violent video of recent police arrest

Washington puts moratorium on evictions, expands unemployment, hiring for Spokane Valley call center

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Washington puts moratorium on evictions, expands unemployment, hiring for Spokane Valley call center

Spokane jail inmate population analysis finds racial disparities, high number of bookings for misdemeanors and nonviolent offenses

By Josh Kelety

Spokane jail inmate population analysis finds racial disparities, high number of bookings for misdemeanors and nonviolent offenses

A new program pairs mental health specialists with police officers in hopes of directing people toward help — rather than jail

By Josh Kelety

Jae Dobbs with Officer Joe Dunsmoor.
More Local News »
All News »

Things To Do

Music Finds a Way: The Spokane Symphony

Music Finds a Way: The Spokane Symphony @ Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture

Tuesdays-Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Continues through Jan. 10

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Jacob H. Fries

Jacob H. Fries is the editor of the Inlander. In that position, he oversees editorial coverage of the paper and occasionally contributes his own writing. Before joining the paper, he wrote for numerous publications, including the Tampa Bay Times, the Boston Globe and the New York Times. He grew up in Spokane Valley...
More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • October 8-14, 2020

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2020 Inlander
Powered By Foundation