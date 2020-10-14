Sneak Peek: Jess Walter’s new book, Mayor Woodward’s new era, live music and the third Back to Business guide!

The latest issue of the Inlander is hitting newsstands today. Find it at your local grocery store and hundreds of other locations; use this map to find a pickup point near you. You can also read through the digital edition here.



Mark our words: Spokane is going to make national news this fall, and it won’t be because of the Zags basketball team, Rachel Dolezal or some wingnut politician peddling conspiracy theories. Well, OK, one or more of those may indeed make headlines this fall, but

, which is hitting shelves later this month. This is his first novel since 2012’s

spent 69 weeks on the

best-seller list. And if early reviews are any indication, Walter could have another hit on his hands.

As our culture editor Dan Nailen writes in this week’s cover story, “The Cold Millions is a blend of fact and fiction, and a ripping read full of dirty cops and hitmen, sexy stage actresses and shady club owners, heroic idealists and disturbing double-crossers — all of them trying to make a go of it in Spokane when it was a boomtown in transition.”

Read Nailen’s interview with Walter, catch up on Walter’s other books and whet your appetite for more with a sneak peek of The Cold Millions in the latest edition of the Inlander.

Also this week:

After the unexplained resignation of her city administrator, Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward embarks on a new — and uncertain — era

embarks on a new — and uncertain — era Izzy’s Comfort Kitchen in Coeur d’Alene opens as a welcome respite for diners and a special tribute for its owners.

opens as a welcome respite for diners and a special tribute for its owners. New streaming concert series from Baby Bar and Lucky You Lounge bring live music to your living room.

bring live music to your living room. Also, you will find the third Back to Business Restaurant Guide in the middle of the issue.

click to enlarge Jonathan Hill illustration

FROM HEALTH & HOME MAGAZINE

Adapting to COVID-19 restrictions, households are rediscovering the joys of cooking at home. MORE

LET’S TALK ABOUT SEX

Mandy Manning, the 2018 National Teacher of the Year, comes out in favor of Washington state’s Referendum 90 requiring schools to teach comprehensive sex education. MORE

SCHOOL DAZE

Coeur d'Alene schools see a rise in COVID-19 cases days after opening for full-time in-person learning. MORE

‘I CAN’T BREATHE’

Civil rights groups to Inslee: Stop sending children to facilities like the one that killed Cornelius Fredericks. MORE

POETRY TO OUR EARS

REVIEW: Steve Von Till takes us back to our roots in his new poetry collection Harvestman. MORE