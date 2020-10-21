Sneak Peek: Mail-in voting, Trump vs. Biden, local elections, giant spiders, Halloween and more!

HIGHLIGHTS
Finally, come what may — a “blue shift,” a “red mirage,” the biggest turnout ever, in the most important election of our lifetimes — it’s time for you to vote. Inside this week’s cover section, you’ll find details on casting your ballot by mail and what to expect for election night and the many uncertain days that could follow. We also talk with experts on militant groups in America who are issuing warnings about extremism while also trying not to inadvertently suppress voting by sensationalizing the danger. Finally, staff reporter Daniel Walters analyzes the different attention-grabbing strategies of the two men vying for high office: one who craves the spotlight and the other who promises he’ll be boring enough to ignore. Find those stories and a lot more in the latest edition of the Inlander.

Also this week:
• Staff reporter Wilson Criscione details how the Spokane Police Department continues to ticket homeless people — even when the city’s own records show there’s no place for them to go.

LAST CALL
Geno's pub in the Logan neighborhood to permanently close this weekend. MORE

click to enlarge spider.jpg

ARACHNAPPED!
Nine-foot-wide giant spider gets stolen from Browne's Addition yard. MORE

EYEWITNESS
Feds didn’t identify themselves before opening fire on Portland antifa suspect. MORE

HOT TAKE
A new Trump fairy tale starring the New York Post, Hunter Biden and brain science. MORE

THE HOLIDAYS
What's actually happening in the Inland Northwest for Halloween 2020. MORE

SAVE OUR STAGES
Keep Music Live is a new fundraising initiative aiming to protect Washington's indie venues. MORE

FRIGHT NIGHT
Underrated and overlooked supernatural chillers to see after Netflix's The Haunting of Bly Manor. MORE

After the unexplained resignation of her city administrator, the Woodward administration embarks on a new — and uncertain — era
Dirty cops, civil unrest and income inequality: Author Jess Walter's new Spokane-set novel The Cold Millions takes place a century ago, but its themes still resonate
Spokane's Garland District welcomes new seasonal pho and ramen shop Little Noodle
New streaming concert series from Baby Bar and Lucky You Lounge bring live music to your living room
The different meanings of solitude and safety
Matt Shea isn’t running, but he’s a key part of election attack ads

By Crosscut

State Rep. Matt Shea, R-Spokane Valley, who isn't running for re-election, has popped up in various attack ads around the state, with candidates attempting to link their opponents to Shea and his alleged participation in domestic terrorism.

ARACHNAPPED! Nine-foot-wide giant spider gets stolen from Browne's Addition yard

By Daniel Walters

Fluffy, a terrifying giant yard spider, guards the treasure of Browne's Addition in this 2019 photo.

Washington Supreme Court rules $30 car tab initiative is unconstitutional

By Crosscut

An evening view of the Pacific Tower on Beacon Hill, Seattle, with traffic on Interstate 5 traveling the highway.

After the unexplained resignation of her city administrator, the Woodward administration embarks on a new — and uncertain — era

By Daniel Walters

After 10 months in office, Mayor Nadine Woodward says she's ready to reorganize City Hall.
Spokane City Council demands unrestrained access to allegedly violent video of recent police arrest

By Josh Kelety

Spokane City Council demands unrestrained access to allegedly violent video of recent police arrest

Washington puts moratorium on evictions, expands unemployment, hiring for Spokane Valley call center

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Washington puts moratorium on evictions, expands unemployment, hiring for Spokane Valley call center

Spokane jail inmate population analysis finds racial disparities, high number of bookings for misdemeanors and nonviolent offenses

By Josh Kelety

Spokane jail inmate population analysis finds racial disparities, high number of bookings for misdemeanors and nonviolent offenses

A new program pairs mental health specialists with police officers in hopes of directing people toward help — rather than jail

By Josh Kelety

Jae Dobbs with Officer Joe Dunsmoor.
