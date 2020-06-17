Sneak Peek: Picture Perfect photo essay; racial equity; retail comeback; crickets as food; and new movies!

By

The latest issue of the Inlander is hitting newsstands today. Find it at your local grocery store and hundreds of other locations; use this map to find a pickup point near you. You can also read through the digital edition here.

click to enlarge JERRY W. KAYSER PHOTO
Jerry W. Kayser photo
HIGHLIGHTS
In the center of new issue, you will find a photo essay celebrating the underappreciated beauty of the Inland Northwest, found by local photographers in fields of canola, graffiti-marked underpasses, forlorn trails and more.


• Also this week: we explore the “bold” racial equity resolution adopted by Spokane Public Schools last week, we review the much-anticipated new films from Spike Lee and Judd Apatow, and we check in how retail businesses are evolving in our new world. Finally, we dig into Spokane’s new cricket farm — yes, crickets are what’s for dinner.

CANCELED!
Sheriff Knezovich decries “cancel culture” after the axing of controversial A&E cop reality series Live PD. MORE

SCHOOL DAZE
School districts should expect to open in the fall for in-person instruction, says the state schools chief. MORE

WHAT TO WATCH
You may think you’re caught up on all the shows, having been stuck in lockdown for months with nothing but a remote and your own existential dread, but no — there’s always more (TV, that is … well, existential dread, too). MORE


WHAT TO PLAY
Since March, some of us at the Inlander have finally been able to log time into some of our favorite games. Some are indie classics that continue to stir our imaginations (like the appropriately plague-themed Pathologic 2). Others are major releases you’ve no doubt heard of before (Doom Eternal). All of them we highly recommend. MORE

WHAT TO LISTEN TO
London rapper KSI’s debut solo album, Dissimulation, is as diverse as his own career. MORE

click to enlarge slider_dog_with_toy.jpg

RUFF, RUFF!
Newly announced Bark, A Rescue Pub merges dining out with local animal adoption services. MORE

LAST WORD
From Dr. Matt Thompson in the latest issue of Health & Home: “During these unusual times of isolation, when we're all doubling back to learn new ways of interacting, I think we can learn a little from Mr. Rogers. Let's use our imaginations to discover new hobbies, or rediscover old ones. Let's find ways to encourage creativity and play, as well as to develop compassion and trust. And let's try to define some borders between working, learning, relaxing and resting. Along the way, it can't hurt to watch some more original episodes of Mr. Roger's Neighborhood.” MORE

Tags

Trending

The region's jewelers missed out on a spring of sales, but they used creative means tokeep their businesses going during the shutdown
Spokane's new Chomper Cricket Farm wants to take the "ick" factor out of eating insects
Music therapist Sandi Curtis on how pop music can empower survivors of abuse
Spike Lee's war epic Da 5 Bloods is a bold, eccentric descent into the depths of American brutality
Why thousands are calling on the Spokane County Sheriff to cancel "warrior-style" training for law enforcement officers
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Local News

Northwest groups sue the EPA over its rollback of water quality standards

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Spokane River

Why thousands are calling on the Spokane County Sheriff to cancel "warrior-style" training for law enforcement officers

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Dave Grossman, left, whose training he dubs “Killology,” and Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich, who’s a supporter of Grossman’s viewpoint.

Spokane Public Schools vows to eliminate student arrests and enact systemic change with new racial equity resolution

By Wilson Criscione

Jerrall Haynes, the school board president

Yelling matches, formal grievances and preferred pronouns: How the Spokane County Democrats self-destructed

By Daniel Walters

Ed Wood — who would go on to become the Spokane County Democrats' chair — speaks at a 2017 meeting,
More »

Readers also liked…

How one man's quest to spread Christmas cheer led to a miserable four-year war with his neighborhood

By Daniel Walters

The 2015 Hayden Christmas Light Show, put on despite the ardent objections of the West Hayden Estates Homeowners Association.

Spokane City Council demands unrestrained access to allegedly violent video of recent police arrest

By Josh Kelety

Spokane City Council demands unrestrained access to allegedly violent video of recent police arrest

Spokane jail inmate population analysis finds racial disparities, high number of bookings for misdemeanors and nonviolent offenses

By Josh Kelety

Spokane jail inmate population analysis finds racial disparities, high number of bookings for misdemeanors and nonviolent offenses

The latest on Lime: How long you have left to ride in Spokane, does Lime like us, and more

By Samantha Wohlfeil

"Deadpool" rides a Lime scooter outside Portland's Rose City Comic Con earlier this fall.
More Local News »
All News »

Things To Do

Pompeii: The Immortal City @ Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture

Tuesdays-Sundays. Continues through Sept. 6

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Jacob H. Fries

Jacob H. Fries is the editor of the Inlander. In that position, he oversees editorial coverage of the paper and occasionally contributes his own writing. Before joining the paper, he wrote for numerous publications, including the Tampa Bay Times, the Boston Globe and the New York Times. He grew up in Spokane Valley...
More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • June 18-24, 2020

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2020 Inlander
Website powered by Foundation