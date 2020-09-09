Sneak Peek: Sandpoint’s crappy goose situation, wildfires, windstorms, Kate Bush, Christopher Nolan and more!

By

The latest issue of the Inlander is hitting newsstands today. Find it at your local grocery store and hundreds of other locations; use this map to find a pickup point near you.  You can also read through the digital edition here.

click to enlarge JEFF DREW ILLUSTRATION
Jeff Drew illustration

HIGHLIGHTS
The newest Inlander is hitting newsstands today. For starters, we have an in-depth look at a crappy situation in Sandpoint. It involves Canada geese. First, some background: We overhunted Canada geese, decimating their populations. Then we tried to fix things by breeding them in captivity, but that messed up their migratory patterns. These “resident geese” put down roots and have flourished to the point that cities across America are inventing new ways to harass them in hopes of getting them to move along — largely because of the nuisance poop they leave behind. Sandpoint, the liberal blue dot in deep red North Idaho, is the middle of this particular battle, and for some residents, the stakes couldn’t be much higher. “It amounts to kind of an aviary rights problem,” one of them tells staff reporter Wilson Criscione in this week’s cover story.

Also this week:
• Samantha Wohlfeil explains how Palouse Brand used massive Amazon success to put locals to work.
• Nathan Weinbender investigates the sonic genius of Kate Bush as her Hounds of Love marks 35 years.
• Dan Nailen takes a closer look at Emma Noyes’ Baby Speaks Salish, which is more than a language guide, it’s a reclamation.

ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT
The two big questions about plainclothes deputies' arrest of the Spokane DSA's Jeremy Logan before a Black Lives Matter rally. MORE

click to enlarge Hundreds of square miles burned on Monday, prompting the evacuation of towns like Mansfield, Washington. - TIFFANY PRESTON PHOTO
Tiffany Preston photo
Hundreds of square miles burned on Monday, prompting the evacuation of towns like Mansfield, Washington.

SURROUNDED BY FIRE
The Inlander editor and his family found themselves surrounded by fire this week: “The huge air horns blasted again and again over the tiny town of Mansfield, Washington, late Sunday, waking us, waking our 1-year-old baby girl, signaling to everyone for miles that fire was coming, but from what direction we did not know.” MORE

JOB NUMBERS
More than five months after the coronavirus pandemic began throttling the economy, layoffs remain widespread. MORE

AND THE NOMINEES ARE…
Spokane Arts gets ready to party, announces 2020 Arts Award nominees. MORE

A Hard Day's Night: Through fires, darkness and falling trees

By Jacob H. Fries

Hundreds of square miles burned on Monday, prompting the evacuation of towns like Mansfield, Washington.

The two big questions about plainclothes deputies' arrest of the Spokane DSA's Jeremy Logan before a Black Lives Matter rally

By Daniel Walters

Jeremy Logan, Spokane's co-chair of the Democratic Socialists of America, claims sheriff's deputies didn't identify themselves when he was picked up on an old warrant.

Mask mandates help reduce COVID, but can make it harder for deaf people to communicate

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Interpreter Caroline Allen wears a clear face mask while using sign language to translate at Washington Advocates of Deaf & Hard of Hearing.

What happens when you keep testing positive for COVID, long after you've stopped being contagious?

By Daniel Walters

Jay Wendell Walker fell and broke his femur a few months ago, sending him to the operating table and then a nursing home. That's where he contracted COVID-19.
Jacob H. Fries

Jacob H. Fries is the editor of the Inlander. In that position, he oversees editorial coverage of the paper and occasionally contributes his own writing. Before joining the paper, he wrote for numerous publications, including the Tampa Bay Times, the Boston Globe and the New York Times. He grew up in Spokane Valley...
