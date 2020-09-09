Sneak Peek: Sandpoint’s crappy goose situation, wildfires, windstorms, Kate Bush, Christopher Nolan and more!

The latest issue of the Inlander is hitting newsstands today. Find it at your local grocery store and hundreds of other locations; use this map to find a pickup point near you. You can also read through the digital edition here.

click to enlarge Jeff Drew illustration

HIGHLIGHTS

The newest Inlander is hitting newsstands today. For starters, we have an in-depth look at a crappy situation in Sandpoint. It involves Canada geese. First, some background: We overhunted Canada geese, decimating their populations. Then we tried to fix things by breeding them in captivity, but that messed up their migratory patterns. These “resident geese” put down roots and have flourished to the point that cities across America are inventing new ways to harass them in hopes of getting them to move along — largely because of the nuisance poop they leave behind. Sandpoint, the liberal blue dot in deep red North Idaho, is the middle of this particular battle, and for some residents, the stakes couldn’t be much higher. “It amounts to kind of an aviary rights problem,” one of them tells staff reporter Wilson Criscione in this week’s cover story.

Also this week:

• Samantha Wohlfeil explains how Palouse Brand used massive Amazon success to put locals to work.

• Nathan Weinbender investigates the sonic genius of Kate Bush as her Hounds of Love marks 35 years.

• Dan Nailen takes a closer look at Emma Noyes’ Baby Speaks Salish, which is more than a language guide, it’s a reclamation.

ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT

The two big questions about plainclothes deputies' arrest of the Spokane DSA's Jeremy Logan before a Black Lives Matter rally. MORE

click to enlarge Tiffany Preston photo Hundreds of square miles burned on Monday, prompting the evacuation of towns like Mansfield, Washington.

SURROUNDED BY FIRE

The Inlander editor and his family found themselves surrounded by fire this week: “The huge air horns blasted again and again over the tiny town of Mansfield, Washington, late Sunday, waking us, waking our 1-year-old baby girl, signaling to everyone for miles that fire was coming, but from what direction we did not know.” MORE

JOB NUMBERS

More than five months after the coronavirus pandemic began throttling the economy, layoffs remain widespread. MORE

AND THE NOMINEES ARE…

Spokane Arts gets ready to party, announces 2020 Arts Award nominees. MORE