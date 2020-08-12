Sneak Peek: Schooling in a pandemic, #MeToo in Spokane, voting rights, extremist groups and a new cheese shop!

The latest issue of the Inlander is hitting newsstands today. Find it at your local grocery store and hundreds of other locations; use this map to find a pickup point near you. You can also read through the digital edition here.

click to enlarge cover_1_.jpg
HIGHLIGHTS
This week, we’re looking at how to educate kids during a pandemic. People certainly have their opinions on whether or not to do in-person teaching, but the fact is it’s not a simple yes-or-no question. Yes, in an ideal world — one without COVID — we know that schools have been most effective when kids physically attend class. At the same time, schools have had to innovate in ways, especially with technology, that actually could outlast the pandemic.

“I think we’ll look at this moment decades from now and we’ll see this as a turning point in public education,” Adam Swinyard, the superintendent of Spokane Public Schools, tells us. His district is starting the fall with distance learning; other local districts, including Mead and Coeur d’Alene, have different ideas. 

• Also this week: We examine a #MeToo reckoning that has rattled downtown Spokane’s nightlife and music scene, size up new music from Taylor Swift and Beyonce and explore the right to vote.

SPEAKING OF VOTING…
Did the George Floyd protests boost Democratic voter registration? It looks that way. MORE

LIFE PRESERVERS
Workers without access to federal assistance like stimulus checks are getting a lifeline from the state. MORE

MILITIA GROUPS MOBILIZE
The protests and concurrent pandemic have proven a boon to extremist groups looking to increase their visibility. MORE

click to enlarge Ricky Webster plans to open Rind and Wheat, a local bakery and cheese shop, this fall. - ARI NORDHAGEN
Ari Nordhagen
Ricky Webster plans to open Rind and Wheat, a local bakery and cheese shop, this fall.

BAKED IN
Chef Ricky Webster announces local bakery and cheese shop Rind and Wheat. MORE

