Sneak Peek: The local housing market; Spokane’s Kitty Cantina; the revival of drive-ins; and a new Cajun restaurant!

By

The latest issue of the Inlander is hitting newsstands today. Find it at your local grocery store and hundreds of other locations; use this map to find a pickup point near you. You can also read through the digital edition here.

click to enlarge cover.jpg
HIGHLIGHTS
This week, we’re taking a deep look at housing in the Inland Northwest and we uncovered plenty of optimism and data suggesting the industry is, indeed, rebounding. But there’s also a bit of if-wishing-made-it-so sentiment. “Honestly, in my heart of hearts, I can’t think of a reason the Spokane economy and real estate market is going to do anything other than continue on the strong path it’s on,” Tom Clark, president of the Spokane Association of Realtors, tells us.

• Also this week: We talk with Scott Moran, a Spokane native, who’s co-created Comedy Central’s first binge-oriented sitcom, we introduce you to Spokane’s Kitty Cantina and we go to an old-school drive-in — the perfect vehicle for movies in the time of COVID.

A VOTE OF NO CONFIDENCE
Also on Monday, Eastern Washington University’s faculty senate approved a vote of no confidence in university President Mary Cullinan. A total of 35 out of 42 faculty senators supported the no-confidence vote. Board of Trustees chair Vicki Wilson says the board is “disappointed” by the vote, but intends “to move forward with the course we have charted.” MORE

GOGGLES COME IN HANDY
Two years ago, Whitworth University chemistry major Jessie Lewis used safety goggles in a lab to prevent anything from getting in her eyes. More recently, that same pair of goggles was used for protection against Spokane Police Department’s tear gas. Don’t miss her harrowing story. MORE

click to enlarge CALEB WALSH ILLUSTRATION
Caleb Walsh illustration

QUIET PLEASE!
The Spokane City Council voted 4-3 on Monday night to ban the use of noise-emitting devices commonly referred to by the brand name Mosquito, which downtown businesses have used to deter loitering. The legislation now heads to Mayor Nadine Woodward for her signature or veto. MORE

A RIVER RUNS THROUGH IT
Environmental groups and the Makah Indian Tribe have sued the Environmental Protection Agency over its move to roll-back water quality standards in a way that would allow more pollution. MORE

TALKING TV
Q&A: S.W.A.T writer Aaron Rahsaan Thomas on police militarization, the 'Punisher Skull' and what he hates about most cop shows. MORE

TASTE OF THE BIG EASY
The new Vieux Carre NOLA Kitchen is bringing Cajun flavors to West Central Spokane. MORE

LAST WORD
Matt Slater of former Spokane band The Smokes talks protests and social change in Minneapolis: “I’ve been at the protests every day except one. I went to [George Floyd’s] funeral, and that was a heavy burden. There were no protests. Some people had to be told, ‘This is not the place. We’re not doing chants.’” MORE

Tags

Trending

With the knee-on-neck tactic under fire, Spokane law enforcement speak to needed changes in training
A reader-submitted photo essay documenting the hidden beauties of our region that don't typically make the pages of the Inlander
The region's jewelers missed out on a spring of sales, but they used creative means tokeep their businesses going during the shutdown
Spokane's new Chomper Cricket Farm wants to take the "ick" factor out of eating insects
Music therapist Sandi Curtis on how pop music can empower survivors of abuse
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Local News

Spokane schools superintendent Shelley Redinger is leaving for a job in Richland

By Wilson Criscione

Spokane schools superintendent Shelley Redinger is leaving for a job in Richland

With the knee-on-neck tactic under fire, Spokane law enforcement speak to needed changes in training

By Samantha Wohlfeil

A Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commission trainer shows a “ground control knee placement drill” where an officer would place their knee on the suspect’s shoulder and another on the ground to gain control.

"Mosquito" devices bite the dust after close, long-delayed Spokane City Council vote

By Daniel Walters

To be fair, these urban professionals are probably too old to hear the buzz

Facing severe budget cuts, EWU faculty gives president Cullinan a vote of no confidence

By Wilson Criscione

EWU President Mary Cullinan lacks the confidence of EWU faculty.
More »

Readers also liked…

How one man's quest to spread Christmas cheer led to a miserable four-year war with his neighborhood

By Daniel Walters

The 2015 Hayden Christmas Light Show, put on despite the ardent objections of the West Hayden Estates Homeowners Association.

Spokane City Council demands unrestrained access to allegedly violent video of recent police arrest

By Josh Kelety

Spokane City Council demands unrestrained access to allegedly violent video of recent police arrest

Spokane jail inmate population analysis finds racial disparities, high number of bookings for misdemeanors and nonviolent offenses

By Josh Kelety

Spokane jail inmate population analysis finds racial disparities, high number of bookings for misdemeanors and nonviolent offenses

Why local schools are banning kids from having cell phones during class

By Wilson Criscione

All students at Sacajawea Middle School must put their phones in a cell phone holder when they walk into class.
More Local News »
All News »

Things To Do

North Idaho Flea & Swap

North Idaho Flea & Swap @ Lake City Center

Sat., June 27, 9 a.m. and Sat., July 18, 9 a.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Jacob H. Fries

Jacob H. Fries is the editor of the Inlander. In that position, he oversees editorial coverage of the paper and occasionally contributes his own writing. Before joining the paper, he wrote for numerous publications, including the Tampa Bay Times, the Boston Globe and the New York Times. He grew up in Spokane Valley...
More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • June 18-24, 2020

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2020 Inlander
Powered By Foundation