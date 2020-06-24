Sneak Peek: The local housing market; Spokane’s Kitty Cantina; the revival of drive-ins; and a new Cajun restaurant!

The latest issue of the Inlander is hitting newsstands today. Find it at your local grocery store and hundreds of other locations; use this map to find a pickup point near you. You can also read through the digital edition here.



• Also this week: We talk with Scott Moran, a Spokane native, who’s co-created Comedy Central’s first binge-oriented sitcom, we introduce you to Spokane’s Kitty Cantina and we go to an old-school drive-in — the perfect vehicle for movies in the time of COVID.

A VOTE OF NO CONFIDENCE

Also on Monday, Eastern Washington University’s faculty senate approved a vote of no confidence in university President Mary Cullinan. A total of 35 out of 42 faculty senators supported the no-confidence vote. Board of Trustees chair Vicki Wilson says the board is “disappointed” by the vote, but intends “to move forward with the course we have charted.” MORE

GOGGLES COME IN HANDY

Two years ago, Whitworth University chemistry major Jessie Lewis used safety goggles in a lab to prevent anything from getting in her eyes. More recently, that same pair of goggles was used for protection against Spokane Police Department’s tear gas. Don’t miss her harrowing story. MORE

QUIET PLEASE!

The Spokane City Council voted 4-3 on Monday night to ban the use of noise-emitting devices commonly referred to by the brand name Mosquito, which downtown businesses have used to deter loitering. The legislation now heads to Mayor Nadine Woodward for her signature or veto. MORE

A RIVER RUNS THROUGH IT

Environmental groups and the Makah Indian Tribe have sued the Environmental Protection Agency over its move to roll-back water quality standards in a way that would allow more pollution. MORE

TALKING TV

Q&A: S.W.A.T writer Aaron Rahsaan Thomas on police militarization, the 'Punisher Skull' and what he hates about most cop shows. MORE

TASTE OF THE BIG EASY

The new Vieux Carre NOLA Kitchen is bringing Cajun flavors to West Central Spokane. MORE

LAST WORD

Matt Slater of former Spokane band The Smokes talks protests and social change in Minneapolis: “I’ve been at the protests every day except one. I went to [George Floyd’s] funeral, and that was a heavy burden. There were no protests. Some people had to be told, ‘This is not the place. We’re not doing chants.’” MORE