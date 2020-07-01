Sneak Peek: The Outdoors Issue, Fourth of July, a killed police contract, summer songs and more!

By

The latest issue of the Inlander is hitting newsstands today. Find it at your local grocery store and hundreds of other locations; use this map to find a pickup point near you. You can also read through the digital edition here.

HIGHLIGHTS
Among the stories in this week’s OUTDOORS ISSUE is a tale about Jordan Jonas, a native of Athol, Idaho, who’s made a career out of simply surviving. Simply is the wrong word. Nothing’s simple when you spend 77 days alone in Artic, fending off cold, boredom and insanity with aplomb while living off the moose that you killed. Jonas was the last man standing on Alone, a survival reality show on the History Channel, and won $500,000 in the process. Find his story as well as truly simple ways you can get out in nature, too, in the special section.

click to enlarge TOM STOVER
Tom Stover

Also this week: We look at how Spokane City Council’s smackdown of a proposed police contract, we get nostalgic about the halcyon summer of 1999, “one of the wildest, jampacked years for mainstream pop music,” and we’ve got ideas for celebrating the Fourth of July.

MO’ MONEY
Ecology funds more than $20 million in Eastern Washington clean water projects. MORE

NOT HAVING IT
The Spokane County sheriff says organizers demanding a mental health chat instead of the planned 'Killology' event should 'fix their own damn house.’ MORE

PCB CONTAMINATION
Lawsuits by both Washington state and a class action group of cities and communities co-led by the City of Spokane announced proposed settlements with chemical manufacturer Monsanto that will provide millions for remediation and cleanup efforts. MORE

CONTACT TRACING
Twenty-four people who tested positive for COVID-19 are believed to have contracted the virus from individuals who made recent visits to downtown Spokane restaurant and bar Borracho Tacos & Tequileria. MORE

LAST WORD
In case you missed Jim Frank’s guest editorial on affordable housing: “Let's use this giant interruption in our lives to figure out the future that we want. Foremost in our planning should be the ability to look after our most vulnerable and those impacted by inequality. Attainable housing is where we need to start.” MORE

It is no longer possible for me to remain stationary
While multiplexes remain closed, the country's remaining drive-in theaters attract audiences
Spokane's Kitty Cantina cat cafe offers a laid-back space for cat lovers and adoptable cats to meet
Spokane native Scott Moran and comedian Rory Scovel co-created Comedy Central's first binge-oriented sitcom
At a smaller scale and a lower volume, live music starts to return to the Inland Northwest
Ecology funds more than $20 million in Eastern Washington clean water projects

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Erosion in Hangman Creek will be addressed through one of several major projects funded by the Department of Ecology last week.

Q&A: Spokane City Council President Breean Beggs on police reform, tear gas and defunding the cops

By Daniel Walters

City Council President Breean Beggs back in his Center for Justice days.

Spokane sheriff says organizers demanding mental health chat instead of 'Killology' event should 'Fix their own damn house'

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Spokane home sales dropped dramatically during the pandemic, but prices are up as the stock is low

By Samantha Wohlfeil

National and local home prices continue to rise, with the median local listing up more than 10 percent over last May. Pictured: Kelsey Martin uses FaceTime to help her friends from Seattle look for a property in Spokane last week.
