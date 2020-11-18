Sneak Peek: Trumpism lives, COVID surges, Inslee’s shutdown, James Bond and a grisly murder in Newport

By

The latest issue of the Inlander is hitting newsstands today.

click to enlarge JONATHAN HILL ILLUSTRATION
Jonathan Hill illustration
HIGHLIGHTS
This week staff reporter Daniel Walters straps on some hip waders and slogs into the murk of the 2020 Election. Donald Trump, despite losing by more than 5 million votes, still hasn’t conceded the race to Joe Biden (as of press time), and he’s shown little interest in loosening his grip on Republicans or his friends at Fox News. Regardless, his impact on American life will reverberate for years. As Idaho Congressman Russ Fulcher — a big booster of the president — tells us, “Trump has stirred the pot so much that a bunch of crap is coming up from the bottom. And we’re finally seeing it.” Democrats, meanwhile, are doing some soul searching of their own, having underperformed in down-ballot races across the country. Walters sorts it all out beginning in this week’s issue, hitting newsstands today.

Also this week:

  • Staff reporter Wilson Criscione reports on a family’s search for answers after a gay teen in the small town of Newport was found beaten, tied and buried in a shallow grave.
  • Food editor Chey Wilson reports on the latest impacts of Gov. Jay Inslee’s shutdown order on local restaurants.
  • Film editor Nathan Weinbender, meanwhile, takes a look back at the late Sean Connery’s pioneering take on James Bond.

click to enlarge GU Coach Mark Few - LIBBY KAMROWSKI
Libby Kamrowski
GU Coach Mark Few

ONE BIG DANCE
The NCAA will consolidate its usually sprawling men’s college basketball tournament to a single city in 2021 instead of holding the games at 13 sites across the United States, in hopes of limiting travel during the pandemic. MORE

TV TIME
Eleven new series debuting in November for your streaming pleasure. MORE

THE SURGE
Governors and public health officials across the United States are pleading with Americans to change their behavior and prepare for a long winter as the country shatters record after record for coronavirus cases and hospitalizations. MORE

DUNNO
Spokane's new health officer says he 'didn't know' he was agreeing to be health officer — but now defends his experience. MORE

Tags

Top Stories
Latest in Local News

New lockdown orders to hit WA on Monday as coronavirus cases surge

By Crosscut

Gov. Jay Inslee

Spokane's new health officer says he 'didn't know' he was agreeing to be health officer — but now defends his experience

By Wilson Criscione

The Spokane Regional Health District

Schools in the Inland Northwest haven't caused major COVID-19 outbreaks — but experts still urge for slow reopening

By Wilson Criscione

In Spokane Public Schools, kindergartners and first-graders are currently back for in-person learning.

While Biden will take the White House, incumbents prevail in Washington and Idaho races

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee easily won re-election against Republican opponent Loren Culp.
