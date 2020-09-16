Sneak Peek: Wildfires, smoke, virtual Bloomsday, the power of youth and restaurants getting Back to Business!

The latest issue of the Inlander is hitting newsstands today. Find it at your local grocery store and hundreds of other locations; use this map to find a pickup point near you. You can also read through the digital edition here.



HIGHLIGHTS

This week, we have in-depth reporting on wildfires, which exploded last week across Washington, one of them traveling 60 miles in less than a day, consuming hundreds of thousands of acres and destroying homes, lives and, in the case of Malden, almost an entire town. This week, staff reporter Wilson Criscione takes us back to Malden, located about 40 minutes south of Spokane, and recreates the dramatic moments when the townspeople realized that hell was heading their way. Don’t miss his heart-rending report.

Also this week:

• In the middle of the issue, readers will find a special Restaurant Guide from Back to Business. Back to Business is part of a local marketing effort in support of Spokane County’s hospitality sector and was developed by the Inlander and a variety of partners.

• Plus, staff writer Quinn Welsch talks with runners from around the world who will participate in this weekend’s virtual Bloomsday.

• Finally, author Jess Walter touts the power of youth in a guest editorial.

FOLLOW-UP

After an Inlander article about her links to conspiracy theory websites, Rep. Jenny Graham responds with profanity, threats and another conspiracy website. (The Washington Post picked up the story, but you should read ours first.) MORE

SMOKANE

Hazardous air quality sets an Inland Northwest record and is expected to continue this week. MORE

HOT TAKE

The Trump Tapes: Should Bob Woodward have shared them sooner? MORE