Sneak Peek: Wildfires, smoke, virtual Bloomsday, the power of youth and restaurants getting Back to Business!

By

click to enlarge cvr_09-17-2020_1_.jpg

The latest issue of the Inlander is hitting newsstands today. Find it at your local grocery store and hundreds of other locations; use this map to find a pickup point near you.  You can also read through the digital edition here.

HIGHLIGHTS
This week, we have in-depth reporting on wildfires, which exploded last week across Washington, one of them traveling 60 miles in less than a day, consuming hundreds of thousands of acres and destroying homes, lives and, in the case of Malden, almost an entire town. This week, staff reporter Wilson Criscione takes us back to Malden, located about 40 minutes south of Spokane, and recreates the dramatic moments when the townspeople realized that hell was heading their way. Don’t miss his heart-rending report.

Also this week:
• In the middle of the issue, readers will find a special Restaurant Guide from Back to Business. Back to Business is part of a local marketing effort in support of Spokane County’s hospitality sector and was developed by the Inlander and a variety of partners.
• Plus, staff writer Quinn Welsch talks with runners from around the world who will participate in this weekend’s virtual Bloomsday.
• Finally, author Jess Walter touts the power of youth in a guest editorial.

FOLLOW-UP
After an Inlander article about her links to conspiracy theory websites, Rep. Jenny Graham responds with profanity, threats and another conspiracy website. (The Washington Post picked up the story, but you should read ours first.) MORE

Slideshow

Hazardous smoke covered the Inland Northwest, fueled by fires across the West Coast

Scenes of a smoke-filled Spokane.
9 slides
Scenes of a smoke-filled Spokane. Scenes of a smoke-filled Spokane. Scenes of a smoke-filled Spokane. Scenes of a smoke-filled Spokane. Scenes of a smoke-filled Spokane. Scenes of a smoke-filled Spokane.
Click to View 9 slides

SMOKANE
Hazardous air quality sets an Inland Northwest record and is expected to continue this week. MORE

HOT TAKE
The Trump Tapes: Should Bob Woodward have shared them sooner? MORE

Hazardous air quality sets Inland Northwest record, expected to continue this week

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Smoke from wildfires in Washington, Oregon and California obscures downtown Spokane on Saturday.

After an Inlander article about her links to conspiracy theory websites, Rep. Jenny Graham responds with profanity, threats and another conspiracy website

By Daniel Walters

Rep. Jenny Graham represents the 6th District that covers parts of north Spokane, the South Hill and West Plains. Here she's seen at a KSPS debate in 2018.

Prepare now: Air quality expected to plummet as wildfire smoke blows east into the weekend

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Washington officials shared this image of smoke from West Coast wildfires that is likely to blow inland this weekend, causing air quality to decline.

How an abundance of geese at a popular beach can put a city in a crappy situation

By Wilson Criscione

Canada geese populations have skyrocketed in North America since the 1950s.
More »

