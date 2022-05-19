Some states continue to struggle with illegal cannabis, even years after legalization

By

click to enlarge Some still grow on the sly.
Some still grow on the sly.

This year marks a decade since Washington and Colorado opened the floodgates on cannabis legalization. That was supposed to signal the beginning of the end for the illicit cannabis market. Ten years on, though, illicit markets still thrive, even in places where legal markets exist and have had time to integrate into their communities.

Washington is doing relatively well, but California and Oregon are struggling.

Oregon legalized cannabis eight years ago, but officials are facing an evolving illicit market. Last week, a state task force set up to work on the issue announced that foreign cartels are operating massive illicit cannabis grows in southern Oregon. Much of the illegal cannabis is being transported out of the state for sale. For the past year, law enforcement agencies in southern Oregon have been working to take out illegal outdoor grows, but now the cartels are adapting and moving to indoor grows, according to reporting from the Associated Press.

One potential destination for some of that illicit Oregon cannabis is California, where despite cannabis being legal for six years, the illicit market still far outperforms the legal market. Last fall, Politico reported that California's illicit market generated upward of $8 billion annually, more than twice that of the legal market.

Gov. Gavin Newsom seems to recognize this problem and last week offered a solution. In his proposed budget, California's cannabis industry would get a sizable tax break. Cannabis in California is currently taxed at four different stages of the process from seed to consumer. Newsom's budget would remove the first of those four taxes, placed on growers.

Unlike our neighbors to the south, Washington has been more of a success story in eliminating its illicit market. A 2019 study from the University of Puget Sound and University of Washington found that cannabis use was increasing, but also was shifting away from the illicit market and into the state's legal market.

In 2020, cannabis data analytics firm Headset looked at cannabis prices around the country and found that Washington is home to the nation's cheapest. That is despite having, at 37 percent, the highest cannabis excise tax in the country. Headset noted that Washington's market is not vertically integrated, with growers and processors unable to sell directly to consumers. There are far more growers and processors in the state than retailers, which encourage competition to land on limited shelf space.

Cheaper, in this case, might be better. ♦

Trending

The original print version of this article was headlined "Illicit Markets Persist"

Tags

Speaking of News , Legalization

Breakthroughs in legalization used to come years apart, now however they're coming fast

By Will Maupin

Legal cannabis is finding new places to flourish across the country.

The past week saw developments locally and around the country relating to cannabis

By Will Maupin

Cash-free cannabis purchases could be in our future.

Spokane volunteers will map urban heat islands this summer in partnership with NOAA

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Spokane is one of 14 cities that will join heat island mapping efforts this year. Dozens of other locations around the country have mapped heat islands in recent years.

Spokane Sheriff's Office raising money to donate Ring doorbells to sexual assault survivors

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Ring cameras only require a Wi-Fi connection.
More »

Latest in Green Zone

Breakthroughs in legalization used to come years apart, now however they're coming fast

By Will Maupin

Legal cannabis is finding new places to flourish across the country.

Add cannabis to your evening plans this spring

By Will Maupin

Add cannabis to your evening plans this spring

The past week saw developments locally and around the country relating to cannabis

By Will Maupin

Cash-free cannabis purchases could be in our future.

Does Spokane's cannabis scene really not make the cut?

By Will Maupin

Haven't they heard the Smokane nickname?
More »

Readers also liked…

Three cannabis products to help you maximize the season

By Will Maupin

Three cannabis products to help you maximize the season
More Green Zone »
All News »

Things To Do

Dreamworks Animation: The Exhibition

Dreamworks Animation: The Exhibition @ Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture

Tuesdays-Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Continues through Sept. 11

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • May 19-25, 2022

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2022 Inlander
Powered By Foundation