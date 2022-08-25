Sometimes a favorite movie is the perfect cure for homesickness

click to enlarge Find comfort in familiarity, and When Harry Met Sally.

At this time a year ago, I was gearing up to head to school in Texas, a big move for an 18-year-old who felt very much in her comfort zone in Spokane. While living far from home, I unsurprisingly found myself needing the occasional uplift. When comfort called, I turned to movies that pulled me into the open arms of complex characters and wonderful worlds.

JUNO (2007)

Whether it be the all-star cast, fantastically niche teenage jargon or the cheeseburger telephone, every aspect of Juno leaves me reeling in all the blessings and glory of adolescence. Diablo Cody has amazingly crafted a story so relatable, despite none of the specific events ever happening to me. The portrait of a teenager that Cody paints is so authentic and funny, and it lightheartedly captures a young, unique individual navigating a very difficult time.

While it is offbeat and hilarious, Juno delivers a story with weight and depth, making for an extremely enjoyable watching experience. Some of the topics may be heavy, but they are discussed and handled with humor and grace, tastefully walking the line between too dramatic and not dramatic enough.

Just shy of an hour and 40 minutes, this movie allows me to bask in the warmth that it provides and take my mind off of anything and everything for a little bit. The outstanding soundtrack accompanying the intriguing story makes for the perfect and often needed break from the world around me.

COLUMBUS (2017)

A film drenched in meaningful yet subtle dialogue and shots that could be hung in museums, video-essayist Kogonada's first feature film, Columbus, delivers solace, reflection and hope.

The movie portrays an unlikely platonic pairing that primarily consists of wandering around Columbus, Indiana, admiring its modern art and architecture and sharing conversations. Led by John Cho as Jin, a visitor from South Korea in town to watch over his estranged father who has fallen into a coma, and Casey, played by Haley Lu Richardson, a young woman who works in the local library and takes care of her mother recovering from addiction, the two could not be more different, but they come together to help each other in unique, moving ways.

The two characters both change and undergo adjustment periods throughout the movie, something that every college freshman becomes familiar with. Seeing captivating, complicated characters deal with that change and being able to relate to it is a gift.

Columbus is a quiet, calming movie that feels like taking a breath of fresh air or showering for the first time in days — it is a simple pleasure that works wonders when I'm stressed out.

WHEN HARRY MET SALLY (1989)

A classic rom-com that has withstood the test of time, When Harry Met Sally is everything I could ever want in a movie. I belly laugh, I feel warm and fuzzy afterwards, and the concept of Tinder is kicked to the curb by Carrie Fisher character's Rolodex matchmaking tactic.

Jam-packed with masterful comedic timing and lovable characters, this movie warms the heart and brings sincere happiness in bucketloads. I watched it for the first time with my mom when I was in high school, and I've considered it my favorite movie ever since. It's iconic for a reason, and I truly never tire of watching Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal's excellent chemistry explode into a love story for the ages.

This movie in particular opens a portal to home in my mind, allowing me to relax and indulge for 96 perfect minutes. ♦