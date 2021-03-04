Sponsored Content

Dining Destination: South Hill

If pizza is your thing, you have lots of options, including Republic Pi.
If pizza is your thing, you have lots of options, including Republic Pi.

Whether you're looking for bistro fare, wood-fired pizza, seafood or delicious deli creations, the South Hill is filled with a variety of casual to fine dining options that span a huge range of interesting and unique flavor profiles. Whether you want to order a quick lunch to go, or have a little date night out, with current restrictions you can try either option with your loved ones.

On the casual side, you can snag a bite while shopping for groceries at HUCKLEBERRY'S NATURAL MARKET, where you'll find their featured dish: a fried egg sammy with tasty pesto, melty Gouda, bacon and arugula on sourdough for just $8.

Multiple other places are also featuring their popular handheld options. Hit up MACKENZIE RIVER PIZZA, GRILL & PUB for their Dill With It Chicken Sando ($11) packed with dill flavors and pickle-brined chicken. Or head over to MANITO TAP HOUSE for the Tap House Burger ($16.75) featuring Kobe beef. CASPER FRY also returns with a shrimp po'boy ($16) and the TWO SEVEN PUBLIC HOUSE is featuring their salpicon tacos ($15) with shredded beef and peppers.

Meanwhile, HANG 10 HAWAIIAN GRILL has their Loco Moco ($13.50) featuring a smash burger patty on rice, with gravy, caramelized onions, green onions and a sunnyside-up egg, and RÜT BAR & KITCHEN has vegetarians covered with their jalapeño mushroom burger ($17), made with an Impossible Burger patty, seitan bacon, cream cheese, crispy onions, and of course jalapeños and mushrooms.

Is pizza more your thing? You have a ton of options, including SOUTH PERRY PIZZA, ROCK CITY GRILL, REPUBLIC PI, and ALLIE'S VEGAN PIZZERIA AND CAFE.

Seafood more your style? IZUMI SUSHI AND ASIAN BISTRO has a lobster roll up for grabs ($20), SOUTH HILL GRILL is featuring a pan-seared salmon ($18), and LATAH BISTRO is featuring tuna wraps ($18) with a sriracha slaw, lemongrass aioli and bibb lettuce.

Or consider going to one of the other South Hill restaurants participating in the Great Dine Out, including GORDY'S SICHUAN CAFE, FERRANTE'S MARKETPLACE CAFE, FRESH SOUL, REMEDY KITCHEN & TAVERN, and LAGUNA CAFE.

Trending

The Great Dine Out
Spokane’s police contract shows cops and police reform advocates can agree; it just might take a very, very long time
The MAC's spring exhibit of costumes from hit British period drama Downton Abbey includes local tie-ins and a special collab
The contrast between our first and 45th presidents could not be clearer
From Marilyn Monroe to Malcolm McDowell: Great performances the Oscars ignored
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Tags

Speaking of South Hill

Voters' Best Reasons to Visit... South Hill

By Josh Kelety

Capturing Manito Park's good side.

New plan to keep the unofficial South Hill dog park at the site of a proposed middle school

By Wilson Criscione

All dogs need a park.

Search on in deadly Spokane shooting, tax bill passes, morning headlines

By Samantha Wohlfeil

The Republicans late Tuesday night pushed through a tax bill that adds $1.5 trillion to the national debt over the next 10 years.

ENTRÉE: Help a Spokane chef feed hurricane victims in Puerto Rico

By Chey Scott

ENTRÉE: Help a Spokane chef feed hurricane victims in Puerto Rico
More »

Latest in Promoted Events

The Great Dine Out Sponsored

The Great Dine Out

Here's your chance to do some good — for our community and your tastebuds Sponsored

Here's your chance to do some good &mdash; for our community and your tastebuds

A True Team Effort: How the Great Dine Out came together Sponsored

Magnolia American Brasserie

Dining Destination: Downtown Spokane Sponsored

Magnolia American Brasserie's chicken piquant with green beans.
More »
More Promoted Events »
All Special Guides »

Things To Do

Spokane Jewish Cultural Film Festival: Hope in a Broken World

Spokane Jewish Cultural Film Festival: Hope in a Broken World

Through March 12

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • March 11-17, 2021

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2021 Inlander
Powered By Foundation