Dining Destination: South Hill

If pizza is your thing, you have lots of options, including Republic Pi.

Whether you're looking for bistro fare, wood-fired pizza, seafood or delicious deli creations, the South Hill is filled with a variety of casual to fine dining options that span a huge range of interesting and unique flavor profiles. Whether you want to order a quick lunch to go, or have a little date night out, with current restrictions you can try either option with your loved ones.

On the casual side, you can snag a bite while shopping for groceries at HUCKLEBERRY'S NATURAL MARKET, where you'll find their featured dish: a fried egg sammy with tasty pesto, melty Gouda, bacon and arugula on sourdough for just $8.

Multiple other places are also featuring their popular handheld options. Hit up MACKENZIE RIVER PIZZA, GRILL & PUB for their Dill With It Chicken Sando ($11) packed with dill flavors and pickle-brined chicken. Or head over to MANITO TAP HOUSE for the Tap House Burger ($16.75) featuring Kobe beef. CASPER FRY also returns with a shrimp po'boy ($16) and the TWO SEVEN PUBLIC HOUSE is featuring their salpicon tacos ($15) with shredded beef and peppers.

Meanwhile, HANG 10 HAWAIIAN GRILL has their Loco Moco ($13.50) featuring a smash burger patty on rice, with gravy, caramelized onions, green onions and a sunnyside-up egg, and RÜT BAR & KITCHEN has vegetarians covered with their jalapeño mushroom burger ($17), made with an Impossible Burger patty, seitan bacon, cream cheese, crispy onions, and of course jalapeños and mushrooms.

Is pizza more your thing? You have a ton of options, including SOUTH PERRY PIZZA, ROCK CITY GRILL, REPUBLIC PI, and ALLIE'S VEGAN PIZZERIA AND CAFE.

Seafood more your style? IZUMI SUSHI AND ASIAN BISTRO has a lobster roll up for grabs ($20), SOUTH HILL GRILL is featuring a pan-seared salmon ($18), and LATAH BISTRO is featuring tuna wraps ($18) with a sriracha slaw, lemongrass aioli and bibb lettuce.

Or consider going to one of the other South Hill restaurants participating in the Great Dine Out, including GORDY'S SICHUAN CAFE, FERRANTE'S MARKETPLACE CAFE, FRESH SOUL, REMEDY KITCHEN & TAVERN, and LAGUNA CAFE.