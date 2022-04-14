Spark up one of these five binge-worthy and stoner-friendly shows, ranging from sci-fi to sitcoms to psychedelic weirdness

By

click to enlarge Is It Cake? offers food, fun and optical illustions, a stoned streamer&#39;s delight.
Is It Cake? offers food, fun and optical illustions, a stoned streamer's delight.

JOE PERA TALKS WITH YOU

Slow-paced, calm comedian Joe Pera plays Joe Pera, a self-described soft-handed choir teacher living in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. Over three seasons, the most recent of which aired this past fall and is streaming on Adult Swim, Pera's slice-of-life comedy has explored important topics such as breakfast food, shopping for groceries and finding a comfortable chair. Pera regularly breaks the fourth wall to, as the title would suggest, talk with you about them. Pera and company highlight the weight and value of everyday experiences in a way few other shows manage, and the result is one of the most genuinely sweet things on television. If you ever find yourself a little too stoned, consider letting Joe Pera talk you to sleep, which he attempts in the series' fifth episode.

Related
Mike Boyer dressed the part to become Spokane's first legal pot buyer at Spokane Green Leaf in 2014.

After the 2012 legalization vote, has Washington's experience with cannabis paid off?

BARRY

SNL alumnus Bill Hader ditches his signature inability to get through lines without breaking for a much more subtle humor in this dark comedy. Hader plays the titular Barry, a Marine veteran-turned-hitman whose traumatic experiences have left him cold and numb. That is, until he unwittingly stumbles into a Los Angeles acting class taught by a self-important instructor played by Henry Winkler. It is through acting, and his classmates, that Barry begins to find connection, vulnerability and eventually intimacy. Though as he goes down this path of growth, he's unable to fully remove himself from his violent past life due to ties with a rather quirky, though brutal, arm of the Chechen mafia. Season three debuts April 24 on HBO.

Related
Cannabis cookbooks geared &#10;toward ganja gourmands and culinary newbies alike

Cannabis cookbooks geared toward ganja gourmands and culinary newbies alike

IS IT CAKE?

Remember that recent trend in viral videos in which people would display something like a shoe or a clock, only to cut into it with a knife and reveal it was in fact an incredibly deceiving cake? Well, Netflix somehow made a whole 40-minute game show out of that concept. It's not The Great British Baking Show when it comes to quality, but it's great for those times you just need to mindlessly zone out for a bit.

Related
Dosing dogs with CBD is increasingly common.

Can CBD ease pain, stress and more in cats and dogs? Sometimes, but the science is still very new

ON CINEMA AT THE CINEMA

Comedians Tim Heidecker and Gregg Turkington, playing fictionalized versions of themselves, are two guys with a movie review show despite knowing nothing about movies. Over 10 years and 12 seasons, the theme of reviewing movies has remained central, though the expanded universe has spun off the rails to include leather-clad Italian rockers, family values, B-list legend Joe Estevez, alternative medicine and conspiracy theories that have come together to leave at least two-dozen people dead in their wake. The slow building comedy plays out over 10-episode seasons of roughly 10 minutes per episode, always coming to a climax by the season finale, making it perfect to consume over two hours on the couch. Everything through season 11 is available to stream for free on the Hei Network (heinetwork.tv), with the more recent content, including last fall's season 12, streaming behind a paywall.

Related
Cannabis is showing up in products (and places) you'd never expect

Cannabis is showing up in products (and places) you'd never expect

STATION ELEVEN

If stoned paranoia isn't a problem for you, consider Station Eleven, which looks at an uncomfortably possible dystopia. Set two decades after a viral pandemic brings about the collapse of human civilization, the HBO Max miniseries tells the tale of a group of survivors, following multiple timelines and storylines, linked to one another by both their status as some of the few who made it through the pandemic and also by a hazy connection to a violent cult. The show ran from December through January, putting it firmly in the COVID era, though it is based upon a novel of the same name published six years before our real-life pandemic.♦

Trending

The original print version of this article was headlined "Just Push Play"

Tags

Related Articles

Speaking of...

After the 2012 legalization vote, has Washington's experience with cannabis paid off?

By Daniel Walters

Mike Boyer dressed the part to become Spokane's first legal pot buyer at Spokane Green Leaf in 2014.

Cannabis cookbooks geared toward ganja gourmands and culinary newbies alike

By Carrie Scozzaro

Cannabis cookbooks geared &#10;toward ganja gourmands and culinary newbies alike

Cannabis is showing up in products (and places) you'd never expect

By Claire Munds

Cannabis is showing up in products (and places) you'd never expect

Reminiscence on the days before legalization, before weed became too strong for me

By Quinn Welsch

Be careful what you wish for.
More »

More from Cannabis Issue

After the 2012 legalization vote, has Washington's experience with cannabis paid off?

By Daniel Walters

Mike Boyer dressed the part to become Spokane's first legal pot buyer at Spokane Green Leaf in 2014.

Cannabis cookbooks geared toward ganja gourmands and culinary newbies alike

By Carrie Scozzaro

Cannabis cookbooks geared &#10;toward ganja gourmands and culinary newbies alike

Can CBD ease pain, stress and more in cats and dogs? Sometimes, but the science is still very new

By Chey Scott

Dosing dogs with CBD is increasingly common.

Cannabis is showing up in products (and places) you'd never expect

By Claire Munds

Cannabis is showing up in products (and places) you'd never expect

Reminiscence on the days before legalization, before weed became too strong for me

By Quinn Welsch

Be careful what you wish for.
More »
More Cannabis Issue »
All Special Guides »

Things To Do

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • April 14-20, 2022

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2022 Inlander
Powered By Foundation