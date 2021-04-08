Special Needs Camps

click to enlarge Camp STIX hopes to replace its normal overnight camp for kids and teens with diabetes with a day camp option.

Camp No Limits

This year’s camp for children experiencing limb loss will be virtual, with details TBD. Please check website for latest updates. Ages 3-18. $25 application fee; scholarships available. nolimitsfoundation.org 207-569-6411

Lutherhaven Champ Camp

A chance for campers with disabilities to come and experience all that summer camp has to offer. Campers are cared for by trained college-aged staff and paired with young servant-leaders from around the country, increasing our camper-to-adult ratio. Activities include swimming, crafts, hikes, Bible studies, singing and more, with extra space and assistance required for a great, safe, summer camp experience. Ages 8-21. June 20-25 (ages 8-21 only) and Aug. 15-18 (ages 18-25+; campers older than 21 may register with prior approval). $250-$450; financial assistance available. lutherhaven.com 866-729-8372

Funshine Day Camp

A fun-filled camp for those with developmental and/or physical disabilities. Campers have the opportunity to interact and socialize with their peers through crafts, music, science experiments, books, board games, group activities, swimming and more. Fridays are field trip days to a variety of locations. Each week the camp centers around a different theme, and campers get to celebrate the end of summer with a carnival and potluck. Ages 6-21. Weekly sessions offered June 28-Aug. 9, meets Mon-Fri from 9 am-2:30 pm. Adult session (ages 18+) offered July 27-30. Daily drop-off at Browne Elementary, Spokane. $219/week. spokanerec.org

Camp Sweyolakan: You Bet I Can!

A traditional rustic resident camp for boys and girls on Lake Coeur d’Alene, accessible only by boat. “Camper Buddies” assist campers with disabilities during activities such as swimming, boating, outdoor activities, ropes courses, arts and crafts and more. Ages 6-21. Two week-long sessions offered: July 5-9 and Aug. 1-6. One mini-session offered July 28-30. $254-$485. campfireinc.org 509-747-6191

Camp Dart-Lo: You Bet I Can!

Campers with special needs are encouraged to attend Camp Dart-Lo for this inclusive program focuses on building skills and gaining self-esteem as part of the outdoor experience. Campers with special needs have the opportunity to say “You bet I Can!” and participate in all camp activities alongside their peers and with the support of assigned “Camper Buddies.” Ages 6-21. Three sessions offered: July 12-26, July 26-30 and Aug. 9-13. $230/session. campfireinc.org 509-747-6191

Abba’s Child Grief Camp

MiVoden is hosting this camp designed to help grieving children process the loss of someone close to them while also getting them outside to have some fun at camp. Ages 10-15. July 18-23. Application required; more at abbas-child.net. Free for qualifying children. mivoden.com 509-242-0506

Adaptive Summer Adventure Camp

A three-day experience providing outdoor recreation activities for youth with physical disabilities. Youth will learn to rock climb at Wild Walls, play disc golf and kayak/paddle on flatwater. Ages 8-15. July 19-21 from 10 am-2 pm. Location and additional information emailed after registration. $150. spokanerec.org

Camp STIX Adventure Camp

Hosted by Camp STIX, a local summer camp for kids and teens with diabetes, this four-day, three-night experience includes a trip down the Salmon River on a rafting adventure, guided by Salmon River Experience. Ages 16-19. July 22-25. $375. stixdiabetes.org 509-484-1366

Camp Journey

A sleepaway camp experience at Ross Point camp facilities catering to children diagnosed with cancer (other criteria also applies; see website), offering traditional camp activities such as swimming, arts and crafts, archery, boating and more in a medically-supervised environment. Ages 7-17. Aug. 1-7. Resident and day (Aug. 2-5; ages 5-7 and for cancer survivors only; no siblings/friends) options available. Register by May 21. No cost. rosspoint.org/camp-journey 509-312-9825

Camp TWIGS

A day camp designed for kids with diabetes, during which they’ll learn about their type 1 diabetes, participate in traditional summer camp activities, and meet other kids their age, as well as adults who have diabetes. Ages 6-8. Aug. 6-8 at Camp Dart-Lo, Spokane. $150. stixdiabetes.org/camp-twigs 509-484-1366

Lutherhaven Family Champ Camp Weekend

A weekend designed for families who have a child (or children) with developmental or special physical needs. Accessible activities including swimming, hikes, arts and crafts and more in a faith-based setting. Aug. 6-8. $109-$160. lutherhaven.com 208-667-3459

Camp Goodtimes

A camp medically-supported by pediatric and oncology physicians and nurses for children affected by cancer. Highlights include college sports team visits, the tie-dye extravaganza, bass fishing day, and a host of typical camp activities. Ages 7-17. 2021 dates TBD. Includes day and resident options. Hosted at YMCA Camp Reed facilities. See website for updates. Free for qualifying children. ymcainw.org 509-777-9622

Camp STIX

An annual independently-run summer camp for diabetic youth in the Inland Northwest. While this year’s overnight camp has been canceled due to COVID-19, organizers are still hoping to host an in-person day camp option. Ages 9-16. See website for the latest information. Cost TBD; not to exceed $250. stixdiabetes.org/camp-stix 509-484-1366