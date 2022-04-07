Special Needs Camps

click to enlarge Camp STIX takes over Camp Reed for one week to host kids with diabetes.

ABBA'S CHILD GRIEF CAMP

MiVoden is hosting this camp designed to help grieving children process the loss of someone close to them while also getting them outside to have some fun at camp. Ages 9-16. June 26-July 3 (Ages 9-12), July 3-10 (Ages 13-16). Application required; more at abbas-child.net. Free for qualifying children. mivoden.com 509-242-0506

BEATS & RHYTHMS CARDIAC CAMP

Children who've been diagnosed with a cardiac defect, disease or pulmonary hypertension enjoy swimming, archery, crafts, water activities, a climbing wall, ropes course and much more, all under medical supervision. Ages 9-15. Aug. 11-14. No cost to campers; donations accepted. beatsandrhythms.org/camp

CAMP DART-LO: YOU BET I CAN!

Campers with special needs are encouraged to attend Camp Dart-Lo for this inclusive program focuses on building skills and gaining self-esteem as part of the outdoor experience. Campers with special needs have the opportunity to say "You bet I can!" while participating in all camp activities alongside peers and with the support of assigned "Camper Buddies." Ages 6-21. Three sessions offered: July 11-15, July 25-29 and Aug. 8-12. $235/session. campfireinc.org

CAMP GOODTIMES

A camp medically-supported by pediatric and oncology physicians and nurses for children affected by cancer. Highlights include college sports team visits, the tie-dye extravaganza, bass fishing day, and a host of typical camp activities. Ages 7-17. Includes day and resident options. Hosted at YMCA Camp Reed facilities. See website for details. Free for qualifying children. ymcainw.org 509-777-9622

CAMP STIX

A one-week residential camp for youth with diabetes, who have an opportunity to come together and share a traditional summer camp experience at Camp Reed's site on Fan Lake. Ages 9-16. July 3-9. All 2022 camp participants must be fully vaccinated for COVID-19. $1,000; scholarships available. stixdiabetes.org/camp-stix 509-484-1366

CAMP STIX ADVENTURE CAMP

Hosted by Camp STIX, a local summer camp for kids and teens with diabetes, this four-day, three-night experience includes a trip down the Salmon River on a rafting adventure, guided by Salmon River Experience. Ages 16-19. July 21-24. All 2022 camp participants must be fully vaccinated for COVID-19. $450; scholarships available. stixdiabetes.org

CAMP SWEYOLAKAN: YOU BET I CAN!

A traditional rustic resident camp for boys and girls on Lake Coeur d'Alene, accessible only by boat. "Camper Buddies" assist campers with disabilities during activities such as swimming, boating, outdoor activities, ropes courses, arts and crafts and more. Ages 6-21. Two week-long sessions offered: July 10-15 and Aug. 1-5; one mini-session offered July 6-8. $250-$495. campfireinc.org 509-747-6191

CAMP TWIGS

A day camp designed for kids with diabetes, during which they'll learn about living with diabetes, participate in traditional summer camp activities and meet other kids their age, as well as adults who have diabetes. Ages 6-8. Aug. 5-7 at Camp Dart-Lo facilities in north Spokane. All 2022 camp participants must be fully vaccinated for COVID-19. $200; scholarships available. stixdiabetes.org/camp-twigs 509-484-1366

LUTHERHAVEN CHAMP CAMP

A chance for campers with disabilities to experience all that summer camp has to offer. Campers are cared for by trained college-aged staff and paired with young servant-leaders from around the country, increasing the program's camper-to-adult ratio. Activities include swimming, crafts, hikes, Bible studies, singing and more, with extra space and assistance required for a fun and safe experience. Ages 8-25. July 5-8 (ages 8-21 only) and Aug. 14-17 (ages 10-25+). $264; financial assistance available. lutherhaven.com 866-729-8372

LUTHERHAVEN FAMILY CHAMP CAMP WEEKEND

A weekend designed for families who have a child (or children) with developmental or special physical needs. Accessible activities including swimming, hikes, arts and crafts and more in a faith-based setting. Aug. 5-7. $264. lutherhaven.com 208-667-3459