Special Needs Camps

click to enlarge Camp Stix is a one-week residential camp for youth with diabetes.

ABBA'S CHILD GRIEF CAMP

MiVoden is hosting this camp designed to help grieving children process the loss of someone close to them while also getting them outside to have some fun at camp. Ages 9-16. June 25-July 2 (Ages 9-12), July 23-30 (Ages 13-16). Application required; more at abbas-child.net. Free for qualifying children. mivoden.com 509-242-0506

BEATS & RHYTHMS CARDIAC CAMP

Children who've been diagnosed with a cardiac defect, disease or pulmonary hypertension enjoy swimming, archery, crafts, water activities, a climbing wall, ropes course and much more, all under medical supervision. Ages 9-16. Aug. 10-13. No cost to campers; donations accepted. beatsandrhythms.org/camp 509-474-6725

CAMP GOODTIMES

A camp medically-supported by pediatric and oncology physicians and nurses for children affected by cancer. Highlights include college sports team visits, the tie-dye extravaganza, bass fishing day, and a host of typical camp activities. Ages 7-17. Includes day and resident options. Hosted at YMCA Camp Reed facilities. See website for details. Free for qualifying children. ymcainw.org 509-777-9622

CAMP JOURNEY

A camp designed for 7 to 17-year-old cancer patients and survivors. Campers immerse themselves in a fun-filled outdoor camp experience tailored expressly to their needs. Trained oncology staff is on-site 24/7. July 30-Aug. 5 at Ross Point in Post Falls, Idaho. Price TBD. campjourneynw.org

CAMP STIX

A one-week residential camp for youth with diabetes, who have an opportunity to come together and share a traditional summer camp experience at Camp Reed's site on Fan Lake. Ages 9-16. July 2-8. All 2023 camp participants must be fully vaccinated for COVID-19. $1,000; scholarships available. stixdiabetes.org/camp-stix 509-484-1366

CAMP STIX ADVENTURE CAMP

Hosted by Camp STIX, a local summer camp for kids and teens with diabetes, this four-day, three-night experience includes a trip down the Salmon River on a rafting adventure, guided by Salmon River Experience. Ages 16-20. July 20-23. All 2023 camp participants must be fully vaccinated for COVID-19. $450; scholarships available. stixdiabetes.org 509-484-1366

CAMP TWIGS

A day camp designed for kids with diabetes, during which they'll learn about living with diabetes, participate in traditional summer camp activities and meet other kids their age, as well as adults who have diabetes. Ages 6-8. Aug. 4-6 at Camp Dart-Lo facilities in north Spokane. All 2023 camp participants must be fully vaccinated for COVID-19. $200; scholarships available. stixdiabetes.org/camp-twigs 509-484-1366

LUTHERHAVEN CHAMP CAMP

A chance for campers with disabilities to experience all that summer camp has to offer. Campers are cared for by trained college-aged staff and paired with young servant-leaders from around the country, increasing the program's camper-to-adult ratio. Activities include swimming, crafts, hikes, Bible studies, singing and more, with extra space and assistance for a fun and safe experience. Ages 8-30. June 25-28 (ages 8-18 and 18-30 only) and Aug. 6-9 (ages 8-21). $285; financial assistance available. lutherhaven.com 866-729-8372

LUTHERHAVEN FAMILY CHAMP CAMP WEEKEND

A weekend designed for families who have a child (or children) with developmental or special physical needs. Accessible activities including swimming, hikes, arts and crafts and more in a faith-based setting. Aug. 4-6. $165/adult, $115/youth 4-12. lutherhaven.com 208-667-3459

SUMMER FUN AT ISAAC'S CLUBHOUSE

Open to children on the autism spectrum (grades 6-12) who do not require a high level of supervision. Children will foster connections with peers through exploring interests such as Lego, Roblox, Minecraft and more. Grades 6-12. July 11-Aug. 17. Meets Tue and Thu from 10 am-2 pm at the ISAAC Foundation, Spokane. $40/week; $240/full session. theisaacfoundation.org 509-325-1515

TREK ADVENTURES CAMP

TREK gives neuro-divergent youth the opportunity to partner with peer-mentors and executive functioning coaches, to learn the skills needed to confidently access their community and demonstrate independence while navigating activities of daily living. Grades 6+. Six sessions offered from July 10-Aug. 17. At Isaac's Clubhouse, Spokane. prices TBD. Scholarships available. theisaacfoundation.org 509-325-1515