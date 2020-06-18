Specialty shops lean on social media and loyal customers to get by

By

click to enlarge Boulevard Mercantile owners David Jeffers, Joellen Jeffers and Dan Webb. - DANIELLE ROBERTS PHOTO
Danielle Roberts photo
Boulevard Mercantile owners David Jeffers, Joellen Jeffers and Dan Webb.

Novelty stores that sell antiques, souvenirs and small, niche specialty goods can have a tight-knit customer base, but how do they fare when their close following is severed from them by a total pandemic shutdown?

It requires some patience and innovation on the part of the business, as well as confidence their customers will come back. This was the case for Douglas Bean, owner of the Pink Cadillac in the NorthTown Mall, a store that sells a range of swords and knives, many of them real-life imitations from video games such as Zelda and Final Fantasy, among other collectibles.

"I've been in this the long term. I'm not gonna quit now at 65 years old. I'm a survivor," Bean says.

Bean's store has been in operation for 27 years, feeding off the enthusiasm that his customers have had for his unorthodox selection ever since it was established in 1993.

"We love the community here and value the customers' support that we've had. Me and my wife want to continue that relationship with this community," he says.

During the shutdown, Bean maintained a Facebook presence for the store. The page is managed by his daughter and he regularly sends content to let his followers know what's going on.

Related
Local craft breweries make a shift to packaging to survive the shutdown.

Local breweries are forced to adapt and an upcoming beer collaboration aims to support the industry: Drink Local

Another business that turned to social media during the shutdown was Boulevard Mercantile, a vintage furniture store run by co-owner Dan Webb. While it was closed, customers could message online and pay for products, opting for curbside pickup or delivery.

"Social media wasn't the same as having our doors open, but it did bring us a bit of income," Webb says.

That bit of income was crucial for the store, as the shutdown came to them after they had just paid the expenses of moving to their new location on 1012 N. Washington St. They moved on March 6 before having to close March 20. They had their grand opening, yet they had to be closed for weeks afterward.

"It was like having an opening all over again because people hadn't been to our new space," Webber says, referring to their reopening after the shutdown. "But they were eager to visit the store when we opened. Business has been going well."

In North Idaho, the situation is similar. The Front Porch is an arts and crafts store in Hayden, and owner Roger Garlock is happy to see the community support a small business like his after the shutdown.

"We got a really good rebound," Garlock says. "People came out in force for our opening weekend. We even had people driving here from Spokane, saying, 'Oh, it's nice you're open' and things like that." ♦

The original print version of this article was headlined "Novel Approaches"

Tags

Related Articles

Trending

Why thousands are calling on the Spokane County Sheriff to cancel "warrior-style" training for law enforcement officers
Spike Lee's war epic Da 5 Bloods is a bold, eccentric descent into the depths of American brutality
Music therapist Sandi Curtis on how pop music can empower survivors of abuse
The region's jewelers missed out on a spring of sales, but they used creative means tokeep their businesses going during the shutdown
Spokane's new Chomper Cricket Farm wants to take the "ick" factor out of eating insects
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Local game, comic and hobby shops innovate and move online to reach customers

By Chey Scott

Ace Geiger, 12, and his father, Thomas, browse at the Comic Book Shop on Saturday.

Retail fashion responds warily as reopening comes slowly

By Carrie Scozzaro

Suzy Gage, owner of Echo Boutique.

The region's jewelers missed out on a spring of sales, but they used creative means tokeep their businesses going during the shutdown

By Dan Nailen

Austin's Fine Jewelry's Rita Everstine hands a ring to customer Matt Kaiser and his son Josiah (right).

Spokane's record stores are back up to speed, albeit with extra precautions in place

By Nathan Weinbender

Local record stores have found new ways to service customers.
More »

Latest in Arts & Culture

How writers of cop TV shows like S.W.A.T. are wrestling with the genre's influence on real police officers

By Daniel Walters

Are shows like S.W.A.T. thoughtful entertainment or mere "copaganda"?

Redefining Beauty: How quarantine has made me reconsider beauty routines and my own self-confidence

By Chey Scott

Redefining Beauty: How quarantine has made me reconsider beauty routines and my own self-confidence

A Spokane shout-out, Bob Dylan's new record, and more you need to know

A Spokane shout-out, Bob Dylan's new record, and more you need to know

A reader-submitted photo essay documenting the hidden beauties of our region that don't typically make the pages of the Inlander

By Derek Harrison

Palouse Falls State Park
More »

Readers also liked…

A Pride Parade organizer reflects on the event's origins and where it's going after two decades in the Spokane spotlight

By Josh Kelety

Spokane's Pride march started relatively small, in 1992.

In a market awash in cheap footwear, Frank's Boots and Saad's Shoe Repair hope to remind the public not to give up on their shoes

By Josh Kelety

In a market awash in cheap footwear, Frank's Boots and Saad's Shoe Repair hope to remind the public not to give up on their shoes

Fixer Uppers: In our throwaway culture, these local fixers keep things running

By Josh Kelety

Fixer Uppers: In our throwaway culture, these local fixers keep things running

Nikon doesn't want people to be able to fix their cameras on their own. But the one-man Camera Care gets it done anyway

By Josh Kelety

Ron Sinnott, the 65-year-old owner of Camera Care says, "Cameras are like three or four computers all sewn together."
More Arts & Culture »
All Culture »

Things To Do

Brendan Schaub [SOLD OUT]

Brendan Schaub [SOLD OUT] @ Spokane Comedy Club

Thu., June 25, Fri., June 26 and Sat., June 27

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Jeremey Randrup

Jeremey is a summer 2020 intern from Whitworth University majoring in journalism. He enjoys all things movies and music and appreciates the world's beauty through photography.
More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • June 18-24, 2020

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2020 Inlander
Website powered by Foundation