Navigating something as complex as the foster care system creates challenges for both children and families. That's why Spokane Angels works to provide wrap-around services to help guide and support them during their time in foster care.

Spokane Angels offers two volunteer-led programs that focus on supporting foster kids and families and providing them with resources to help them thrive and succeed. One of those is the Love Box program, which is designed to connect the foster families and kids with a volunteer or group of volunteers who are there to support them.

"They bring a box to the family, which is the Love Box," says board Vice President Kristina Lattin. "The true point of it is intentional gifting and relationship building. So inside that box might be like some laundry detergent or some books for the kiddos in the family, something to really not only help the family but make a connection."

Board President Krystal Theis adds that Love Boxes don't have to include physical items — volunteers can support guardians by giving something as simple as babysitting as well.

"When I was a Love Box leader, the foster family said, 'You are the only person that comes into my house that does not have to come in, that is not checking in on me making sure that I'm checking the boxes,'" says Lattin. "'You're that person that is here to be my friend and to help me on this journey through foster care versus making sure I'm not doing anything wrong.'"

The Dare to Dream program provides mentorship for individuals in extended foster care to help guide them through their last years of foster care and provide them with support and resources to transition into adulthood.

"They work on steps to help guide that youth through their teenage years where they might not have an adult in their life that knows how to support them or that is there for them," says Lattin.

"A lot of times people don't realize everything that goes into foster care itself and supporting the kiddos," says Theis. "I think one thing that drew me to Spokane Angels is that it's really relationship based and something that can change the trajectory of a kid's life down the road."

More information about Spokane Angels and their programs, as well as ways to donate and to support their growing community, can be found on their website spokaneangels.org.



MORE TO CHECK OUT

One Heart Spokane

To combat the challenges that low-income youths may face, One Heart Spokane offers programs that provide youth with daily necessities, such as warm meals and back-to-school supplies. One Heart opened their neighborhood outpost in East Central in 2018, which serves as a safe place for children to learn, develop their passions and engage with the community.

While One Heart aims to provide year-round services for low-income children, they also host fundraising events that create a fun experience for kids, like the Easter Egg Scramble where volunteers hide thousands of eggs filled with candy and other fun treats.

Easter Egg Scramble • Sat, April 16 from 10 am-1 pm • Free • Spokane Community College Soccer Field • 1810 N. Greene St. • oneheartspokane.com

The ISAAC Foundation

606 W. Sharp Ave.

Founded in 2007 after the tragic loss of Holly Goodman's son Isaac, The ISAAC Foundation provides financial resources and a variety of educational and support services for families with autistic and neurodiverse children. Goodman says that the lack of support and resources available during her time with her son Isaac drove her to start the foundation and remove that roadblock for other families with autistic children.

The ISAAC Foundation also works frequently with first responders to educate them on how to best assist families and youth with special needs. They also offer ISAAC's Clubhouse, which provides neurodiverse youths with an opportunity to build relationships and community.

To support the foundation and their work, consider attending their silent and live auction dinner event or making a donation on their website.

Taste of Hope Auction • Fri, April 21 from 6 pm-10 pm • $100+ • Shriners Event Center • 7217 W. Westbow Blvd. • theisaacfoundation.configio.com

Believe In Me

510 W. Riverside Ave. Suite 201

The Believe in Me foundation strives to create a more equitable community by providing resources to assist marginalized youth in navigating all aspects of life, such as providing them with a safe place to call home, enrichment programs and wraparound services that prioritize community and inclusion.

"The Believe In Me foundation is about making sure every kid develops the self-confidence they need to succeed," says CEO Julie Wukelic.

The foundation also provides a variety of scholarship and financial assistance programs, which come from donations and fundraising events. Their upcoming fundraiser is Run for the Roses, a Kentucky Derby charity event with Derby-inspired food, drinks, fashion games and prizes to raise money for marginalized kids.

Run for the Roses Kentucky Derby Charity Event • Sat, May 6 at 1 pm • $80-$149 • Madison Home Market • 2976 E. North Foothills Dr. • believeinme.org