Spokane Artist Candace Rowe's first book, Rami's Snow Day, will warm the hearts of parents and kids

By

Spokane Artist Candace Rowe's first book, Rami's Snow Day, will warm the hearts of parents and kids
Candace Rowe photo
Candace Rowe wrote the story and painted each illustration for her first children's book.

When lifelong artist Candace Rowe and her husband found themselves weathering part of the pandemic at a remote cabin in Montana, Rowe realized, "I needed a pandemic project... something to entertain myself."

And so while her husband fished, Rowe decided to try her hand at writing a children's book. "I just kind of mocked something up and started doing the paintings, and I thought even if this is just a vanity project or something that I self-publish, it would still be a worthwhile thing and fun to do."

And that's how Rami's Snow Day, her first children's book, was born. "[Rami's] a real little boy. He's my muse," she says of her godson, who lives in Seattle.

Spokane Artist Candace Rowe's first book, Rami's Snow Day, will warm the hearts of parents and kids
Rami's Snow Day will be available starting Oct. 25 at major retailers

Rowe both wrote and illustrated the book, which recounts Rami and his parents' joyful day reveling in a new snowfall. "The children's books that I loved had beautiful illustrations and they just had a feeling — just like a mood — and that's what I was going for," says Rowe. "Since I was writing it and illustrating it, I could really get the mood that I wanted."

click to enlarge Spokane Artist Candace Rowe's first book, Rami's Snow Day, will warm the hearts of parents and kids
Candace Rowe photo
Author and illustrator Candace Rowe

A friend who'd published children's books introduced Rowe to her publisher. "I sent it in, and I didn't hear anything for a long time. It turned out they had responded and it went to my junk mail!" she says. No matter, because the publisher loved it. "I actually got it published by the first person I sent it to, which never happens."

Rowe has another children's book in the works, and in addition to doing commissioned paintings, she can also be found helping others experience the satisfaction of creating art as an instructor at Spokane's Pinot's Palette.

Rami's Snow Day will be available starting Oct. 25 at major retailers, in hardback ($17) and paperback ($10).

Trending

The original print version of this article was headlined "It's Snowing!"

Tags

Speaking of...

Chelsea Martin's new book explores coming of age as an artist and feeling like an outsider

By Chey Scott

Chelsea Martin's new book explores coming of age as an artist and feeling like an outsider

In a field outside Fishtrap, Salish School of Spokane kindergartners touch their history — the delicious camas root — and carry their cultural connections into the future

By Kate Lebo

In a field outside Fishtrap, Salish School of Spokane kindergartners touch their history — the delicious camas root — and carry their cultural connections into the future

Spokane author Chelsea Martin's new novel explores class privilege, coming of age as an artist and feeling like an outsider

By Chey Scott

Spokane author Chelsea Martin's new novel explores class privilege, coming of age as an artist and feeling like an outsider
More »

Latest in Family & Parenting

Kids targeted by bullies need help from grownups; here's what to look for and how to help

By E.J. Iannelli

Kids targeted by bullies need help from grownups; here's what to look for and how to help

What the new library branches have to offer — and what's still to come

By Madison Pearson

What the new library branches have to offer &mdash; and what's still to come

In the face of waning volunteerism, parent groups are looking for new members to help build community at local schools

By E.J. Iannelli

In the face of waning volunteerism, parent groups are looking for new members to help build community at local schools

How Massoud Emami became a fundraising force for Riverfront Park and all of Spokane

By Seth Sommerfeld

How Massoud Emami became a fundraising force for Riverfront Park and all of Spokane
More »
More Family & Parenting »
All Health & Home »

Things To Do

Project Yarnbomb

Project Yarnbomb @ Spark Central

Sat., Oct. 8, 1-3 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Anne McGregor

Anne McGregor is a contributor to the Inlander and the editor of InHealth. She is married to Inlander editor/publisher Ted S. McGregor, Jr.
More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • October 6-12, 2022

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2022 Inlander
Powered By Foundation