Spokane Arts gets ready to party, announces 2020 Arts Award nominees

, the Spokane Arts Awards will be a little different this year. They're still happening at Lucky You Lounge, but it will be a live-streamed broadcast rather than a big in-person to-do.The organization isn't letting that stop them from throwing a serious celebration on Sept. 26, though. Besides awarding several worthy people and organizations for their work this past year (see the full list of nominees below), the award show will include author Jess Walter reading from his new book, as well as live music, dance and more. Tickets are just $5, with the money going toward helping Spokane Arts pay the people involved in throwing the party, from the tech folks to the sculptor who created the actual, physical Arts Awards. Visit spokanearts.org to get tickets. Here's your complete list of nominees for 2020's Spokane Arts Awards, given in categories including: Collaboration, Imagination, Leadership and Inclusion.Caleb IngersollCarl RichardsonFall Folk FestivalFeast World KitchenKate VitaMorgan WaltersRyker BeardSeven2 & 14FourStage Left TheaterAmber HoitDesmond BostonJustin FrickLeyna KrowNefabitRobert SletnerShantell JacksonSpartan TheatreSusan WebberSylvia FountaineAshley DeMolvilleBethany TaylorDean CameronJuan MasMarshall PetersonOne Heart Native Arts & Film FestivalSam MooreSandra WilliamsSpokane Public RadioSpokane Chinese AssociationSuzanne OstersmithAudrey OverstreetHelen ParsonJeremy WhittingtonJune SandersNickie ShekSpokane Poetry SlamSpokane Youth SymphonySpokane Theater Arts Council