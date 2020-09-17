Spokane City Council accepts a contract to start the process of studying, designing and implementing fluoridation

By

click to enlarge news5-1-75f154c4ea3cf1c8.jpg

After more than four hours of video testimony on Monday, the Spokane City Council didn't officially commit to start fluoridating the city's water. But it did set the city on a path toward fluoridation that may be costly if it decides to abandon it.

Earlier on Monday, the council had abandoned a proposal to use an emergency ordinance to write fluoridation into official city policy.

"I'm encouraged by that," Mayor Nadine Woodward, who opposes fluoridation, told the Inlander. "It shows that the council has been listening to the community."

But City Council President Breean Beggs says the only real shift has been procedural. After all, on a 6-1 vote, the council officially accepted a $4 million contract from the Arcora Foundation — an oral health group — and other community organizations to start the process of studying, designing and implementing fluoridation. Theoretically, the council could vote to abandon the process at any time. But there's a big catch written into the grant contract.

"From the signing of the contract — until fluoride is actually being injected to the water — any money expended during that, if the city walks away, they have to pay back," Beggs says.

Even once the city starts fluoridating, if they decide to stop before the end of 20 years, it will have to pay back part of the grant.

"I think you could almost say you're held hostage to the money you would receive," Woodward says. "Because if you make any changes, you've got to give it all back."

Councilman Michael Cathcart, the sole council member to vote against the contract, expressed similar concerns.

"If we accept this grant, we are locking ourselves into, essentially, fluoridation," Cathcart says.

But Councilwoman Candace Mumm argued that it did the opposite — giving the city more freedom to explore the issue, and even enough time to allow for a community advisory vote on the issue. And Councilwoman Karen Stratton said she "spent most of her life in her dental chair" and that "we need to do something" to help improve oral health in the community.

While fluoride opponents brought up a slew of concerns, groups like the American Medical Association, the American Dental Association and the American Academy of Pediatrics are enthusiastically in favor of fluoridation.

"It's not, a 'there's people on both sides' situation," Beggs says. "The total weight of the science is in support of it."

And if the scientific consensus changes in the next few years, he notes, the city can change its mind. It just might cost them. ♦

The original print version of this article was headlined "On the Path of Teeth Resistance"

Tags

Trending

The executive chef of Gilded Unicorn talks growing up in a restaurant-owning family, her favorite foods and more
A tribute to the late "Toots" Hibbert, and other new music we love
How a fire destroyed the town of Malden in a matter of hours
After COVID made Bloomsday "virtual," 25,000 runners are still participating. We talked to a few
Seeing the world in absolutes may feel good, but it's no way for us to live
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Is the pandemic the perfect time to fluoridate Spokane's water?

By Daniel Walters

More fluoride might be on tap in Spokane.

Spokane City Councilwoman Betsy Wilkerson balances her desire for caution with her desire for change

By Daniel Walters

Spokane City Councilwoman Betsy Wilkerson balances her desire for caution with her desire for change

The Spokane Police Guild's proposed contract ran into a City Council with a police-reforming lawyer and a black community activist

By Daniel Walters

Councilwoman Betsy Wilkerson and Council President Breean Beggs

Spokane County commissioners seek input on how to spend millions in COVID funding - but they still have full control

By Daniel Walters

Spokane County Commissioner Al French: "If you want to spend all your money on food and rental assistance, then what happens when you run out of money? People are still unemployed."
More »

Latest in Local News

How a fire destroyed the town of Malden in a matter of hours

By Wilson Criscione

Malden Mayor Chris Ferrell (right) hugs Washington Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz, who visited the town two days after the fire.

Might as well call it Smokane

Wildfire smoke blanketed the Inland Northwest this week. | Young Kwak Photo

Sneak Peek: Wildfires, smoke, virtual Bloomsday, the power of youth and restaurants getting Back to Business!

By Jacob H. Fries

Sneak Peek: Wildfires, smoke, virtual Bloomsday, the power of youth and restaurants getting Back to Business!

Hazardous air quality sets Inland Northwest record, expected to continue this week

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Smoke from wildfires in Washington, Oregon and California obscures downtown Spokane on Saturday.
More »

Readers also liked…

Spokane City Council demands unrestrained access to allegedly violent video of recent police arrest

By Josh Kelety

Spokane City Council demands unrestrained access to allegedly violent video of recent police arrest

Washington puts moratorium on evictions, expands unemployment, hiring for Spokane Valley call center

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Washington puts moratorium on evictions, expands unemployment, hiring for Spokane Valley call center

Spokane jail inmate population analysis finds racial disparities, high number of bookings for misdemeanors and nonviolent offenses

By Josh Kelety

Spokane jail inmate population analysis finds racial disparities, high number of bookings for misdemeanors and nonviolent offenses

Do Spokane's warming centers provide enough shelter to enforce the sit-lie ordinance?

By Wilson Criscione

Timothy King, 24, says he has been homeless since the death of his father last summer.
More Local News »
All News »

Things To Do

Spokane County Interstate Fair: Fair Food Drive-Thru

Spokane County Interstate Fair: Fair Food Drive-Thru @ Spokane County Fair & Expo Center

Fri., Sept. 18, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Sat., Sept. 19, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sun., Sept. 20, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Daniel Walters

A lifelong Spokane native, staff writer Daniel Walters is the Inlander's City Hall reporter. But he also reports on a wide swath of other topics, including business, education, real estate development, land use, and other stories throughout North Idaho and Spokane County.He's reported on deep flaws in the Washington...
More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • September 17-23, 2020

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2020 Inlander
Powered By Foundation