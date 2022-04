Spokane Civic Theatre reveals the lineup for its 75th season

I

n terms of local arts institutions, few can match the longevity of Spokane Civic Theatre. Look no further than the organization's recent announcement of itsseason. When you've survived for three-quarters of a century, your legacy is pretty well set in stone.The Main Stage season consists of a couple stone-cold classics and a show that has become a fun theatrical staple in recent years. The season kicks off with the timeless family magic of(Sept 16-Oct 16). The holidays will see the (seemingly inevitable) return of(Nov 25-Dec 18). Rounding out the lineup is the comedic adaptation of the Hitchcockian thriller,(Jan 20-Feb 12, 2023).Seeking a more intimate experience? The Studio Theatre season might be more your speed. That lineup begins with(Sept 23-Oct 16), a modern take on trying to find purpose and love as a late-20something New Yorker. That's followed by(Dec 2-18), a one-act comedy with social critique centered on the neighborly clash between an older white couple in Washington, D.C., and the young Latinx couple who moves in next door. The final Studio Theatre production is(Jan 13-Feb 5, 2023), an examination of sexism in science based on the story of Rosalind Franklin, the X-ray crystallographer who helped discover DNA's double helix structure.There are additionally three special event shows on the calendar. The first two come from Spokane Civic Theatre's resident playwright, Bryan Harnetiaux. The summer sees the arrival of his biographical play detailing the life of baseball barrier breaker and Hall of Famer Jackie Robinson,(July 8-17). Harnetiaux's(Oct 28-Nov 6) takes the stage in the fall, telling the story of a retired military vet in his 50s who rekindles bad childhood memories as he attempts to retrieve a relic from his old home. The last show on the lineup is(Feb 17-25), a feminist comedic romp where the actors skewer the absurdity of the sexes in modern life through a series of sketches.Season tickets for the upcoming Spokane Civic Theatre season are on sale now via spokanecivictheatre.com or by phone at 509-325-2507. Main Stage season tickets cost $90, while Studio Theatre season tickets cost $65. Tickets for individual shows will go on sale on July 5th.Sept. 16-Oct. 16 -Nov. 25-Dec. 18 -Jan. 20-Feb. 12 -Sept. 23-Oct. 18 -Dec. 2-18 -Jan. 13-Feb. 5 -July 8-17 -Oct. 28-Nov. 6 -Feb. 17-25 -