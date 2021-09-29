Spokane cops read children's book authored by controversial 'Killology' trainer to preschoolers

click to enlarge Spokane Police Department (Facebook) Spokane Police Officer Graig Butler reading a children's book written by controversial police trainer Dave Grossman

L

Beggs says the goal should be trying to heal the divide between police and the community, and Beggs argues Grossman's trainings do the opposite.



Julie Humphreys, spokesperson for the Spokane Police Department, says it wasn't just the police department that chose this book to read at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church's Early Learning Center. The school has the book in its library and has invited Officer Graig Butler to read it for the last three years. (The school didn't respond to an Inlander request for comment Wednesday.)



Still, Humphreys says the department doesn't see an issue with the book being read.

click to enlarge An excerpt from the children's book co-authored by Dave Grossman and Stephanie Rogish

click to enlarge In Sheepdogs, sheep run to sheepdogs when they need protection from wolves.

This sheepdog analogy is central to the "warrior" mentality that Grossman teaches. And it's a major piece of what Grossman's critics object to.



Andrew Biviano, a local civil rights attorney, argues that instead of warriors, police should see themselves more like guardians. And there's a big difference. If police respond to a person having a mental health crisis with a "warrior" mindset, they may think it necessary to somehow defeat that person, instead of protecting them like any other citizen, he says.



"A warrior mindset says there are good guys and bad guys and we need to destroy the bad guys," Biviano says. "That's a fundamental problem that's dangerous to teach our kids."



People who commit crimes are not always "malicious wolves," as the sheepdog analogy suggests, Biviano says. They could be a teenage kid making a bad choice to steal who is running away from police because he's scared.



"People who have committed crimes are not wolves," Biviano says. "They are people who have made a mistake."



The Spokane Police Department has never formally invited Grossman for a training, though Humphreys says some officers may have attended trainings put on by other agencies. She says ever since the school visit last week, the community outreach officers have received "a collection of thank you notes from students who appreciated his visit and enjoyed learning that officers are parents, neighbors and community members too."



Beggs points out that the officers he talks to generally don't view human behavior as black and white as Grossman's sheepdog analogy. And while he is "concerned" and "disappointed" that this book was read to children, he says he's a firm believer in the First Amendment and doesn't think the government should be deciding what books police can or can't read to kids.



Still, he says the optics of reading that book to children aren't good.



"I think it's great that city employees are taking time to interact with kids. But of all the books that could have been chosen to be promoted on our police department's website," Beggs says, "I wish that was not the one."