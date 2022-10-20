Spokane County Commission District 1: Kim Plese vs. Chris Jordan

In the race for Spokane County Commission's new District 1, which covers much of west Spokane, Republican Kim Plese, 60, faces Democrat Chris Jordan, 33.

Plese sold her longtime printing company to run for office this year, while Jordan works as an assistant state attorney general on child abuse cases.

Responses to this Q&A have been edited for length and clarity.

INLANDER: When have you successfully worked with someone you disagreed with politically?

PLESE: When I was a business owner it didn't matter if you're a Democrat or Republican, you treat everybody with respect. My whole outlook on it was about service, it wasn't about politics. It was always about just taking care of your clients.

JORDAN: I led a bipartisan effort to pass the Homeless Children Education Act (2014). That was Washington state's first law helping homeless children in schools, and I had a Democratic and a Republican co-sponsor on that bill, and worked together with both of them to get it done.

What steps should the county take to address the region's housing crisis?

PLESE: We just have to be good stewards of existing neighborhoods. One of the biggest problems that I see that's going to be a huge issue is if they cut off the natural gas pipeline, and make it hard for new homes to have natural gas. If you have to go to electric housing, costs are going to skyrocket.

JORDAN: I think we need a regional planning strategy. I just don't see that regional coordination happening. I'd really like to see that strategy include ways to expand more middle housing options, like townhouses and duplexes across the region, so that folks have more affordable, lower-cost choices.

What can the county do to address public safety issues?

PLESE: I would support more training for the sheriff's department, giving them the tools they need to be able to do their job. There's so many criminals out there in our community that just know that our jails are full, and they're taking advantage of that.

JORDAN: I would like to see an expansion of drug treatment services and mental health treatment services. There's other strategies like expanding drug court and supported release for those who are not deemed a danger to the community while awaiting trial.

Should the sheriff's office respond to issues with Camp Hope?

PLESE: I think the county and the city can work together more for the betterment of our entire community. In my district that's all people can talk about is crime and Camp Hope and the homeless situation. I agree with what Ozzie did.

JORDAN: I share the feeling of urgency that I'm hearing from the sheriff's office about addressing this problem. Camp Hope is, in part, a symptom of the county's failure to provide that regional leadership and bring real solutions to the table. It shouldn't be one agency rushing in there with a half-baked plan. It should be all of our leaders working together with best practices.

Briefly answer the following: Which county department needs more attention?

PLESE: The court system.

JORDAN: The health district.

Does Spokane County's criminal justice system have an issue with systemic racism?

PLESE: Bottom line, I think there are racial inequities in our criminal justice system.

JORDAN: I'm very concerned about racially disproportionate outcomes, and I think we need to work together to improve equity.

Who is one local politician, past or present, that you admire and why?

PLESE: I would have to say David Condon. He was a quiet person when he first ran for mayor, and I just watched him over time, in my opinion, become a very good mayor.

JORDAN: Tom Foley, former speaker of the [U.S.] House. I would say I admire him for his decency and, in the stories that I hear, his ability to work with anybody, and the impact that he had.

What is the best county-run open space or park?

PLESE: I'm a huge golfer, and we have so many great golf courses and lakes around here. Every year I used to buy that county discount card and would use that as much as possible.

JORDAN: My wife and I love going to the Saltese Uplands Conservation Area. But you know, as a kid, I spent a lot of time at Holmberg Park, so that's my sentimental answer. ♦