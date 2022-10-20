Spokane County Commission District 2: Michael Cathcart vs. Amber Waldref

In the race for Spokane County Commission's new District 2, which covers east Spokane, Democrat Amber Waldref, 45, faces Republican Michael Cathcart, 36.

Waldref served two terms on Spokane City Council before working for The ZoNE initiative geared at helping Spokane youth and families. Cathcart previously worked with the Spokane Home Builders Association and lobbied for open public bargaining before being elected to Spokane City Council in 2019.

Responses to this Q&A have been edited for length and clarity.

INLANDER: When have you successfully worked with someone you disagreed with politically?

WALDREF: Sen. Mike Padden. When I was on City Council, one of the things I was championing was supervision of property crime offenders. I went to Sen. Padden, and we got a bipartisan proposal to get funding for a pilot program here in Spokane County for vehicle thefts.

CATHCART: Just about every Monday night. I mean, honestly, we have some pretty strong disagreements, but we also work together quite a bit on a lot of different things. A great example is the Building Opportunity and Choices Act. I put forward this idea into the housing action plan. We all came together and unanimously approved it with strong support from the mayor's office.

What steps should the county take to address the region's housing crisis?

WALDREF: The county really needs to engage in true joint planning with the Valley, Spokane, Millwood, whatever adjoining jurisdiction is there, and figure out those areas that are supported with roads, utilities, schools, where we can further develop.

CATHCART: You absolutely need to get a commitment from all the different jurisdictions on increasing the level of infill development. The other part is, we absolutely have to look at where we can appropriately and responsibly expand the urban growth boundary.

What can the county do to address public safety issues?

WALDREF: We've got to figure out how to manage the costs of the jail. I'm a big proponent of evidence-based programs when you can supervise folks, and when it's appropriate to divert folks to mental health services, to drug and alcohol services, to therapeutic courts.

CATHCART: We need to make sure that we are working together amongst the different jurisdictions. Could we be doing a better job of reducing, eliminating, identifying criminal activities by working together? [And] deploying deputies to be on foot and bike patrol in the urbanized portions of the unincorporated county.

Should the sheriff's office respond to issues with Camp Hope?

WALDREF: We need to get people housed from Camp Hope. Why weren't county and city leaders a year ago prepared to shelter folks? I'm still not sure what the sheriff is planning to do, and so I can't really speak to that. We need to all work together to get people housed.

CATHCART: Yes. There is a significant issue going on within the camp right now. I think the abatement process is absolutely the right direction to go. We should do everything we can to connect those folks to services, but there has to be some urgency to this.

Briefly answer the following: Does Spokane County's criminal justice system have an issue with systemic racism?

WALDREF: Per capita, we're jailing more Black and Native American residents.

CATHCART: Not to my knowledge.

Should the courthouse tower be open for public tours?

WALDREF: I think that would be great. I don't see why not. I always thought we should have the clocktower at Riverfront Park open for tours. The challenge is it's probably a lot of steps.

CATHCART: If it's feasible to do so, yes. I think that'd be a really cool idea.

What is the best county-run open space or park?

WALDREF: I really think Mirabeau Point is wonderful. The old Walk in the Wild Zoo, that area is incredible, I love going hiking there. You know it's got the waterfall, the grassy areas where you can picnic, the natural wooded areas. It's a great park.

CATHCART: I will say it's the newer aquatic center up in Colbert. ♦