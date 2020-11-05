Spokane County Hospitality Relief Grant now accepting applications to distribute $10.8 million

By

Spokane County businesses in the arts, food, entertainment and recreation sectors financially impacted by COVID-19 can now apply to receive up to $20,000 in CARES Act grant funding.
Young Kwak
Spokane County businesses in the arts, food, entertainment and recreation sectors financially impacted by COVID-19 can now apply to receive up to $20,000 in CARES Act grant funding.
Last week, Spokane County Commissioners voted to allocate up to $10.8 million of the county's remaining $40 million in federal CARES Act funds to support struggling businesses in the hospitality, arts and entertainment sectors.

Starting today, businesses can fill out applications to receive some of those funds set aside to create the Spokane County Hospitality Relief Grant program, specifically designated for businesses in food services, lodging, arts, entertainment and recreation. The window to apply is short — less than two weeks — and will remain open until Monday, Nov. 16 at 5 pm. Groups overseeing the process aim to start distributing funds to qualifying applicants by Dec. 7, as the county must allocate its CARES Act funding by year's end.

Spokane County businesses can apply for a grant of up to $20,000 to help cover losses and expenses incurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including extra costs to operate in compliance with face covering, sanitation and physical distancing mandates.
FROM LEFT: Spokane Hospitality Coalition founders Byran Toston, Mark Starr, Matt Goodwin and Chad White.

Local restaurant owners form Spokane Hospitality Coalition to help the industry make it through the winter

For businesses seeking more information about the application requirements and qualifications for the grant program, three upcoming webinars are scheduled this week, on Thursday, Nov. 5, at 2:30 pm and Friday, Nov. 6 at 9:30 am and 2:30 pm. Pre-registration for the online sessions is required at spokanehospitalitygrant.com, where business owners can also find more detailed information about the application process.


Among the eligibility requirements are that a business must have been established before March 1, 2020, have 249 or fewer employees as of that date, and can show having experienced a negative financial impact due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Spokane Hospitality Relief Grant program is being administered via a partnership of local economic development and tourism organizations, including Greater Spokane Inc., Downtown Spokane Partnership, Visit Spokane, Greater Spokane Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Washington Hospitality Association. 

Chey Scott

Chey Scott is the Inlander's food and listings editor. She compiles the weekly events calendar for the print and online editions of the Inlander, manages and edits the food section, and also writes about local arts and culture. Chey (pronounced Shay) is a lifelong Spokanite and a graduate of Washington State University...
