Spokane County Hospitality Relief Grant now accepting applications to distribute $10.8 million

Starting today, businesses can fill out applications to receive some of those funds set aside to create the Spokane County Hospitality Relief Grant program, specifically designated for businesses in food services, lodging, arts, entertainment and recreation. The window to apply is short — less than two weeks — and will remain open until Monday, Nov. 16 at 5 pm. Groups overseeing the process aim to start distributing funds to qualifying applicants by Dec. 7, as the county must allocate its CARES Act funding by year's end.
Spokane County businesses can apply for a grant of up to $20,000 to help cover losses and expenses incurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including extra costs to operate in compliance with face covering, sanitation and physical distancing mandates.
Among the eligibility requirements are that a business must have been established before March 1, 2020, have 249 or fewer employees as of that date, and can show having experienced a negative financial impact due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Spokane Hospitality Relief Grant program is being administered via a partnership of local economic development and tourism organizations, including Greater Spokane Inc., Downtown Spokane Partnership, Visit Spokane, Greater Spokane Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Washington Hospitality Association.