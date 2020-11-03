Spokane health board to decide whether to fire Dr. Bob Lutz on Thursday

Dr. Bob Lutz took over as Spokane Regional Health District officer in June 2017.
Wilson Criscione photo
Dr. Bob Lutz took over as Spokane Regional Health District officer in June 2017.

The Spokane Regional Health District Board of Health will hold a special meeting at 3 pm Thursday, Nov. 5, to hear from administrator Amelia Clark on why she thinks health officer Dr. Bob Lutz should be fired.

The agenda shows both Lutz and Clark will each get 30 minutes to address the board, before the members go into executive session to discuss.

Afterward, potential action items could include voting on Lutz's termination, but that does not necessarily mean that action will occur. The agenda also lists potential action items including "action regarding prior executive session" and "appointment of an acting health officer."
Last week, the health board spoke about Lutz's employee performance with Clark during an executive session closed to the public, during which they apparently indicated support for Clark to ask for Lutz's resignation.


Lutz, however, has since said that Clark directly told him he was fired, "effective immediately" when she met with him after that health board meeting, and he hasn't been allowed into his office since he was asked to hand over his keys at that same meeting.

Public comments will be accepted only in writing and should be sent by 11 am Thursday to public_comment@srhd.org.

Neither the health board nor Clark have been willing to comment directly on the reason Clark thinks Lutz should be fired. 
