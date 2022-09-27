Spokane painter Mel McCuddin passes away at the age of 89

M

McCuddin worked quickly, joking in a 2021 Inlander interview that sometimes it took longer for the paint to dry than to create a finished work.



Working on several paintings at once, McCuddin was able to put out enough work to be represented by two galleries: The Art Spirit, where he’s shown since 1997, as well as at Mango Tango Gallery on Saint Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands.



“I like to think there’s going to be something worthwhile when I’m gone,” he’d said of his paintings.

click to enlarge Carrie Scozzaro McCuddin photographed in his home studio.

B y any measure, McCuddin achieved a level of success that any artist would aspire to.



In addition to an enviable gallery history, McCuddin’s paintings and his presence were often in demand. His work was featured in print, for example, such as on the cover of Maya Jewell Zeller’s first book of poetry, Rust Fish, and inside the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena, which has six McCuddin paintings over two entrance areas. In 2019, McCuddin was the subject of a 2019 book, McCuddin: The Inner Eye, by former Spokesman-Review columnist Doug Clark and his wife Sherry.



Despite being mostly self-taught, McCuddin was an accomplished draftsman, says Bradley.



“[Mel] could create character and expression with just a few marks,” she says.



Yet for all his successes, the mostly self-taught McCuddin remained humble and kept pushing the boundaries of what he could do with his art.



“[Mel] never really made sales his priority, preferring to make the art for its own sake,” says his son Mason.



Mason started collaborating with his father in the ’80s, photographing and documenting the senior McCuddin’s artwork, including for Mel’s October exhibition at The Art Spirit.



Mason recalls a recent conversation about several paintings for the upcoming show that were unlike McCuddin’s highly recognizable style of figurative work.



“He was a little concerned that they might not be received as well as the ‘usual’ Mel McCuddin pieces,” notes Mason, who was struck by his father’s humility. “He’s this big deal painter who it seems like everyone loves, and he’s worried that people might not like this new work.”



Mason also asked his father if he would change anything or were there any art regrets,” to which Mel replied that he would have played things less safe and taken a few more chances.



“The gist was pretty much ‘don’t wait and don’t stop growing.” ♦