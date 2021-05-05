Spokane Public Schools approves proposal to build downtown stadium

click to enlarge The United Soccer League has given a firm commitment to bring a pro team to Spokane if the stadium is built downtown.

M



"I genuinely believe that when all is said and done, that this decision is a step in the right direction to bring Spokane to a better place," says Jerral Haynes, school board president.

Those parameters included assurances that the school district would retain 100 percent ownership rights, that it would receive $22.5 million in cost savings through the terms of the contract, and that concerns about noise pollution and parking at the nearby Spokane Civic Theatre would be addressed.

However, board member Nikki Lockwood, the lone "no" vote for the downtown stadium, said she still had questions about the impact to the Spokane Civic Theatre. And s he remains skeptical that this agreement addresses the reason voters rejected the proposal in 2018.