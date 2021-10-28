Spokane school board candidate Kata Dean claims her daughter was taught critical race theory. The teacher denies it

click to enlarge Kata Dean is running for Spokane School Board Position 4

a term used broadly and loosely by conservatives to critique the way race is being taught in schools — at Ferris High School last year. And she says that when she told the district superintendent, he was "appalled."

Spokane Public Schools has maintained that critical race theory is not part of its curriculum and is not taught in the district. The district office did not answer Inlander questions regarding its response to Dean's complaints.



But this, he says, is different from critical race theory, the academic framework that contends that race is a social construct that has been used historically to oppress people of color, is embedded in every part of society and must be actively uprooted.



"I've never read a book about critical race theory. I've never taken a course that is about critical race theory. It's something that scholars learn about in graduate school," Ward says.



Riley Smith, Dean's opponent for the school board seat in today's election, has said he's opposed to actual critical race theory being taught in schools because he doesn't think a graduate-level framework is appropriate for teenagers. But that doesn't mean classes, especially history classes, should be ignoring racism.

