Spokane schools superintendent Shelley Redinger is leaving for a job in Richland

By

click to enlarge Shelley Redinger
Shelley Redinger


Shelley Redinger, Spokane Public Schools superintendent, announced tonight that she is leaving Spokane to become the superintendent of Richland School District.

"I am grateful to the team at Spokane Public Schools and to the Spokane Community for the collaboration and support I have experienced here," Redinger says in a statement. "I know Spokane has a bright future and I look forward to continuing to advocate for education in eastern Washington in my new position in Richland."


Redinger, who grew up in the Spokane community, has been superintendent of Spokane Public Schools for eight years. She's applied for multiple superintendent jobs this year, saying it had to do with her husband's career in nuclear engineering. In a message to district staff Tuesday night, she says her leaving Spokane Public Schools "is not, in any way, a negative interpretation of the district's future."

"Rather, the opportunity to lead the Richland School District while achieving other family goals was too good to decline," she says.

However, the Spokane Education Association — the union representing local teachers — recently had grown concerned with Redinger's leadership. Multiple sources in recent days indicated to the Inlander that the SEA was considering a vote of no confidence in Redinger, due partly to the high turnover within the district office including the resignation of associate superintendent Linda McDermott.

But Jeremy Shay, Spokane Education Association, denied that the SEA was going in that direction in a recent interview with the Inlander.


"That is not where we're headed," he said Monday.

He acknowledged, however, that they held concerns with Redinger's leadership.

"In a large district like this, when you have substantial turnover, it's a change in direction for us," Shay said, before Redinger announced her departure. "Consistently having new leadership at the top filters out to changes and practice at the building level."

In a statement, school board president Jerrall Haynes says he appreciates Redinger's leadership.

"While we are sad to see Shelley go, we appreciate everything she has done to help SPS progress and position the district for even greater success in the future," he says. "She is leaving the district in a better place than when she came here and we will be forever grateful. I look forward to what's in store for Shelley in Richland."


As for what comes next for Spokane Public Schools, Haynes says the board will be evaluating options in the coming days.

"I look forward to what the future holds for Spokane Public Schools," he says.

Redinger says in her email to staff that she's proud of what she's accomplished in Spokane.

"I believe that SPS is well-positioned to embrace new opportunities with a great leadership team and staff," she says. "By leaving at this time, I feel that SPS will benefit overall with a fresh set of eyes and ideas at the helm." 

Tags

Trending

With the knee-on-neck tactic under fire, Spokane law enforcement speak to needed changes in training
Spokane's new Chomper Cricket Farm wants to take the "ick" factor out of eating insects
Why thousands are calling on the Spokane County Sheriff to cancel "warrior-style" training for law enforcement officers
Spike Lee's war epic Da 5 Bloods is a bold, eccentric descent into the depths of American brutality
Music therapist Sandi Curtis on how pop music can empower survivors of abuse
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Northwest groups sue the EPA over its rollback of water quality standards

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Spokane River

Spokane Public Schools vows to eliminate student arrests and enact systemic change with new racial equity resolution

By Wilson Criscione

Jerrall Haynes, the school board president

A reader-submitted photo essay documenting the hidden beauties of our region that don't typically make the pages of the Inlander

By Derek Harrison

Palouse Falls State Park

Parents call for the resignation of a Spokane school board member who previously defended a school cop who pinned a student's neck

By Wilson Criscione

Spokane Public Schools board director Kevin Morrison.
More »

Latest in Local News

With the knee-on-neck tactic under fire, Spokane law enforcement speak to needed changes in training

By Samantha Wohlfeil

A Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commission trainer shows a “ground control knee placement drill” where an officer would place their knee on the suspect’s shoulder and another on the ground to gain control.

"Mosquito" devices bite the dust after close, long-delayed Spokane City Council vote

By Daniel Walters

To be fair, these urban professionals are probably too old to hear the buzz

Facing severe budget cuts, EWU faculty gives president Cullinan a vote of no confidence

By Wilson Criscione

EWU President Mary Cullinan lacks the confidence of EWU faculty.

College lab goggles come in handy: Whitworth students join demonstrations against police brutality

By Jeremey Randrup

People gathered May 31 for the first of a series of protests against police brutality in the wake of George Floyd's death at the hands of police in Minneapolis.
More »

Readers also liked…

Spokane jail inmate population analysis finds racial disparities, high number of bookings for misdemeanors and nonviolent offenses

By Josh Kelety

Spokane jail inmate population analysis finds racial disparities, high number of bookings for misdemeanors and nonviolent offenses

How one man's quest to spread Christmas cheer led to a miserable four-year war with his neighborhood

By Daniel Walters

The 2015 Hayden Christmas Light Show, put on despite the ardent objections of the West Hayden Estates Homeowners Association.

Washington puts moratorium on evictions, expands unemployment, hiring for Spokane Valley call center

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Washington puts moratorium on evictions, expands unemployment, hiring for Spokane Valley call center

Spokane County Commission candidate Rob Chase: 'I didn't see anything wrong' with Rep. Shea's 'Biblical Basis for War'

By Wilson Criscione

Rep. Matt Shea has been distributing a document titled "Bibleical Basis for War."
More Local News »
All News »

Things To Do

Dungeons & Dragons

Dungeons & Dragons @ Post Falls Library

Wednesdays, 4:30-7:30 p.m. Continues through June 24

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Wilson Criscione

Wilson Criscione, born and raised in Spokane, is an Inlander staff writer covering education and social services in the Inland Northwest.
More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • June 18-24, 2020

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2020 Inlander
Powered By Foundation