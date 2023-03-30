NEWS BRIEFS: Spokane settles a lawsuit over its dangerous roads, and more.

Plus, the candidates in city races so far; and the roadwork on North Monroe continues.

click to enlarge NEWS BRIEFS: Spokane settles a lawsuit over its dangerous roads, and more.
Young Kwak photo
Lack of a safe crosswalk cost the city $3.1 million.

In 2018, 22-year-old Benjamin Gedeon was walking back to work after grabbing lunch at a nearby Panera Bread. As he crossed Division Street at Rhoades Avenue, a southbound car struck him and threw his body 51 feet. Gedeon suffered a traumatic brain injury, and doctors had to remove part of his skull. He still has trouble with daily activities today. On Monday evening, the Spokane City Council approved a $3.1 million settlement with Gedeon, who filed a lawsuit alleging the city's failure to design a safe pedestrian crossing at Division and Rhoades was a primary cause of his life-altering injuries. Gedeon's lawyer identified four other people who had been struck by cars at the intersection in the six years before Gedeon's accident, and alleged that the city knew the intersection was unsafe. (NATE SANFORD)

HORSE RACE

As we reported online earlier this month, Spokane City Council member Betsy Wilkerson is running for council president, facing off against Kim Plese, former owner of Plese Printing and Marketing. But who else is running for Spokane City Council this year? With current members Lori Kinnear and Karen Stratton reaching term limits, conservative Michael Cathcart is the only other incumbent council member in the race, running in Northeast Spokane's District 1. He'll be facing off against one-time Pullman City Council member Derrick Skaug. Northwest Spokane's District 3 got a little easier for liberals, thanks to new boundaries the City Council chose after tossing the independent redistricting committee's recommendation. That'll help Spokane Pride President and CEO Esteban Herevia in a race against libertarian and former East Valley Neighborhood Council President Randy McGlenn II and perennial candidate Christopher Savage. In Spokane's District 2 liberal stronghold, Planned Parenthood spokesman Paul Dillon might have an advantage, but he's not the only progressive in the race. He's facing off against small business owner Cyndi Donahue, who touts her experience with the Ignite Northwest startup accelerator as a way to provide a nonpartisan perspective. From the conservative side, that leaves former Spokane Public Schools elementary teacher Katey Trealor, a former school board candidate, to try to take both of them down. (DANIEL WALTERS)

CONSTRUCTION DEJA VU

Monroe Street will soon be closed from the north side of the Monroe Street Bridge to Boone Avenue. Again. While a city announcement about the project last week noted that the work set to begin April 10 would address "failed pavement" from last year's overhaul of several blocks, city Public Works spokesperson Kirstin Davis says the new closure on the primary commuter route of Monroe is actually happening so crews can add the permanent lane markers that weren't installed last year. "When the paving was able to be completed late in the construction season in the fall, weather conditions prevented us from applying permanent striping," Davis says. "The striping that is currently on the street is temporary to get us through winter and will not last." The good news? The last addition to the $1.6 million repaving project, which also included the replacement of non-ADA-compliant pedestrian ramps on the sidewalk along that route, is expected to take just days this spring, instead of months, as the bulk of the work did last year. (SAMANTHA WOHLFEIL)

The original print version of this article was headlined "Unsafe Streets"

Tags

Speaking of...

We keep hearing that we can't agree on anything; what if that's more self-fulfilling prophecy than reality?

By Bill Bryant

We keep hearing that we can't agree on anything; what if that's more self-fulfilling prophecy than reality?

In a bid to help local restaurants, the Spokane City Council wants to limit how much food delivery companies can charge — and local food delivery startups support it

By Daniel Walters

In a bid to help local restaurants, the Spokane City Council wants to limit how much food delivery companies can charge &mdash; and local food delivery startups support it

Meaningless questions, bad-acting secret-keepers, outraged candidates, and more!

By Inlander Staff

Meaningless questions, bad-acting secret-keepers, outraged candidates, and more!

When voting is an obstacle course, we need to help each other navigate for the sake of democracy

By Tara Roberts

When voting is an obstacle course, we need to help each other navigate for the sake of democracy
More »

Latest in Local News

Neighbors rally to stop a South Hill dog park

By Summer Sandstrom

Neighbors rally to stop a South Hill dog park

Camp Hope officials say they repeatedly asked police for help removing dangerous residents — that help rarely came

By Daniel Walters

Camp Hope officials say they repeatedly asked police for help removing dangerous residents &mdash; that help rarely came

Washington cities could soon be required to plan for climate change as they manage growth

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Washington cities could soon be required to plan for climate change as they manage growth

Camp Hope peer support specialist fired after City of Spokane included his accusations of drug dealing, sex crimes in lawsuit this week

By Nate Sanford

Camp Hope peer support specialist fired after City of Spokane included his accusations of drug dealing, sex crimes in lawsuit this week
More »

Readers also liked…

Spokane students demand gun reform; plus, Spokane wrestles with dwindling water resources, and Airway Heights seeks City Council applicants

Spokane students demand gun reform; plus, Spokane wrestles with dwindling water resources, and Airway Heights seeks City Council applicants
More Local News
All News

Things To Do

Spokane Valley 20th Anniversary Incorporation Celebration

Spokane Valley 20th Anniversary Incorporation Celebration @ CenterPlace Regional Event Center

Fri., March 31, 5-7 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • March 30- 5, 2023

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2023 Inlander
Powered By Foundation