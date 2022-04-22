Spokane Symphony announces 2022-23 season

There's almost too much to get your arms around regarding the 2022-23 slate (check out the full schedule at the bottom of this story.) In terms of the Masterworks schedule, the season kicks off Sept. 17 with Fantastique!, which showcases the lovesick fervor of Berlioz's Symphonic fantastique. Other Masterworks highlights include a visit from legendary conductor Leonard Slatkin (Slatkin Conducts, Jan 21 & 22), world-renowned cellist Zuill Bailey performing Elgar's Cello Concerto, Op. 85 in E Minor (James, Zuill & Mozart, April 15 & 16, 2023), and the return of two former Spokane Symphony Music Directors —Fabio Mechetti (Fabio Returns, Oct. 22 & 23) and Eckart Preu (Welcome Back, Eckart, March 4 & 5, 2023).
The Pop series leans into some of the biggest entertainment properties of all-time with concerts centered around the Beatles (Oct 1), John Williams (Nov 5), and Jurassic Park (April 29). There's also a special spookier music (trick or) treat coming Oct. 29 & 30 in the form of The Music of Harry Potter and Other Halloween Favorites. More casual symphonic fans will also be treated to a new Symphony Sessions concert at the Wonder Building (Sept 22), the Chamber Chamber Soirées series at Barrister Winery, and the returns of free family shows throughout summer 2022.
In a notable scheduling change, most Saturday evening concerts will now start at 7:30 pm instead of 8 pm. It should be a great change for the older symphony audience and those who can sometimes be lulled to sleep by symphonic music.
Additionally, the symphony announced that it has extended the contract of music director and conductor James Lowe for three years (through the 2024-25 season). Since taking over for Eckart Preu in May 2019, Lowe has led the organization through the difficulties of pandemic times and will hopefully get a few years of normalcy on the horizon.
As Lowe stated in a press release, "To say that my first three years with the Spokane Symphony during Covid haven’t gone as expected would be an understatement, so I’m delighted to be extending my contract to at least 2025. I can’t wait to continue working with our wonderful musicians. I love Spokane and the Inland Northwest, and I’m eager to bring more of the orchestra’s music into our community."
"As we emerge from the dark days of the pandemic, we are incredibly happy to introduce a bustling new season of music for the residents of the Inland Northwest," Lowe continued. "With concerts and events that cater to a huge range of tastes and musical styles, we look forward to bringing you some of the most celebrated guest artists working today. We know every concert will be an extraordinary event, and we can’t wait to share it all with you!"
Subscriptions for Spokane Symphony's 2022-23 season are available now via spokanesymphony.org, the Fox's box office, or by phone at 509-624-1200. For those not wanting to commit to a full season there are also "Take 5" subscriptions and the new "1-2-3 Go!" sampler ticket packages. Returning season ticketholder have until June 21 to renew their packages. Single tickets for Masterworks and Pops concerts go on sale August 15.
Spokane Symphony 2022-23 Season
Masterworks
Sept 17 & 18 - Fantastique! (Guest Pianist Natasha Paremski)
Oct 8 & 9 - James Conducts Rachmaninoff (Guest Flautist Demarre McGill)
Oct 22 & 23 - Fabio Returns (Guest Musical Director Fabio Mechetti)
Nov 12 & 13 - Fire & Ice (Guest Pianist Tanya Gabrielian)
Jan 21 & 22 - Slatkin Conducts (Guest Conductor Leonard Slatkin)
Feb 4 & 5 - Made in America (Guest Violinist Mateusz Wolski and Spokane Symphony Chorale)
March 4 & 5 - Welcome Back, Eckart (Guest Conductor Eckart Preu)
April 15 & 16 - James, Zuill & Mozart (Guest Cellist Zuill Bailey and Spokane Symphony Chorale)
May 13 & 15 - Stravinksy's Firebird (Guest Violinist Benjamin Beilman)
Pops
Oct 1 - Classical Mystery Tour: A Tribute to the Beatles
Nov 5 - John Williams' 90th Birthday Celebration
Dec 17 & 18 - Holiday Pops
March 18 - Cirque Musica Symphonic
April 29 - Movies & Music: Jurassic Park
Symphony Specials
Sept 22 - Symphony Sessions at the Wonder Building
Oct 29 & 30 - The Music of Harry Potter and Other Halloween Favorites
Nov 19 & 20 - Handel's Messiah
Dec 1-4 - The Nutcracker Ballet with State Street Ballet
Dec 31 - New Year's Eve with Beethoven's Ninth
Summer 2022 Concerts
June 19 - Free Family Concert
June 21 - Summer Solstice at Brick West Brewing Co.
June 29 - Arbor Crest Wine Cellars
July 4 - Patriotic Pops at the Pavilion at Riverfront Park
Sept 3 - Labor Day Weekend Free Concert (Pavillion Park)
Sept 5 - Labor Day Weekend Free Concert (Comstock Park)
Chamber Soirées at Barrister Winery
October 12 & 13 - Chamber Soirée 1
Feb 15 & 16 - Chamber Soirée 2
April 19 & 20 - Chamber Soirée 3