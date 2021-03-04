Spokane Symphony announces virtual, on-demand spring concerts starting April 2

By

click to enlarge Spokane Symphony music director James Lowe - JEN OWENS
Jen Owens
Spokane Symphony music director James Lowe

Last March, the Spokane Symphony was announcing the cancellation of all its upcoming concerts. One year later, and they're launching a quintet of on-demand spring concerts, which you'll be able to see virtually over the course of April and May.

Tickets for these online shows go on sale Friday, March 5, at 10 am through the Symphony's website. Access to all five concerts will run $100, while individual tickets are $25.

The spring concerts begin on the first weekend in April and will run through May, and all five will then be available to watch on-demand. Each concert is centered on a theme and will include conversations moderated by symphony director James Lowe.


The first concert, debuting April 2, is concerned with Polish music and will feature observations from concertmaster Mateusz Wolski. April 16's concert will focus on the very definition of the term "classical" in music and art, and Lowe will be joined by Wesley Jessup, the executive director of the MAC museum.

On April 30, the symphony tackles the nature of individualism, and Lowe chats with Britni Weaver, the philosophy chair of Spokane Falls Community College. The May 14 performance, meanwhile, will tackle the literal and figurative theme of "light," and Spokane poet laureate Chris Cook, also a trumpet player in the symphony, will read from the works of Emily Dickinson. The series closes on May 28 with a performance of Mahler's epic Symphony No. 4.

Trending

Can WSU afford to keep pouring millions into athletics while other departments shrink?
Outside Spokane, vaccine hesitancy and oversupply challenge the region's ability to stick with a phased approach
To truly understand love is to know and practice radical love
NYC "super rock" heroes the Fleshtones approach 50 years together with a raucous new album
Minari, Saint Maud and more of the best streaming offerings that early 2021 has to offer
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Tags

Speaking of Spokane Symphony , Spring Concerts

Downtown's latest mural, Get Lit! combines physical and digital, new music and more!

Downtown's latest mural, Get Lit! combines physical and digital, new music and more! (3)

Spokane Symphony launches Musicians' Relief Fund to help local classical stars survive the pandemic

By Dan Nailen

Amanda Howard-Phillips

New music and live streams for your self-isolation pleasure, and ways to support the local music scene

By Nathan Weinbender

Death Cab for Cutie's Ben Gibbard's live-streaming acoustic performances daily.

Spokane Symphony cancels the remainder of its 2019-20 season

By Nathan Weinbender

Spokane Symphony cancels the remainder of its 2019-20 season
More »

Latest in Arts & Culture

Can WSU afford to keep pouring millions into athletics while other departments shrink?

By Jacob Jones

WSU's Martin Stadium, back when people &mdash; not cardboard cutouts &mdash; filled the stands.

The Pivot Spokane storytellers are back, live and online

By Spencer Brown

FROM LEFT: Pivot Spokane treasurer Karyn Woodard, president Eric Woodard, board members Morgan Marum and Mark Robbins outside the Washington Cracker Co. Building.

With its pop-up projection exhibit Visions of the Future, Laboratory is turning Spokane buildings into moving art

By Nathan Weinbender

A screening of Sarah Turner's projection exhibit in Astoria, Oregon.

WandaVision is the best metaphor for my pandemic life

By Wilson Criscione

WandaVision is the best metaphor for my pandemic life
More »

Readers also liked…

In a market awash in cheap footwear, Frank's Boots and Saad's Shoe Repair hope to remind the public not to give up on their shoes

By Josh Kelety

In a market awash in cheap footwear, Frank's Boots and Saad's Shoe Repair hope to remind the public not to give up on their shoes

Fixer Uppers: In our throwaway culture, these local fixers keep things running

By Josh Kelety

Fixer Uppers: In our throwaway culture, these local fixers keep things running

Nikon doesn't want people to be able to fix their cameras on their own. But the one-man Camera Care gets it done anyway

By Josh Kelety

Ron Sinnott, the 65-year-old owner of Camera Care says, "Cameras are like three or four computers all sewn together."

At Sharpstuff - a busy local knife-sharpening home business - no knife gets left behind

By Josh Kelety

Steve Schmauch says practice is key: "I broke a personal record of 100,000 knives, serrated knives and scissors sharpened this year."
More Arts & Culture »
All Culture »

Things To Do

Opening Reception: Posie Kalin & Emily Hawkins

Opening Reception: Posie Kalin & Emily Hawkins @ Saranac Art Projects

Fri., March 5, 5-7 p.m. and Fridays, Saturdays. Continues through March 27

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Nathan Weinbender

Nathan Weinbender is the Inlander's Music & Film editor. He is also a film critic for Spokane Public Radio, where he has co-hosted the weekly film review show Movies 101 since 2011.
More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • March 4-10, 2021

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2021 Inlander
Powered By Foundation