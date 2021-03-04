Spokane Symphony announces virtual, on-demand spring concerts starting April 2

Last March, the Spokane Symphony was announcing the cancellation of all its upcoming concerts. One year later, and they're launching a quintet of on-demand spring concerts, which you'll be able to see virtually over the course of April and May.
Tickets for these online shows go on sale Friday, March 5, at 10 am through the Symphony's website. Access to all five concerts will run $100, while individual tickets are $25.
The spring concerts begin on the first weekend in April and will run through May, and all five will then be available to watch on-demand. Each concert is centered on a theme and will include conversations moderated by symphony director James Lowe.
The first concert, debuting April 2, is concerned with Polish music and will feature observations from concertmaster Mateusz Wolski. April 16's concert will focus on the very definition of the term "classical" in music and art, and Lowe will be joined by Wesley Jessup, the executive director of the MAC museum.
On April 30, the symphony tackles the nature of individualism, and Lowe chats with Britni Weaver, the philosophy chair of Spokane Falls Community College. The May 14 performance, meanwhile, will tackle the literal and figurative theme of "light," and Spokane poet laureate Chris Cook, also a trumpet player in the symphony, will read from the works of Emily Dickinson. The series closes on May 28 with a performance of Mahler's epic Symphony No. 4.