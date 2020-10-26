Spokane Valley, county haven't issued any citations for public camping since passing laws last year

J

"For us, that's a last resort. We don't think it's productive. It's not the desired outcome."

Violators of the camping ban in the valley could face up to 90 days in jail or a $1,000 fine.

Gregory says camping on private property is often more of an issue than camping on public county property. But the approach remains the same, Gregory says.



"Our main focus is to turn around and get them connected with the services they need, and we also try to work with outreach groups," Gregory says. "Sometimes they tell us they don't want help. And then we explain to them that hey, you can't just be camping here."



That doesn't mean other laws aren't being enforced, however. Lamb says that in the Valley, deputies will enforce laws for disturbing the peace or defecating or urinating in public areas.



"That sort of behavior — that is out in the open — that really isn't appropriate anywhere," Lamb says.



Koudelka says he personally goes out and meets homeless campers when deputies encounter them. Some weeks he gets those calls on a daily basis, and some weeks it's less. Spokane Valley, he adds, typically doesn't have as many illegal campers as the city of Spokane, where services for people experiencing homelessness are concentrated.

In the city of Spokane, citations for sitting or lying on public sidewalks or for unlawful camping don't immediately send people to jail. Rather, the citations refer people to Community Court, which has shown some success in connecting people experiencing homelessness to the services they need, like behavioral health treatment or housing services.But Spokane Valley doesn't have a Community Court. So both Spokane Valley officers and sheriff's deputies are taking a more informal approach while trying to achieve the same results or directing homeless people to services."We're trying to do that without the compulsion factor and get them to work [with us] willingly rather than force them into it," says deputy city attorney Erik Lamb.The alternative, he adds, may not solve the problem."It's a relatively low-level offense, but they may spend time in jail and then come back out with another mark on their record," Lamb says. "What we're really looking to do is get them into appropriate programs."