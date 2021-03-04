Dining Destination: Spokane Valley

MAX at Mirabeau's cioppino

As far as Spokane Valley restaurants are concerned, you can never go wrong with pub grub, and JAKE & CLAY'S PUBLIC HOUSE is bringing a little bit of Chicago to Spokane Valley with its Southside deli sandwich ($15). It features prime rib, roasted peppers, an Italian relish and cheese sauce, and it comes with a side of au jus. THE BLACK DIAMOND, meanwhile, is serving up bar food from unexpected sources, including its duck club sandwich ($16) and its pan-seared kangaroo medallions ($24), which are served with a whiskey peppercorn sauce.

If you're in the mood for barbecue, TT'S BREWERY & BARBECUE has two-pound pulled pork ($39) family meals, while SMOKERIDGE BBQ offers up a full pound of smoked meats ($18), including beef brisket, pulled pork and German sausage.

Maybe you're looking for something on the spicier end of the Scoville scale, in which case you've got some excellent sandwiches to choose from. AMBROSIA BISTRO's Sriracha Burger ($16) includes Wagyu-Angus beef, avocado, jalapeño and a creamy sriracha sauce. You also can't go wrong with the Nashville hot chicken sandwich ($12.69) at BOSTON'S RESTAURANT & SPORTS BAR, which is topped with dill pickle, lettuce, tomato, onion and ranch.

For Italian dishes, check out FERRARO'S, where the signature Dine Out dish is steak and spaghetti ($21), a cooked-to-order sirloin atop a heaping helping of pasta, complete with garlic bread and spumoni. The MAX AT MIRABEAU bistro's seafood-centric menu includes the Italian staple of cioppino ($33.90), a decadent stew that mixes up crab, scallops, prawns and clams into a tomato-based broth.

If it's Asian cuisine you're after, consider bringing home one of the family style pan dishes ($35) at NOODLE EXPRESS, where you can choose among various chicken, rice- and noodle-based options. And for Mexican cuisine, FIESTA GRANDE's pollo fundido burrito ($17.50) is the way to go — a deep-fried dish filled with shredded chicken, cheese and a jalapeño cream cheese sauce.

Don't forget a cocktail. One of the menu items at CRAFT & GATHER is a winter bourbon ($9), which is infused with orange peel, clove, vanilla and cherry. It would pair well with their Cubano sandwich ($16), loaded with pulled pork, bacon and jalapeño jam.

And even if you've eaten your fill, you can't skip out on dessert. PONDEROSA BAR & GRILL's triple chocolate brownie ($7) is just what the dessert doctor ordered, a hunk of decadent chocolate served with vanilla ice cream. The BLACK PEARL CASINO has an ice cream potato ($7) on its menu, which isn't what you might be expecting: It's an orb of cocoa-dusted vanilla ice cream served up baked potato style with fudge, whipped cream and candied pecans.