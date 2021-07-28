Spokane's former HR director Amber Richards told Woodward administration she couldn't continue at city "in good faith or with good conscience"

But behind the scenes, one person in particular has disputed this characterization: Richards herself.City Councilwoman Karen Stratton says that she spoke with Richards and noted that according to the Woodward administration, Richards hadn't given a reason for leaving.It left us with two questions: What reason, if any, did Richards give? And did the city administration do anything to understand more about what drove her from City Hall?

"And she said, 'No, I did give a reason,'" Stratton recalls Richards responding. "'And it was sent to administration when I decided I was leaving.''"

The Inlander wrote that Mayor Nadine Woodward said the same thing: That Richards

"Good afternoon Mayor Woodward and Mr. Perkins, I can no longer perform the functions required of my position in good faith or with good conscience," Richards wrote. "As a matter of principle, I am resigning my position with the City of Spokane."



He says her resignation letter was not suggesting that something in her personal life had made her unable to complete her daily workload. It was that she felt she couldn't ethically continue to work for the city.

"She didn't get into details and she didn't make specific criticisms," says Beggs. "She just said she could not be part of how people were being treated... She hoped she could do more public service but couldn't — as she says, 'in good conscience' — be part of the operation as it was being operated."



Beggs says she was particularly critical about the way the administration had dealt with Alexander.



"That was the concern I heard most about from her, was how Cupid Alexander was treated," Beggs says. "But it was broader than that. Much broader than that."







Richards is not the first employee of Woodward to cite ethical concerns as the reason for her resignation. Back in 2019, when Woodward was running for mayor against then-City Council President Ben Stuckart, her campaign manager



"If your work is costing you your mental health and putting you in a position where you are asked to act contrary to your values, should you keep going?" she wrote, eventually concluding: "

But, back then, Belke had declined interview requests from the press to publicly elaborate on her concerns. Both Richards and Alexander, despite the alarmed tone of their emails, have been similarly reluctant to go on the record with the press. Thereached out to Richards through multiple intermediaries on Sunday evening, but she did not respond. At the crux of it, he says, she was worried about whether city employees were being "supported and well-treated."







The council had hoped to do public exit interviews with both Alexander and Richards. But while Alexander initially expressed support, Beggs says that both have since declined the offer.

"I think both of them have said they're willing to talk with council members, outside the public spotlight, but don't want to answer any questions in a public televised meeting," Beggs says.



Even with council members, Richards has been circumspect about what specifically drove her to resign.









Paul Warfield, a policy advisor to the mayor, also resigned.



"We can legitimately say things aren't working," Beggs says.



But Beggs is limited in how he can respond. First, Beggs revealed to the Inlander on Sunday that he's been diagnosed with stage-one throat cancer.



"I just started chemotherapy and radiation therapy last week," Beggs says. "A complete suck."



And more broadly, he says, it's ultimately not the council's job to manage city employees. As a result, he's going on medical leave for months

In the meantime, the list of resignations continues to grow longer. Early last week, Councilwoman Lori Kinnear confirmed that

"People just have to judge her on that."



"It's really the mayor's administration," Beggs says.

I told you, 'Ben would have been a better mayor.'"



"But the thing is, I'm trying to make the city successful. I don't want to beat up on the mayor too much. It's like, ' No, I just want it to get better.' So I'm trying to be supportive," Beggs says. " But also, when someone like Amber Richards calls this out and this is a story, I don't want to ignore it. I want to say, 'yeah, that's a problem.'"

Sure, he says, he could operate in a partisan mode and say, "

There's a balance Beggs says he has to strike: "How do we not burn down the house when people need a place to stay?"