Spokane’s Greek Food Festival is back in action for its 85th annual celebration

click to enlarge Madison Pearson Adair Truman, a parishioner at Holy Trinity, packaging Greek pastries.

fills Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church to the brim with festival goers, volunteers, music and plenty of baklava, of course.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, last year’s festival was deemed a no-go, but the historic food and culture festival is back in 2021 to deliver Greek pastries, gyros and hospitality to the Spokane community from Thursday, Sept. 23 through Saturday, Sept. 25.Daniel Triant and his wife, Michelle, moved from Seattle to Spokane in August of 2020 to take over as Holy Trinity’s head priest and(the priest’s wife). They were met with an established church community that was ready and willing to show them the ropes.“When we got here the first thing we were asked was, ‘When is the festival happening and where are my gyros?’” says Daniel Triant.“We were met with such excited and anticipatory folks,” says Michelle Triant. “It showed us just how much Spokane cherishes their traditions.”Irene Supica, who’s been a member of Holy Trinity since 1988, holds the esteemed role as “head of baking” during the festival. As evidenced by the stacked tins of baklava lining the walls in the days leading up to the festival, it’s not surprising to hear that as of Supica’s last count, more than 20,300 pastries had already been baked.“Having to cancel last year was absolutely devastating for our church community as well as the community at large,” says Supica. “But this year, we have more people than ever coming out of the woodwork to help us put on an amazing festival.”Festival goers should expect the same— that’s Greek for “love of the stranger” — and hospitality as in past years, just a bit more COVID-safe. This year, food is available to-go only, and in-person church tours are offered three times daily, at 12:30 pm, 4 pm and 6 pm, with masks and social distancing required.Traditional Greek pastries such as, andwere all pre-baked and packaged in containers, but gyros, sausage pitas and Greek fries are all being made fresh to order.“During the festival the church becomes a cultural center,” says Head Priest Triant. “Greek culture starts with food, and we’re so glad that we get to bring that to our community.”