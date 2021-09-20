Spokane’s Greek Food Festival is back in action for its 85th annual celebration

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, last year’s festival was deemed a no-go, but the historic food and culture festival is back in 2021 to deliver Greek pastries, gyros and hospitality to the Spokane community from Thursday, Sept. 23 through Saturday, Sept. 25.
Daniel Triant and his wife, Michelle, moved from Seattle to Spokane in August of 2020 to take over as Holy Trinity’s head priest and presbytera (the priest’s wife). They were met with an established church community that was ready and willing to show them the ropes.
“When we got here the first thing we were asked was, ‘When is the festival happening and where are my gyros?’” says Daniel Triant.
“We were met with such excited and anticipatory folks,” says Michelle Triant. “It showed us just how much Spokane cherishes their traditions.”
“Having to cancel last year was absolutely devastating for our church community as well as the community at large,” says Supica. “But this year, we have more people than ever coming out of the woodwork to help us put on an amazing festival.”
Festival goers should expect the same philoxenia — that’s Greek for “love of the stranger” — and hospitality as in past years, just a bit more COVID-safe. This year, food is available to-go only, and in-person church tours are offered three times daily, at 12:30 pm, 4 pm and 6 pm, with masks and social distancing required.
Traditional Greek pastries such as koulourakia, kourambiethes, and baklava were all pre-baked and packaged in containers, but gyros, sausage pitas and Greek fries are all being made fresh to order.
“During the festival the church becomes a cultural center,” says Head Priest Triant. “Greek culture starts with food, and we’re so glad that we get to bring that to our community.”
85th Annual Greek Food Festival • Thu, Sept. 23 through Sat, Sept. 25 from 11 am-8 pm • Free admission • Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church • 1703 N. Washington St. • holytrinityspokane.org• 509-328-9310