Spokane's new health officer says he 'didn't know' he was agreeing to be health officer — but now defends his experience

Nov. 5



(Reached by the Inlander today, French contradicts Velazquez's account. He says he did in fact ask if he'd be willing to become the new health officer last Tuesday, adding, "I don't know what to say" about Velazquez recalling otherwise.)



Velazquez graduated from the Universidad Central del Caribe School of Medicine in Puerto Rico in 1981. He is a physician executive who served for five years as president and chief executive officer of Pathology Associates Medical Laboratories before the company was sold to LabCorp. He currently works as a consultant on various boards for laboratory and diagnostics companies. He's an adjunct faculty member for the Washington State University Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine.



He does not have any

direct public health experience. But he does have

a master's degree in Healthcare Management and Policy from the Harvard University School of Public Health, which helped give him some "background knowledge" in public health, he says.









He says he's qualified to be an interim public health officer, but he would need to get a master's in public health if he were to serve in the position beyond that.



"I do believe, obviously, that there is some specific experience that health officers may have for a long period of time. Although technically I could take a three-month course and become a public health officer... I can tell you that a three-month course is probably going to be similar to what I did at Harvard, actually," he says.



He says he's not sure how long he will serve as Spokane health officer.



