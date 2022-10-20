Proposition 1: Should the mayor or City Council hire Spokane's City Attorney?

By

click to enlarge Proposition 1: Should the mayor or City Council hire Spokane's City Attorney?
Young Kwak photo

Spokane voters will have the chance to decide who holds the reins of the CITY ATTORNEY — and how much job security that person will have. Right now the city attorney is hired by the mayor and can only be fired by the mayor. That's drawn complaints from City Council members who believe that setup effectively tells the city attorney that they serve the mayor — not the city as a whole. That's a big problem in the not-uncommon situation where the mayor and the council disagree on something.

So Proposition 1, if passed, would take the power of appointing the city attorney away from the mayor and place it in the hands of the City Council. (Though the mayor would still have to agree to their pick.) Under the measure, which was put forward by Council President Breean Beggs, the city attorney would serve up to two seven-year terms, for a total of 14 years, and could only be fired if the council and the mayor agreed. The job security, the thinking goes, could make it easier to find better candidates.

But skeptics — including Mayor Nadine Woodward — believe that it makes more sense for the mayor to still be the one who makes the pick.

"The departments I advise on the day-to-day operations are all appointed by the mayor," Lynden Smithson, the city's interim city attorney, told the Inlander in June. "They're all hired and fired by the mayor."

Trending

Tags

Speaking of...

The shadow of election denial hangs over Spokane elections

By Nate Sanford

The shadow of election denial hangs over Spokane elections

In this midterm election cycle, perhaps all politics has become national, not local

By Crosscut

In this midterm election cycle, perhaps all politics has become national, not local

Capitol Hill or Natasha Hill: Who will win Washington's 5th congressional district?

By Daniel Walters

Capitol Hill or Natasha Hill: Who will win Washington's 5th congressional district?

Abortion and Afghanistan: The race for U.S. Senate

By Daniel Walters

Abortion and Afghanistan: The race for U.S. Senate
More »

Latest in Local News

The shadow of election denial hangs over Spokane elections

By Nate Sanford

The shadow of election denial hangs over Spokane elections

Capitol Hill or Natasha Hill: Who will win Washington's 5th congressional district?

By Daniel Walters

Capitol Hill or Natasha Hill: Who will win Washington's 5th congressional district?

Abortion and Afghanistan: The race for U.S. Senate

By Daniel Walters

Abortion and Afghanistan: The race for U.S. Senate

An insider and an insider-turned-outsider compete for Spokane County Sheriff

By Nate Sanford

An insider and an insider-turned-outsider compete for Spokane County Sheriff
More »

Readers also liked…

Black Spokane twins say they were humiliated by middle school lesson asking them to clean cotton

By Wilson Criscione

Black Spokane twins say they were humiliated by middle school lesson asking them to clean cotton

Spokane students demand gun reform; plus, Spokane wrestles with dwindling water resources, and Airway Heights seeks City Council applicants

Spokane students demand gun reform; plus, Spokane wrestles with dwindling water resources, and Airway Heights seeks City Council applicants
More Local News »
All News »

Things To Do

Happy Diwali Festival of Lights

Happy Diwali Festival of Lights @ River Park Square

Sat., Oct. 22, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Daniel Walters

A lifelong Spokane native, Daniel Walters is the Inlander's senior investigative reporter. But he also reports on a wide swath of other topics, including business, education, real estate development, land use, and other stories throughout North Idaho and Spokane County.He's reported on deep flaws in the Washington...
More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • October 20-26, 2022

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2022 Inlander
Powered By Foundation