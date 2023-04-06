NEWS BRIEFS: Spokane's police chief faces calls to resign, and more.

Plus, abusive prison guards face harsher penalties, and Idaho joins the book-banning club.

click to enlarge NEWS BRIEFS: Spokane's police chief faces calls to resign, and more.
Gov. Jay Inslee signs "Kimberly Bender's law."

Reports of "special access" between Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl and a group of commercial property owners have drawn polarized reactions. While a number of community organizations say Meidl should resign, Spokane's mayor and other conservatives say they support him. Twenty-one community organizations — including Spokane Community Against Racism and the Spokane NAACP — signed a petition last week calling for Meidl's resignation, arguing that he used "his office unethically to provide direction and material support to those he considers his political allies." On the other side, more than 1,000 people signed a counter-petition denouncing "anti-police" groups and proclaiming their support for the chief. Mayor Nadine Woodward, however, said last week that Meidl was simply collaborating with downtown business owners to improve public safety, which she appreciates. Lori Kinnear and other progressive City Council members have criticized Meidl's relationship with the business owners but stopped short of calling for a resignation. For his part, Meidl says he won't resign. (NATE SANFORD)

GUARDS BEHIND BARS

Jail and prison guards who abuse their power over inmates will face more time behind bars themselves thanks to a new law introduced by Washington state Sen. Mike Padden, R-Spokane Valley, and unanimously passed by the Legislature. Gov. Jay Inslee last week signed "Kimberly Bender's law," which increases the punishment for guards who have inappropriate sexual contact with the inmates they're supervising. The law increases custodial sexual misconduct in the first and second degrees to a class B and class C felony respectively, with guards facing from six months in jail to more than nine years in prison depending on the severity of the crime. "Like all the other people we entrust to administer justice, corrections officers must be held to a high standard, especially considering the unique level of authority they have over people in custody," Padden says. The law was inspired by a 23-year-old Quileute tribal member who died by suicide in her jail cell after officials said they couldn't substantiate her claims against a guard who was later found guilty of sexual misconduct with four other women. (SAMANTHA WOHLFEIL)

BAWDY BOOK BAN

In the age of smartphones and widespread internet pornography, Idaho lawmakers turned their concerns to what they saw as a truly pernicious source of "harmful and obscene material" for minors — libraries. The final bill, which passed with only Republican votes, bans libraries from allowing anyone under 18 from accessing books or pictures deemed to be "harmful to minors." That includes anything "appealing to the prurient interests of minors." It allows any minor — or minor's parent — to bring forward a lawsuit to claim $2,500 from the school or library district to blame. The bill does, however, include exceptions for works with "serious literary, artistic, political or scientific value for minors." Or as state Sen. Scott Herndon wrote on Twitter, "The Bible and Michelangelo are fine." The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression in a statement said that while the bill contained more precise protections than similar bills across the country, libraries could "decide simply to remove books as a prophylactic measure." For example: sex-ed books describing prophylactic measures. (DANIEL WALTERS)

The original print version of this article was headlined "The Chief Problem"

Tags

Latest in Local News

The city of Spokane's homeless shelter system is teetering on the edge of financial collapse

By Daniel Walters

The city of Spokane's homeless shelter system is teetering on the edge of financial collapse

The future of downtown Spokane's parking: more meters

By Nate Sanford

The future of downtown Spokane's parking: more meters

Spokane restarts fire inspections to ensure apartments and commercial buildings are safe to live and work in

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Spokane restarts fire inspections to ensure apartments and commercial buildings are safe to live and work in

State budget proposals would boost state worker raises, care providers, special ed

By Crosscut

State budget proposals would boost state worker raises, care providers, special ed
More »

Readers also liked…

Spokane students demand gun reform; plus, Spokane wrestles with dwindling water resources, and Airway Heights seeks City Council applicants

Spokane students demand gun reform; plus, Spokane wrestles with dwindling water resources, and Airway Heights seeks City Council applicants
More Local News
All News

Things To Do

Easter Egg Hunt

Easter Egg Hunt @ Riverfront Park

Sat., April 8, 10-11 a.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • April 6-12, 2023

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2023 Inlander
Powered By Foundation