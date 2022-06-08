Spokanites have been weirded out by non-official door-to-door "voter research" volunteers

By

click to enlarge "I don't know if it falls under voter suppression or voter intimidation." - DEREK HARRISON PHOTO
Derek Harrison photo
"I don't know if it falls under voter suppression or voter intimidation."

From the very beginning, Kathryn Teske says, the whole thing was strange.

Two separate SUVs, she says, arrived at her house about 11 in the morning last Saturday — and parked in her driveway. Two women, one from each car, got out and rang the doorbell repeatedly.

Teske says the women introduced themselves as something like the "Spokane County Voter Integrity Board" and pointed to a printed-out sheet on their clipboard, with what she says looked like a photocopied Spokane County logo in black and white. At first, Teske says, she thought they were just there to encourage everyone to register to vote.

"I said, 'Oh, no worries, everybody who lives here is registered,'" Teske says. "And they said, 'That's not why we're here....We're looking for voter fraud. And we need you to confirm that all of the people on this list actually live here.'"

It was only later that she learned that, exactly a week before, volunteers from the same group had come to her house and spoken with her father, pressing him politely on similar questions.

They appear to have been volunteers with the Washington Voter Research Project, a "voter integrity" effort led by Thurston County conservative activist Glen Morgan, who characterizes it as an effort to "clean up the voter rolls." (Morgan says it's possible the team in Spokane may have been referring to themselves the "Spokane Voter Research Project.")

Yet the Teskes found the inquiries disconcerting and disingenuous.

"I don't know if it falls under voter suppression or voter intimidation," says Kathryn's husband, Ted Teske. "But [these] guys have no authority to be coming around, asking these questions of people, and insinuating that [they] have some authority from the county."

"This door-knocking process is not being conducted under the authority of the secretary of state's office or a county auditor," Spokane County Auditor Vicky Dalton says. "We would never go knock on people's doors and ask them about their voter registration."

She says she's received direct phone calls from two other voters disturbed by the door knocking by the same group or a similar group. One caller, Dalton says, claims one of the door knockers flashed a "fake-y metal badge." Both callers, she says, indicated that the door knockers had tried very hard to suggest they were there on behalf of the county or the state.

She says that Mark McClain, the civil attorney for the county, spoke with one of Morgan's volunteers at an unrelated meeting and emphasized that it was illegal for them to falsely claim they were county officials.

Morgan, however, says his volunteers are explicitly trained to make sure they don't misrepresent themselves — only the WVRP logo should be on their paperwork, he says — and throws his own salvo of accusations at Dalton.

"She's come out with things without checking at all, without actually talking to the people who were there," Morgan says. "She's come out and attempted to libel volunteers... there's something wrong with her."

Dalton says most of the voters in other counties who have come under scrutiny by Morgan's group for not residing at the address for which they are registered are voters who are military and overseas civilians.

Trending

"We have voters who are missionaries in places like Indonesia, who have been ex-pats for over 30 years," Dalton says. "They're American citizens. They absolutely have the right to vote!"

Asked how common he thinks voter fraud actually is, Morgan says he's not sure.

"It's hard to quantify," Morgan says. "I mean, how would you know, right?"

Actual examples of the kind of widespread voter fraud that could swing elections are rare to nonexistent. Morgan argues that his efforts ultimately build trust in the system. But even after the 2020 election had numerous conspiracy theories exhaustively examined and exhaustively debunked after former President Donald Trump's wild and false accusations of a stolen election, two-thirds of Republicans have consistently told pollsters they don't trust it was fair. ♦

The original print version of this article was headlined "Fraud Squad?"

Tags

Speaking of Elections , Voter Fraud

As the presidential primary nears, some question why independent-friendly Washington requires a party oath

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Polls suggest Bernie Sanders may be favored among Washington Democrats.

And Then There Were Seven: We talk to the Spokane City Council finalists gunning for Breean Beggs' empty seat

By Daniel Walters

CIty Council President Breean Beggs

Independent Spokane election spending nears $1 million; firefighters' PAC discrepancy questioned

By Samantha Wohlfeil

The Spokane Firefighters Union PAC has been questioned for an apparent accounting error that appears to stem from not properly rolling over their balance from last year's account.

Spokane elections see most outside money ever, Catholic Charities security team can make arrests, and other headlines

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Spokane elections see most outside money ever, Catholic Charities security team can make arrests, and other headlines
More »

Latest in Local News

Spokane's new medical examiner is reviewing multiple cases that families and police say should be designated as homicides

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Dwayne Thurman already faced a trial over his wife Brenda's death. Prosecutors say a new ruling won't lead to more charges.

Sen. Cantwell visits Spokane weather site to see fire forecasting tech, talk plans to fund more

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Incident meteorologist Jon Fox, based in Spokane at the National Weather Service, shows U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell the equipment attached to a weather balloon that provides information such as temperature, humidity, dew points and indicators of wind direction shifts. Incident meteorologists release up to one weather balloon per day when on the scene of a fire to help keep firefighters informed of changing conditions, Fox says.

Is Spokane making progress on homelessness — or caught in a Groundhog Day time loop?

By Daniel Walters

"Camp Hope" in East Spokane on state property has now grown to more than 400 residents. Even if every one of them moved into the proposed East Trent shelter, there still would be 150 unsheltered.

Spokane students demand gun reform; plus, Spokane wrestles with dwindling water resources, and Airway Heights seeks City Council applicants

Lewis and Clark students held a 21-minute moment of silence.
More »

Readers also liked…

A Native American says she shot her alleged rapist in self-defense. Federal prosecutors charged her with murder

By Wilson Criscione

Maddesyn George is being held without bail inside the Spokane County Jail.

Black Spokane twins say they were humiliated by middle school lesson asking them to clean cotton

By Wilson Criscione

An eighth-grade social studies class at Spokane's Sacajawea Middle School asked kids to clean cotton.

Spokane students demand gun reform; plus, Spokane wrestles with dwindling water resources, and Airway Heights seeks City Council applicants

Lewis and Clark students held a 21-minute moment of silence.
More Local News »
All News »

Things To Do

Spokane Pride

Spokane Pride @ Downtown Spokane

Sat., June 11, 12-6 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Daniel Walters

A lifelong Spokane native, Daniel Walters is the Inlander's senior investigative reporter. But he also reports on a wide swath of other topics, including business, education, real estate development, land use, and other stories throughout North Idaho and Spokane County.He's reported on deep flaws in the Washington...
More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • June 9-15, 2022

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2022 Inlander
Powered By Foundation