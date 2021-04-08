Sports Camps

NBC Basketball camps are hosted at several sites in the Inland Northwest.

BASKETBALL

NBC Basketball Camps (Whitworth)

A variety of overnight and day camp options are available throughout the summer, including Complete Skills, Pure Shooting, Offensive Skills, Position Specific, All-Star, Elite Player, Team Camps and more. Boys and girls ages 8-18. Sessions from June 14-Aug. 12. At Whitworth University. $240-$999. nbccamps.com 800-406-3926

Skyhawks Basketball

A skill-intensive program for beginning to intermediate athletes, teaching passing, dribbling, shooting and rebounding. Coed, ages 6-12. Camps are offered June through August at schools in the Spokane/Coeur d’Alene area; see site for complete list of dates and locations. $79-$175/session. skyhawks.com

NBC Basketball Camps (HUB)

The Complete Skills Jr. day camp offers instruction for boys and girls. Teaching is broken into four focus areas: individual offense, defense, shooting and team skills. Campers are separated into groups based on age and ability. Ages 8-12. Sessions offered July 11-14 and Aug. 9-11. At the HUB Sports Center. $195. nbccamps.com 800-406-3926

NBC Basketball Camp (Post Falls)

These Complete Skills sessions offer total basketball skill development with a focus on fundamentals such as dribbling, passing, defence and shooting in an encouraging atmosphere with knowledgeable staff. Ages 9-14. July 19-23 (girls ages 10-14) and Aug. 2-5 (coed, ages 9-13). At Real Life Post Falls. $240. nbccamps.com 800-406-3926

Breakthrough Basketball: Ball Handling & Scoring

A three-day camp with coach Nate Bowie, focusing on improving your shooting, ball handling, passing, athleticism, footwork, decision-making, and 1-on-1 moves to take your game to the next level. Coed, grades 3-8. July 20-22 from 9 am-3 pm. At the HUB Sports Center. $225. breakthroughbasketball.com

Breakthrough Basketball: Ball Handling, Shooting & Decision Making

A three-day camp coached by Nate Bowie, who has developed a very effective method to develop players and improve their decision making. Coed, grades 7-12. July 23-25 from 9 am-3 pm. At the HUB Sports Center. $245. breakthroughbasketball.com

Nigel Williams-Goss Youth Skills Camp

A camp with the former Gonzaga University player covering form, shooting drills, post and perimeter defense, ball handling, offensive moves, conditioning and more. Camp offers a 1:10 coach to camper ratio. Coed, ages 7-15. Aug. 2-4 from 9 am-4 pm. At the HUB Sports Center. $250-$275. hubsportscenter.org/basketball

NBC Basketball Camps (Warehouse)

This summer at the Warehouse, NBC Basketball Camps is offering its Rookie basketball camps (ages 6-9) and a basketball skills day camp (ages 8-14). These camps are perfect for younger players looking to improve their ball handling skills, shooting form, defense, teamwork, character, and confidence. Coed, ages 6-14. Rookie camps: Dates TBD. Skills camp: Aug. 2-5 from 9 am-3 pm. At the Warehouse, Spokane. $110/$265. nbccamps.com 800-406-3926

NBC Basketball Camp (NIC)

This complete player camp offers training in all aspects of the sport including leadership and confidence training. Boys, ages 10-17. Dates TBD. At North Idaho College. Resident, commuter and extended day options available $560-$610. nbccamps.com 800-406-3926





BASEBALL & SOFTBALL

Skyhawks Baseball

Skyhawks baseball camps offer progressional instruction and teaching in fielding, catching, throwing, hitting and baserunning. Coed, ages 4-12. Held at local parks throughout the Spokane/Coeur d’Alene area. Camps offered June 14-Aug. 18; see site for complete list of dates and locations. $85-$175/session. skyhawks.com

Spokane Indians T-Ball & Coach Pitch

Summer league T-ball baseball and coach pitch, as well as coach pitch softball, for young players, offering several coed age divisions. Options for ages 4-8 (T-ball) and ages 6-8 (softball). Season runs June 19-July 26. See website for details and registration. $105-$125. spokaneindiansyouthbaseball.org

SuperTots Baseball

This camp uses a variety of games to engage kids while teaching the sport of baseball and developing fundamental skills. Sessions for ages 2-5. June 22-Aug. 14, meets once a week. Sessions held at parks and schools in the Spokane/Coeur d’Alene area; see site for complete list of dates and locations. $112/session. supertotsports.com

Premier Mitts Baseball Camps

Two back-to-back, separate camps: a playmaker infield camp followed by a total infield camp. June 28-July 1 from 8 am-noon. Ages 7-18. At Whitworth University. $199 per camp. premiermittsinc.com 509-863-4605

Spokane Indians Fastpitch Softball

A summer fastpitch league offering several age divisions with weekly games. Ages 8-14. Season runs June 28-Aug. 2 followed by the summer All-City Championships Aug. 6-8 for divisions 12u and 14u. See website for details and registration. $115-$165. spokaneindiansyouthbaseball.org

Spokane Indians Summer Baseball League

Summer league baseball offers several age divisions: 10u, 12u and 15u. Each session will include 10 games, plus a tournament. Ages 8-15. Season starts June 28 and ends the weekend of Aug. 6-8. Locations vary; see website for details. $135-$175. spokaneindiansyouthbaseball.org

Premier Mitts Throwing Camp

This camp will detail the throws that take place in the infield with more than 20 drills to practice to become an elite infielder. Ages 7-18. July 12-15 from 9-11 am. At Mt. Spokane High School. $199. premiermittsinc.com 509-863-4605

Nike Softball Camp

Instruction focuses on developing fundamental and advanced skills, focusing on hitting, position-specific fielding, base-running, team play and game situations. Girls ages 8-16. July 18-21. At Whitworth University; overnight/commuter options. $315-$515. ussportscamps.com 800-645-3226

Premier Mitts Play Camps

Two separate camps: a double play camp followed by making the routine play camp. Ages 7-18. July 19-22 from 8 am-noon (each camp is two hours). At Real Life Ministries, Post Falls. $199/camp. premiermittsinc.com 509-863-4605

Nike Baseball Camp

A fun, intensive camp where campers take their baseball game to the next level. All facets of the game are covered and campers leave camp feeling confident in the new skills learned. Campers play at Merkel Field and receive coaching from Whitworth head coach CJ Perry. Boys ages 5-13. July 19-23; general skills (ages 9-13) is from 9 am-3 pm, beginning skills (ages 5-8) is 9 am-noon. At Whitworth University. Resident/commuter options. $225-$405. ussportscamps.com 800-645-3226

Spokane Indians Summer Baseball Camp

This camp focuses on the fundamentals of baseball while enhancing skills and creating a competitive environment. Each day will be fast-paced with new drills and games. This camp is intended for beginning ballplayers and those who participate in our INW League. Ages 8-12. July 26-29 from 9:30-11:30 am. At Chief Garry Park. $90. spokaneindiansyouthbaseball.org





FOOTBALL

All Northwest Football Passing Academy

A two-day passing academy and high-caliber, offensive skill development camp for athletes motivated to become playmakers in the passing game. This camp incorporates video and classroom sessions with on-field drills and skill development. Space is limited. Grades 5-12. Upcoming sessions are April 17, April 24, May 8, May 22 and July 16-17. At Real Life Ministries, Post Falls. $150-$275. allnorthwestfootball.com 509-859-3403

NFL Youth Flag Football League

Teams of 5-10 members can register to participate in this summer league, with practice on Tuesdays and league games on Thursdays. Players receive an official NFL team jersey and flag belt. June 2-Aug. 13. Coed, ages 5-16. Register by May 22 to participate, more information online. Practice facilities vary, games held at Spokane Parks’ Dwight Merkel Sports Complex. $139. spokanerec.org

Skyhawks Flag Football

Players learn skills on both sides of the football, including passing, catching and defense, in camps ending with the Skyhawks Super Bowl. Camps are held at local parks and schools throughout the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene area. Coed, ages 6-12. Camps offered June-August; see site for complete list of dates and locations. $139-$180/session. skyhawks.com

Nike Flag Football Camp

Experienced staff help each camper learn the fundamentals while assisting them in developing their skills using proper techniques. Offensive and defensive position drills, along with proper stretching and warm-ups, occur each day. Campers then apply what they’ve learned earlier in the day and bring it to the field for exciting flag football games. Coed, ages 7-14. July 5-9 from 9 am-4 pm. Includes a girls-only (ages 12-14) session option, as well as morning/afternoon half-day camps for ages 6-9. Tentatively scheduled to take place at Central Valley High School, Spokane Valley. $195-$395. ussportscamps.com 800-645-3226





SOCCER

Skyhawks Soccer

A progressional coaching curriculum teaching technical skills and knowledge for all levels of playing experience. Camps are held at local parks and schools throughout the Spokane/Coeur d’Alene area. Boys and girls ages 3-12. Offered June-August; see site for complete list of dates and locations. $85-$180/session. skyhawks.com

SuperTots Soccer

Kids learn early sports skills through the use of props, games and more to develop balance, listening skills, movement and basic sport skills. Some classes require parent participation. Ages 2-6. Sessions offered June 15-Aug. 13, meets once weekly. Held at parks and schools in the Spokane/Coeur d’Alene area; see website for complete list of times and locations. $50-$124/session. supertotsports.com

Challenger Sports International Soccer

A soccer camp combining coaching methodologies and practices from England, Brazil, Spain, USA and France, weaving them together into a multi-faceted on and off-field coaching experience to develop a well-rounded skill set. Ages 3-14. Sessions offered June 21-25 and Aug. 2-6; full, half and one-hour sessions offered. At Rocky Hill Park, Liberty Lake. $96-$214. challengersports.com

Nike Girls Soccer Camp

This camp held at Gonzaga University is designed to provide each player with the support to improve technically and tactically, in a positive and enjoyable environment. Each day includes technical and small group training and concludes with full-field matches. In addition to field sessions, programming includes team-building activities and a leadership seminar to promote teamwork. Girls ages 9-18. July 7-10. Extended day and overnight options available. At Gonzaga University. Price TBD. ussportscamps.com 800-645-3226





VOLLEYBALL

Skyhawks Volleyball

Skill-based volleyball camps teach fundamentals of passing, setting, hitting, serving and more for beginning to intermediate players. Camps are held at local parks and schools throughout the Spokane/Coeur d’Alene area. Coed, ages 6-12. Sessions offered June 21-Aug. 20; see site for complete list of dates and locations. $115-$175/session. skyhawks.com

NBC Volleyball Camps

Camps offered in 2021 include the Complete Player, Volleyball Position and Intro to Volleyball day camp, with options for all skills/abilities. Camp is led by Whitworth coaches Kati Bodecker and Brenna Berkimer, along with staff who help campers advance their passing, defence, serving, hitting, leadership and confidence. Girls, ages 8-18. Resident, overnight options available. Sessions as follows: July 9-11 (positional camp, ages 13-18), July 10-12 (intro day camp, ages 8-12), Aug. 3-6 (complete player camps for middle and high school players. See website for complete details. $135-$495. nbccamps.com 800-406-3926

Pat Powers Volleyball Camp

A two-day advanced volleyball skills camp taught by Olympic gold medalist Pat Powers with a focus on passing, hitting, setting, serving, defense and more. including beach volleyball tips, athletic scholarships and playing in club volleyball. Coed, ages 11+. Aug. 14-15. At the HUB Sports Center, Liberty Lake. $140. vbclinics.com





click to enlarge Skyhawks hosts its many sports camps at parks across the region.

OTHER SPORTS

Skyhawks Multi-Sport + Mini-Hawk Camps

A multi-sport program to give kids an introduction to sports such as basketball, baseball, soccer, flag football, ultimate frisbee and more. Ages 4-12, with sessions for younger athletes (Mini-Hawks Camps). Camps are hosted at parks and schools in the Spokane/Coeur d’Alene area. Sessions offered June 7-Aug. 20; see site for complete list of dates and locations. $115-$145/session. skyhawks.com

Skyhawks Lacrosse

Lacrosse combines basic skills used in soccer, basketball and hockey into one fast-paced game. Boys and girls learn the fundamentals of stick handling, cradling, passing and shooting in a fun, non-checking environment. Ages 6-12. Held at parks and schools in the Spokane/Coeur d’Alene area. Sessions offered June 14-July 30; see site for complete list of dates and locations. $115-$$175/session. skyhawks.com

Nike Parent/Child Golf Camp

Campers and their parents participate in group instruction throughout the weekend as well as 18 holes of course play each day. Coaches ride along to provide on-course instruction including shot selection, tournament preparedness and strategy, mental toughness techniques, and more. Coed, open to players of all ability levels ages 10+. June 18-20. At the Coeur d’Alene Resort Golf Course (attendees must stay at the Resort, lodging not included in camp price). $1,996. ussportscamps.com 800-645-3226

NIC Wrestling Camps

The largest summer wrestling camp in the Northwest, offering instruction in collegiate-style wrestling with emphasis on takedowns. Coaches include former Olympians and collegiate coaches. Tentative summer 2021 dates as follows: June 20-24 and June 27-July 1 (men’s competition; grades 7-12); July 6-9 (youth camp, grades K-8; women’s camp, grades 7-12 and men’s heavyweight intensive camp, grades 7-12). At North Idaho College; resident and commuter options. TBD. nicathletics.com/wrestling/camps 208-769-3318

Peak7 Bower Adventure Course

An introductory adventure leadership program from Peak 7 Adventures designed to shape resilient leaders equipped with a variety of outdoor skills. The course includes backpacking, rock climbing, and whitewater rafting. In addition to outdoor skills, participants will develop grit, build self confidence, and take part in Bible discussions. Ages 15-18. June 21-July 2. $1,800. peak7.org 509-724-0163

Skyhawks Tennis

Camps teach proper grip, footwork, strokes, volleys, serves and game rules and etiquette. Camps are held at parks and schools in the Spokane/Coeur d’Alene area. Coed, ages 6-12. Sessions offered June 21-Aug. 8; see site for complete list of dates and locations. $115-$165. skyhawks.com

Relational Riding Academy Horse Camp

A horsemanship program offering half-day riding camps for beginning and experienced riders. Ages 8-13. Helmet, long pants and boots required. Sessions offered June 21-25, July 12-16, July 26-30 and Aug. 16-20; meets Mon-Fri from 8:45 am-noon. Only 20 spots open per session. At Relational Riding Academy in Cheney. *Sessions limited to 20 participants. $250/session. relationalridingacademy.com

Skyhawks Golf

Camps teach the fundamentals of golf including swinging, putting and body positioning, with all equipment provided. Camps are held at local parks and schools throughout the Spokane/Coeur d’Alene area. Coed, ages 5-12. Sessions offered June 21-Aug. 20; see site for complete list of dates and locations. $139-$175/session. skyhawks.com

SuperTots Multi-Sport

Depending on the session, young athletes learn fundamental skills and rules in soccer, basketball, baseball, football, and flag football through games and drills. Ages 2-6. Sessions offered June 22-Aug. 5, meeting once weekly. Sessions are held at parks and schools in the Spokane/Coeur d’Alene area; see site for complete list of times and locations. $40-$112/session. supertotsports.com

Warehouse All-Sport Camp

A fun, safe environment where kids make friends, create lasting memories and learn life skills both on and off the court. Campers will enjoy a variety of sports and games designed to keep them engaged and having fun! Lunch is included daily and after care options are available as well. Campers will have the opportunity for indoor and outdoor play as well as swimming. Ages 6-12. Offered June 23-Aug. 13; meets Mon-Fri 9 am-3:30 pm. At the Warehouse Athletic Facility. $199. warehouseathletics.com 509-484-2670

Skyhawks Track & Field/Cross Country

Kids can train for the upcoming cross-country season in the fall, or be introduced to the variety of events in the sport of track and field. Coed, ages 6-12. At parks in the Spokane area. Sessions offered June 25-Aug. 6; see site for complete list of dates and locations. $89. skyhawks.com

Badminton Summer Camp

A camp designed to introduce new players to the sport, and to sharpen the skills of intermediate players. Camp focuses on the fundamentals of badminton in a fun, but challenging way by incorporating mobility and match play drills to refine technique. Ages 8-16. June 28-July 1 from 8 am-3 pm at Chase Middle School. $120. spokanerec.org

Wild Walls Indoor Climbing Camp

Kids learn and experience the sport of rock climbing through bouldering, top roping, knot tying, belaying, slacklining, rappelling, ascending, crate stacking, safety practices, games and more. No experience necessary. Ages 7-14. Sessions offered June 28-July 2, July 12-16, July 19-23 and July 26-30 (August sessions may be added at a later date; each session open to 15 kids), meeting Mon-Fri from 9 am-2 pm. At Wild Walls, Spokane. $300-$350/session. wildwalls.com 509-455-9596

Pickleball Summer Camp

Learn how to play one of the fastest-growing sports in the country. This youth camp offers fun, fitness, skills development and a chance to make new friends. No experience is needed, and all equipment is provided. Ages 8-13. Offered June 28-July 2, July 12-16, July 19-23 and Aug. 2-6; meets from 9-11 am. $75-$90. spokanerec.org

NBC Girls Lacrosse

Led by Whitworth University Women’s Lacrosse head coach Noelle Brouillard, athletes learn the foundations of a strong lacrosse player. Training curriculum focuses on stickwork, ground balls, situational breakdown, man up/man down, fast breaks, introduction to college play, increasing game speed and knowledge. Ages 10-18. July 6-9. At Whitworth University with overnight and commuter options. $445-$495. nbccamps.com 800-406-3926

Ironwood Throwers Camp

The 32nd annual camp for track and field throwing athletes (discus, hammer, javelin and shot put) offers instruction from notable and former Olympians and world record holders. July 8-10 (discus and shot put) and July 11-13 (javelin and hammer). Commuter (day) options only for 2021. Hosted at Ironwood Throwers in Rathdrum, and Lake City High School, Coeur d’Alene. $399-$499, scholarships available. ironwoodcamp.com

Hockey Ministries Camp

Campers receive instruction on the ice from top coaches and players in the sport, along with other activities including character-building exercises and more, in a faith-based setting. Coed ages 9-17. July 12-16 at Frontier Ice Arena, Coeur d’Alene. TBD. hockeyministries.org 514-395-1717

Disc Golf Super Summer Camp

Learn and discover new skills and talents, or up your game with personal skill development. Camp concludes with a final tournament and all students receive a disk in this camp hosted by the US Youth Disc Golf Association. Ages 10-18. Sessions offered July 12-16 and Aug. 9-13 (ages 10-13); also Aug. 23-27 (ages 14-18) at Camp Sekani Park. $129. spokanerec.org

Nike Junior Golf Camp

A five-day camp for campers to better their skills in golf. Each day starts with stretching and warm-ups, followed morning instruction on tee shots, approach shots, pitching, chipping, putting and sand play. Campers break for lunch (included) after morning instruction before heading out for course play. On the golf course, staff work with students on course management skills and the shot types and skills learned earlier in the day. Ages 9-17. Camp days TBD; see website for latest info. Scheduled to be held at Kalispel Golf & Country Club. Price TBD. ussportscamps.com 800-645-3226

Nike Junior Golf Camp (WSU)

Nike Junior Golf Camps at WSU offer junior golfers each an opportunity to succeed, regardless of their starting point. The program offers a positive and fun learning environment, one in which campers can thrive under the direction of motivated and highly skilled instructors. Upon arrival, all participants are evaluated by the staff so that their own instructional needs can be addressed throughout the week. Dates TBD. Scheduled to take place at WSU Pullman and Palouse Ridge Golf Course with day and overnight options. Price TBD. ussportscamps.com 800-645-3226

Nike Tennis Camp

This program teaches proper fundamentals, powerful strokes, balance and movement and overall appreciation for the game. Athletes are instructed by Whitworth men’s tennis head coach Cameron Williams and his staff. Coed ages 9-18. Sessions 2021 camp dates TBD. At Whitworth University. Resident/commuter options. Price TBD. ussportscamps.com 800-645-3226