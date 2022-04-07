Sports Camps

click to enlarge Skyhawks’ popular soccer camps are held at parks across the Inland Northwest.

BASEBALL & SOFTBALL

NIKE BASEBALL CAMP

A fun, intensive camp where campers take their baseball game to the next level. All facets of the game are covered and campers leave feeling confident in new skills learned. Campers play at Merkel Field and receive coaching from Whitworth head coach CJ Perry. Boys ages 5-13. July 18-21; general skills (ages 9-13) is from 9 am-3 pm, beginning skills (ages 5-8) is 9 am-noon. At Whitworth University with resident/commuter options. $245-$425. ussportscamps.com 800-645-3226

NIKE SOFTBALL CAMP

Instruction from head coach Bob Castle focuses on developing fundamental and advanced skills, focusing on hitting, position-specific fielding, base-running, team play and game situations. Girls ages 8-16. July 18-21 from 9 am-4 pm at Whitworth University with overnight/commuter options. $325. ussportscamps.com 800-645-3226

PREMIER MITTS: BACKHAND/ON-THE-RUN COMBO CAMP

Learn many of the different backhands an infielder has to be good at to play beyond high school (some include hand down, rake, skate, plus more). Ages 9+. June 28-30 from 8-11 am at Whitworth University. $230. premiermittsinc.com 509-863-4605

PREMIER MITTS: DOUBLE PLAY SPECIALTY

This camp goes into detail and breaks down the double plays that happen in the infield, with a heavy emphasis on the pivots up the middle. Ages 9+. July 11-14 from 8-10 am at Shadle Park High School. $205. premiermittsinc.com 509-863-4605

PREMIER MITTS: HITTING CAMP

Hitting camps cover the fundamentals of the swing, with a main focus on learning and understanding swing pattern. Ages 9+. Three sessions offered: June 21-23 (at Mt. Spokane High School), June 28-30 and Aug. 1-4 (at Whitworth University). $145/session. premiermitts.com 509-863-4605

PREMIER MITTS: MAKING THE ROUTINE PLAY

An infield camp focusing on balls coming at you, as well as more difficult plays that are deemed routine at higher levels of the game. Ages 9+. July 11-14 from 10 am-noon at Shadle Park High School. $205. premiermittsinc.com 509-863-4605

PREMIER MITTS: PLAYMAKER

This session focuses on backhands, visual acquisition (tracking the baseball), getting up into the ball, balls that are smashed in your direction and plays on the run. Ages 9+. July 18-21 from 8-10 am at Shadle Park High School. $205. premiermittsinc.com 509-863-4605

PREMIER MITTS: SUMMER INFIELD FINALE

This four-day camp is filled with drill work, competitions, pre-games and chances to compete with and against the best infielders in this area. Skill focus includes routine, on-the-run, backhands, positioning, throwing, pre-games and more. Ages 9+. Aug. 1-4 from 8-10:30 am at Whitworth University. $230. premiermittsinc.com 509-863-4605

PREMIER MITTS: THROWING CAMP

A camp all about the throws that an infielder must master to play at a high level. Most errors that infielders make are throwing errors; this camp breaks down proper mechanics. Ages 9+. June 21-23 from 8-11 am at Mt. Spokane High School. $230. premiermitts.com 509-863-4605

PREMIER MITTS: TOTAL INFIELD CAMP

This camp covers the fundamentals needed to play ANY infield position, with a focus on developing actions to help the player at the next level. Ages 9+. July 18-21 from 10 am-noon at Shadle Park High School. $205. premiermitts.com 509-863-4605

SKYHAWKS BASEBALL

Skyhawks baseball camps offer progressional instruction and teaching in fielding, catching, throwing, hitting and baserunning. Coed, ages 3.5-12. Held at local parks throughout the Spokane/Coeur d'Alene area. Camps offered June 14-Aug. 18; see site for complete list of dates and locations. $85-$220/session. skyhawks.com

SUPERTOTS BASEBALL

This camp uses a variety of games to engage kids while teaching the sport of baseball and developing fundamental skills. Ages 2-5. May 11-Aug. 13, meets once a week. Sessions held at parks and schools in the Spokane/Coeur d'Alene area; see site for complete list of dates and locations. $64-$117/session. supertotsports.com

ZAGS BASEBALL CAMPS

Sessions offered for summer 2022 include Big Dogs (July 12-13, ages 11-14), Lil Zags (July 19-20, ages 6-10), Pups (July 19-20, ages 4-6), and three prospect camps for high school age players. See website for location details. $99-$199. zagsbaseballcamps.com

BASKETBALL

Campers learn how to develop their shooting, ball handling, passing, footwork, rebounding and other essential skills to become a great basketball player. July 19-21 (grades 3-8) and July 22-24 (grades 7-12) from 9 am-3 pm at the Hub Sports Center, Liberty Lake. $225-$245.

BREAKTHROUGH BASKETBALL: ESSENTIAL SKILLS

A three-day camp with coach Mo Bethea, focusing on developing shooting, ball handling, passing, footwork, defense, rebounding, athleticism and other essential skills to become a great a basketball player. Coed, grades 3-8. July 19-21 from 9 am-3 pm at the Hub Sports Center, Liberty Lake. $180-$225. Breakthroughbasketball.com

BREAKTHROUGH BASKETBALL: SHOOTING & BALL HANDLING

This intensive three-day camp with coach Mo Bethea teaches players the pillars to becoming a complete offensive player who can score at will against even the tightest defenses. Coed, grades 7-12. July 24-24 from 9 am-3 pm at the Hub Sports Center, Liberty Lake. $196-$245. Breakthroughbasketball.com

EWU MEN'S BASKETBALL ELITE HIGH SCHOOL CAMP

This camp is structured for players at the high school level who are seeking a fun and competitive session of basketball. The camp includes intense sessions of instruction and games for student-athletes who aspire to play for their high school team, AAU team, college and beyond. Grades 9-12. Weeklong session runs Aug. 1-5, three-day session runs Aug. 3-5, with single-day registration also available, at Eastern Washington University, Cheney. $100-$450. ewumensbasketball.totalcamps.com

EWU MEN'S BASKETBALL TEAM CAMP

Sessions feature quality instruction and clinics provided by EWU men's basketball coaches, with six guaranteed games, camp competitions/contests, and access to top facilities including Reese Court and two practice gyms. Sessions offered June 19-21, June 21-23 and June 24-26 at Eastern Washington University, Cheney, with overnight/commuter options. $550/commuter team; $1,800+/overnight team. ewumensbasketball.totalcamps.com

NBC BASKETBALL CAMP (NIC)

This summer's All-Star and Elite Basketball camps provide the ultimate basketball experience. Camp Director Marc Axton and coaches help improve each camper's basketball fundamentals, plus shooting skills, defense and ball handling. Boys ages 12-18. July 18-22 with overnight and day options at North Idaho College, Coeur d'Alene. $685. nbccamps.com 800-406-3926

NBC BASKETBALL CAMP (POST FALLS)

Led by former EWU basketball standout Marc Axton, camps focus on dribbling, passing, defense and shooting techniques. Athletes can improve basketball and leadership skills in a fun, encouraging environment. Coed, ages 9-14. June 27-29 (coed, ages 12-16); July 18-21 (girls only, ages 9-14) and Aug. 1-4 (coed, ages 9-14), from 9 am-3 pm, at Real Life Ministries, Post Falls. $220-$290. nbccamps.com 800-406-3926

NBC BASKETBALL CAMPS (HUB)

The Complete Skills Jr. day camp for players with less than three years of basketball experience specializes in teaching accurate fundamentals, leadership skills and overall skill improvement. Coed, ages 8-12. Sessions offered June 20-22, July 11-13 and Aug. 8-10, from 9 am-3 pm, at the HUB Sports Center, Liberty Lake. $210/session. nbccamps.com 800-406-3926

NBC BASKETBALL CAMPS (WAREHOUSE)

For summer 2022, NBC Basketball offers its Basketball Skills Day Camp for athletes looking to improve their ball handling skills, shooting form, defense, teamwork, character and confidence. Coed, ages 9-13. Aug. 1-4 from 9 am-3 pm at the Warehouse, Spokane. $270. nbccamps.com 800-406-3926

NBC BASKETBALL CAMPS (WHITWORTH)

A variety of overnight and day camp options are available throughout the summer, including Complete Skills, Pure Shooting, Basketball Prep, Team Camps and more. Boys and girls ages 8-19. Sessions from June 20-Aug. 11 at Whitworth University. See website for complete program details, dates, prices and more. $300-$999. nbccamps.com 800-406-3926

NIGEL WILLIAMS-GOSS YOUTH SKILLS CAMP

A camp with the former Gonzaga University player covering form, shooting drills, post and perimeter defense, ball handling, offensive moves, conditioning and more. Camp offers a 1:10 coach to camper ratio. Coed, ages 7-15. Aug. 1-3 from 9 am-4 pm at the HUB Sports Center, Liberty Lake. $250-$275. hubsportscenter.org/basketball

SAINT GEORGE'S SCHOOL BASKETBALL CAMPS

This camp is dedicated to developing the fundamental skills of basketball including shooting, passing, ball handling, defense and proper footwork. Along with developing these essential fundamentals, kids have the opportunity to use those individual and team-oriented skills in a positive environment. Grades K-12. Co-ed and single gender camps offered. June 13-17 at the Errol Schmidt Athletic Center at Saint George's School. $50. sgs.org 509-466-1636

SKYHAWKS BASKETBALL

A skill-intensive program for beginning to intermediate athletes, teaching passing, dribbling, shooting and rebounding. Coed, ages 6-12. Camps are offered June through August at schools in the Spokane/Coeur d'Alene area; see site for complete list of dates and locations. $120-$220/session. skyhawks.com

FOOTBALL

ALL NORTHWEST FOOTBALL PASSING ACADEMY

This two-day passing academy offers high caliber, offensive-skill development for athletes motivated to become playmakers in the passing game. Sessions incorporate video and classroom sessions with on-field drills and skill development. Grades 5-12. July 15-16 at real Life Ministries, Post Falls. $275.

509-859-3403

NFL YOUTH FLAG FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Teams of 5-10 members can register to participate in this summer league, with practice on Tuesdays and league games on Thursdays. Players receive an official NFL team jersey and flag belt. Coed, ages 5-16. May 31-Aug. 21; register by May 15 to participate, more information online. Practice facilities vary, but all games are held at the Dwight Merkel Sports Complex, Spokane. $139. Spokanerec.org

NIKE FLAG FOOTBALL CAMP

Experienced staff help each camper learn fundamentals while developing skills using proper techniques. Offensive and defensive position drills, along with proper stretching and warm-ups, occur each day. Campers then apply what they've learned during flag football games. Coed, ages 6-14. Summer 2022 dates TBA, with full (9 am-4 pm) or half-day sessions (9 am-noon). At Central Valley High School, Spokane Valley. TBA. ussportscamps.com 800-645-3226

SKYHAWKS FLAG FOOTBALL

Players learn skills on both sides of the football, including passing, catching and defense. Multi-sport combo camps are also offered. Camps take place at parks and schools throughout the Spokane/Coeur d'Alene area. Coed, ages 6-12. Camps offered June-August; see site for complete list of dates and locations. $120-$220/session. skyhawks.com

VANDAL FOOTBALL PROSPECT CAMP

A football camp for prospective college-level players; more details TBA. Athletes need to bring their own helmet, shoulder pads, jersey, shorts and cleats. Grades 9-12. Offered June 17, June 19 and July 29 from 4-9 pm at the University of Idaho Kibbie Dome, Moscow. $100/session. vandalfootballcamp.com

VANDAL FOOTBALL TEAM CAMP

A summer football camp for high school players, who can register individually or with their teammates and coaches. Grades 9-12. June 22-24 at University of Idaho, Moscow, with overnight and commuter options. $250-$275. vandalfootballcamp.com

WSU FOOTBALL CAMP

Join WSU Head Coach Jake Dickert's first year overseeing the university's summer football camps, with instruction from the WSU coaching staff and current/former players. Open to athletes entering grades 9-12 or who graduated high school in 2021-22. June 25 (single day camp) at WSU Pullman. $50. wsufootballcamps.totalcamps.com

SOCCER

CHALLENGER SPORTS INTERNATIONAL SOCCER

A soccer camp combining coaching methodologies and practices from England, Brazil, Spain, USA and France, weaving them together into a multi-faceted on-and-off-field coaching experience to develop a well-rounded, age-appropriate skillset. Ages 3-14. Sessions offered June 20-26 and Aug. 1-5; full-day (9 am-4 pm), half-day (9 am-noon or 1-4 pm) and one-hour (9-10 am or 10:30 am-noon) sessions offered. At Rocky Hill Park, Liberty Lake. $99-$230/session. challengersports.com 800-878-2167

CHAMPIONSHIP SOCCER TRAINING CAMP

Join the SGS soccer coaching staff as they get the ball rolling heading into the fall season. This camp emphasizes game style play and help develop the whole soccer player from foot skills, passing, shooting, defending and a variety of other skills needed to become a well-rounded player. Grades 6-12. July 18-22 from 9 am noon at the Saint George's Soccer Field. $100. sgs.org 509-466-1636

GONZAGA MEN'S SOCCER ACADEMY

This camp welcomes elite youth and junior college players who can showcase their abilities in a small setting and in front of some of the best college staff members in the Northwest. Grades 8+. Sessions offered June 17-18 and July 15-16. See website for locations and times. $175. zagsocceracademy.com

GONZAGA PREP SOCCER CAMPS

During summer 2022, Gonzaga Prep offers a boys camp (July 27-30; grades 9-12), a girls camp (July 25-28; grades 9-12) and a coed soccer camp (July 25-28; grades 6-8). $75. gprep.com 509-483-8511

GONZAGA WOMEN'S SOCCER ACADEMY

This year's camps include Spring ID Camp (May 13-14; grades 8-12), the College Bound Academy (June 16-17 and July 22-23) and Pups Camp (July 5-8; ages 5-12). All camps are led by Gonzaga Women's Soccer head coach Chris Watkins. $95-$315. gonzagasoccer.com

NIKE SOCCER CAMP

The goal of this camp is to stimulate a love for the game, showing youth athletes how to accelerate their own progress and success. Coed, ages 6-16. July 11-14 and July 18-21 with full (9 am-4 pm) and half-day (9 am-noon) options. Summer 2022 location in Spokane TBA. $275-$415/session. ussportscamps.com 800-645-3226

SKYHAWKS SOCCER

A progressional coaching curriculum teaching technical skills and knowledge for all levels of playing experience. Camps are held at local parks and schools throughout the Spokane/Coeur d'Alene area. Boys and girls ages 3.5-14. Offered June-August; see site for complete list of dates and locations. $49-$220/session. skyhawks.com

SUPERTOTS SOCCER

Younger age groups focus on developing motor skills and self-confidence; older classes focus more on developing core soccer skills and personal focus, and also introduce an element of light competition. Ages 2.5-5. Sessions offered every summer from June through August at area parks and schools in the Spokane-Coeur d'Alene Area. See website for details. $44+/session. supertotsports.com

WSU WOMEN'S SOCCER DAY CAMP

A camp with the WSU Women's soccer team coaches, staff and players, geared toward younger athletes and covering fundamental skills and more. Sessions offered June 13-16 and July 11-14 with half (9 am-noon, ages 5-7) and full-day (9 am-4 pm, ages 8-14) sessions. At WSU Pullman. $150-$250/session. wsuwomenssoccercamps.totalcamps.com

WSU WOMEN'S SOCCER JUNIOR ELITE ID CAMP

A camp led by WSU Women's Soccer coaches, staff and players for mid-level players. Coed, grades 4-8. July 23-24 at WSU Pullman. $220 wsuwomenssoccercamps.totalcamps.com

WSU WOMEN'S SOCCER SENIOR ELITE ID CAMP

WSU Women's Soccer coaches, staff and players lead this camp designed for competitive players. Girls grades 8-12. July 16-17 at WSU Pullman. $225. wsuwomenssoccercamps.totalcamps.com

VOLLEYBALL

GONZAGA PREP VOLLEYBALL CAMP

This volleyball camp is run by the Gonzaga Prep coaching staff and college-level guest coaches and provides any athlete in the program with a solid fundamental base for volleyball. Grades 4-12. July 20-21. $85-$120. gprep.com

GONZAGA VOLLEYBALL CAMPS

This program offers instruction focusing on fundamentals and motor learning for players of all experience levels. This year's camps include College Prep (July 8-10), Individual Camp (July 11-14), Little Zag Camp (July 11-14) and Team Camp (July 15-17). TBD. zagvolleyballcamps.com

NBC VOLLEYBALL CAMPS

Campers improve skills in passing, defense, serving and hitting, plus develop leadership and confidence. Girls ages 9-18. Resident and overnight options available. Sessions as follows: July 6-8 (middle school, ages 11-14), July 7-8 (intro day camp, ages 9-12), Aug. 1-4 (high school, ages 13-18). $100-$595. nbccamps.com 800-406-3926

PAT POWERS VOLLEYBALL CAMP

A two-day advanced volleyball skills camp taught by Olympic gold medalist Pat Powers with a focus on passing, hitting, setting, serving, defense and more, including beach volleyball tips, athletic scholarships and playing in club volleyball. Coed, ages 11+. Aug. 13-14 at 9 am at the HUB Sports Center, Liberty Lake. $150. vbclinics.com

SAINT GEORGE'S SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL CAMP

All aspects of volleyball are taught through drills and exercises that focus on serving, passing, setting and hitting. Volleyball staff assist each athlete in developing fundamental skills of the game, as well as teamwork and sportsmanship through game-like situations and scrimmages. Grades 5-10. June 20-24 from 9 am-12 pm at the Errol Schmidt Athletic Center at St. George's School. $100. sgs.org

SKYHAWKS VOLLEYBALL

Skill-based volleyball camps teach fundamentals of passing, setting, hitting, serving and more for beginning to intermediate players. Camps are held at local parks and schools throughout the Spokane/Coeur d'Alene area. Coed, ages 7-14. Sessions offered June through August; see site for complete list of dates and locations. $120-$220/session. skyhawks.com

WSU VOLLEYBALL COLLEGE PREP CAMP

This camp offers athletes an opportunity to raise their skill level in a highly competitive setting, and to experience what it's like to play at Washington State University. A majority of training is focused on skill development specific to players' designated positions, along with a small training block on general skills like ball control. Coed, grades 9-12. July 9-10 (overnight/commuter options) at WSU Bohler Gym, Pullman. $175-$275. wsuwomensvolleyballcamps.totalcamps.com

WSU VOLLEYBALL INDIVIDUAL ALL-SKILLS CAMP

Athletes can raise their skill level in a highly competitive setting and experience what it's like to play at Washington State University. This camp mainly focuses on the development of good, all-around volleyball skills, focusing on ball control, serving and using hands regardless of position. This camp also includes a small training block specific to designated positions. Coed, grades 7-12. July 10-12 (overnight/commuter options) at WSU Bohler Gym, Pullman. $225-$375. wsuwomensvolleyballcamps.totalcamps.com

WSU VOLLEYBALL INTERMEDIATE CAMP

This day camp focuses on all aspects of the game with an emphasis on fundamental skill development from the beginner to the more experienced players. Afternoon sessions allow campers to put their fundamentals into action during competitive, game-like drills. Coed, grades 5-8. June 20-21 from 9-11:30 am and 1-4 pm at WSU Bohler Gym, Pullman. $150. wsuwomensvolleyballcamps.totalcamps.com/

WSU VOLLEYBALL YOUTH CAMP

This day camp provides a fun opportunity for young volleyball players to learn the fundamentals of the game. Each camper develops skills in passing, setting, hitting and serving. Coed, grades 1-5. June 20-21 from 9-11:30 am at Bohler Gym, WSU Pullman. $75. wsuwomensvolleyballcamps.totalcamps.com/

WSU WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL TEAM CAMP

A team camp for varsity and junior varsity teams, designed to give high school teams the opportunity to practice together in a collegiate atmosphere. The primary focus of the camp is competition and team concepts, along with specific breakout sessions for high school coaches, including setting and team defense. Camp concludes with the High School Team Tournament (July 15-16). Girls entering grades 9-12. July 13-16 (overnight/commuter options), at Bohler Gym, WSU Pullman. $350-$395. wsuwomensvolleyballcamps.totalcamps.com

OTHER SPORTS

BADMINTON SUMMER CAMP

A camp designed to introduce new players to the sport, and to sharpen the skills of intermediate players. Camp focuses on the fundamentals of badminton in a fun, yet challenging way by incorporating mobility and match play drills to refine technique. Ages 8-16. July 11-17 from 8 am-3 pm at Chase Middle School. $135.

DISC GOLF SUPER SUMMER CAMP

Learn and discover new skills and talents, or up your game with personal skill development. Camp concludes with a final tournament and all students receive a disk in this camp hosted by the US Youth Disc Golf Association. Ages 10-16. Sessions offered July 5-8 and Aug. 22-26 (ages 10-13); also July 11-5 (ages 10-16) at Camp Sekani Park. $103-$129. spokanerec.org

GONZAGA PREP STRENGTH AND CONDITIONING CAMP

These summer strength and conditioning camps are designed to prepare students who wish to improve in the areas of strength, power, agility and speed. This camp is open to all Gonzaga Prep students regardless of gender and athletic participation. Grades 9-12. Sessions offered June 27-Aug. 11. $125. gprep.com 509-483-8511

GONZAGA TENNIS CAMP

Gonzaga provides full-day and half-day camp options. All ages and skill levels welcome. July 25-29 from 9 am-12 pm or 9 am-4:30 pm at Gonzaga University's Stevens Center. $265-$530. gonzagatenniscamps.com

HOCKEY MINISTRIES CAMP

Campers receive instruction on the ice from top coaches and players in the sport, along with other activities including character-building exercises and more, in a Christian, faith-based setting. Coed ages 9-17. July 11-15 at Frontier Ice Arena, Coeur d'Alene. $340-$360. hockeyministries.org 514-395-1717

INLAND EMPIRE DIVING SKILL CAMPS

Face your fears and learn how to dive on the high dive! This dive skills camp — great for gymnasts and tumblers — will help improve your 1 meter diving skills and teach you how to perform dives from 3 meters. Each session is limited to 10 students, with potential for additional sessions based on demand. Ages 5+; must be confident in deep end of pool. June 20-Aug. 11, meets Mon-Thu from 3:30-4 pm or 4-4:30 pm at the EWU Aquatic Center, Cheney. $30/session. inlandempirediving.com 253-355-8975

IRONWOOD THROWERS CAMP

The 33rd annual camp for track and field throwing athletes (discus, hammer, javelin and shot put) offers instruction from notable and former Olympians and world record holders. July 8-11. Camp is day-only for 2022. Hosted at Ironwood Throwers in Rathdrum, and Lake City High School, Coeur d'Alene. $399, scholarships available. ironwoodcamp.com

NBC GIRLS LACROSSE

Led by Whitworth University Women's Lacrosse head coach Noelle Brouillard, athletes learn the foundations of a strong lacrosse player. Training curriculum focuses on stickwork, ground balls, situational breakdown, man up/man down, fast breaks, introduction to college play, increasing game speed and knowledge. June 27-30 (ages 13-18) and June 28-30 (ages 10-14) at Whitworth University, with overnight/commuter options. $240-$545. nbccamps.com 800-406-3926

NIKE JUNIOR GOLF CAMP

Campers of all abilities enjoy daily instruction and course play under the direction of WSU's men's and women's golf team coaches and current/former players, along with fun off-the-course activities. Coed, ages 10-18. June 26-29 at Washington State University, Pullman, with day and overnight options. $575-$1,095 ussportscamps.com

NIKE KIDS CAMP

A non-sport-specific camp designed to help athletes build a foundation of techniques and skills. Campers work on running, jumping, catching, throwing, kicking, dodging, balancing and playing, through fun practices and games. Coed, ages 5-8. Sessions offered July 11-14 and July 18-21 from 9 am-noon at Dwight Merkel Sports Complex, Spokane. $215/session. ussportscamps.com

NIKE TENNIS CAMP

Campers improve their skills, build confidence and have fun with other players who enjoy tennis. Coed, ages 9-18. Sessions offered July 11-14 and July 18-21 from 9 am-4 pm at Gonzaga Prep. $595/session. ussportscamps.com

PICKLEBALL SUMMER CAMP

Learn how to play one of the fastest-growing sports in the country. This youth camp offers fun, fitness, skills development and a chance to make new friends. No experience is needed, and all equipment is provided. Ages 8-13. Offered June 20-24, June 27-July 1, July 12-16, July 18-22, July 25-29 and Aug. 1-5; meets from 9-11 am at Hart Field. $75-$90. spokanerec.org

RELATIONAL RIDING ACADEMY HORSE CAMP

A horsemanship program offering half-day riding camps for beginning and experienced riders. Ages 8-13. Helmet, long pants and boots required. Sessions offered June 20-24, July 11-15, July 25-29 and Aug. 15-19; meets Mon-Fri from 8:45 am-noon. Only 25 spots open per session. At Relational Riding Academy in Cheney. $250/session. relationalridingacademy.com

SKYHAWKS GOLF

Camps teach the fundamentals of golf including swinging, putting and body positioning, with all equipment provided. Camps are held at local parks and schools throughout the Spokane/Coeur d'Alene area. Coed, ages 5-12. Sessions offered June-August; see site for complete list of dates and locations. $145-$220/session. skyhawks.com

SKYHAWKS LACROSSE

Lacrosse combines basic skills used in soccer, basketball and hockey into one fast-paced game. Boys and girls learn the fundamentals of stick handling, cradling, passing and shooting in a fun, non-checking environment. Ages 6-12. Held at parks and schools in the Spokane/Coeur d'Alene area. Sessions offered June-August; see site for complete list of dates and locations. $115-$220/session. skyhawks.com

SKYHAWKS MULTI-SPORT + MINI-HAWK CAMPS

A multi-sport program to give kids an introduction to sports such as basketball, baseball, soccer, flag football, ultimate frisbee and more. Ages 4-12, with sessions for younger athletes (Mini-Hawks Camps). Camps are hosted at parks and schools in the Spokane/Coeur d'Alene area. Sessions offered June-August; see site for complete list of dates and locations. $90-220/session. skyhawks.com

SKYHAWKS TENNIS

Camps teach proper grip, footwork, strokes, volleys, serves and game rules and etiquette. Camps are held at parks and schools in the Spokane/Coeur d'Alene area. Coed, ages 6-12. Sessions offered June-August; see site for complete list of dates and locations. $120-$180/session. skyhawks.com

SKYHAWKS TRACK & FIELD/CROSS COUNTRY

Using special equipment, exercises and drills, this session prepares athletes for a future in cross-country, track and field events and distance running. Ages 6-12. July 11-15 from 9 am-noon or 9 am-3 pm (all-day session adds swimming) at Terrace View Park, Spokane Valley. $145-$180/session. skyhawks.com

USTA PNW RECTENNIS

RecTennis provides weekly sessions all summer during which kids are active and learn basic skills in a non-competitive atmosphere. Campters learn life lessons and skills, and play high-energy activities and games. Ages 5-14. Sessions offered weekly June 20-Aug. 26 at locations in the Spokane/Coeur d'Alene area. See website for details. $45-$175. rectennis.com

WAREHOUSE ALL-SPORT CAMP

A fun, safe environment where kids make friends, create lasting memories and learn life skills both on and off the court. Campers enjoy a variety of sports and games designed to keep them engaged and having fun. Lunch is included daily; after-care options also available. Campers enjoy indoor and outdoor play, as well as swimming. Ages 6-12. Offered June 20-Aug. 19; meets Mon-Fri from 9 am-3:30 pm at the Warehouse, Spokane. $199/week. warehouseathletics.com 509-484-2670

WILD WALLS INDOOR CLIMBING CAMP

Kids learn and experience the sport of rock climbing through bouldering, top roping, knot tying, belaying, slacklining, rappelling, ascending, crate stacking, safety practices, games and more. No experience necessary. Ages 7-14. Sessions offered June 27-July 1, July 11-15, July 18-22 and Aug. 15-19; meets Mon-Fri from 9 am-2 pm at Wild Walls, Spokane. $350-$400/session. wildwalls.com 509-455-9596

WSU SWIMMING START & TURN CAMP

A camp specifically focusing on starts and turns for all athletes. Work on open turns, flip turns, bucket turns, forward racing starts, backstroke starts and relay starts. Sessions offered June 10-12 and June 17-19, with resident and commuter options. At WSU Pullman. $275-$350. wsuswimming.totalcamps.com

WSU SWIMMING TRAINING CAMP

A highly intense training camp for athletes in the middle of their season. Along with high-level coaching, technique and instruction from WSU coaches and student athletes, these camps are more intense and thus best suited to those who desire to swim in college. Classroom sessions on nutrition and what it means to be a college swimmer are incorporated, as well as swimming-specific dryland sessions. Overnight/residential options. June 19-24 at WSU Pullman. $500-$700. wsuswimming.totalcamps.com ♦