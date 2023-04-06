Sports Camps

click to enlarge Skyhawks offers basketball camps for players of all skill levels.

BASEBALL & SOFTBALL

NIKE BASEBALL CAMP

A fun, intensive camp where campers take their baseball game to the next level. All facets of the game are covered and campers leave feeling confident in new skills learned. Campers play at Merkel Field and receive coaching from Whitworth head coach CJ Perry. Boys ages 5-13. July 17-20; general skills (ages 9-13) is from 9 am-3 pm, beginning skills (ages 5-8) is 9 am-noon. At Whitworth University with resident/commuter options. $275-$450. ussportscamps.com 800-645-3226

NIKE SOFTBALL CAMP

Instruction from head coach Bob Castle on developing fundamental and advanced skills, focusing on hitting, position-specific fielding, base-running, team play and game situations. Girls ages 8-16. July 17-20 from 9 am-4 pm at Whitworth University with overnight/commuter options. $350. ussportscamps.com 800-645-3226

PREMIER MITTS INFIELD CAMPS

Eight camps over four weeks all about the throws that an infielder must master to play at a high level. Focus on backhands, throwing, double plays and more. Ages 8-18. Sessions offered June 26-July 27 from 8-10 am and 10 am-12 pm at Whitworth University and Shadle Park High School. $208/camp. premiermitts.com 509-863-4605

SKYHAWKS BASEBALL

Skyhawks baseball camps offer progressional instruction and teaching in fielding, catching, throwing, hitting and baserunning. Coed, ages 6-12. Held at local parks throughout the Spokane/Coeur d'Alene area. Camps offered June 26-Aug. 18; see site for complete list of dates and locations. $95-$230/session. skyhawks.com

SUPERTOTS BASEBALL

This camp uses a variety of games to engage kids while teaching the sport of baseball and developing fundamental skills. Ages 2-5.5. May 10-Aug. 9, meets once a week. Sessions held at parks and schools in the Spokane/Coeur d'Alene area; see site for complete list of dates and locations. $68-$72/session. supertotsports.com

ZAGS BASEBALL CAMPS

Sessions offered for summer 2023 include Big Dogs (July 11-12, ages 11-14), Lil Zags (July 18-19, ages 6-10), Pups (July 18-19, ages 4-6), and a high school prospect camp (June 27). See website for location details. Price TBD. zagsbaseballcamps.com

BASKETBALL

BREAKTHROUGH BASKETBALL

Ball Handling & Scoring Campers learn how to develop their shooting, ball handling, passing, footwork, rebounding and other essential skills to become a great basketball player. July 18-20 (grades 3-8) from 9 am-3 pm at the HUB Sports Center, Liberty Lake. $196-$245. breakthroughbasketball.com

BREAKTHROUGH BASKETBALL

Shooting & Offensive Skills A three-day camp with coach David Baker, focusing on developing shooting techniques and other essential skills to become a great offensive basketball player. Coed, grades 5-10. May 12-14 from 9 am-3 pm at the HUB Sports Center, Liberty Lake. $196-$245. breakthroughbasketball.com

BREAKTHROUGH BASKETBALL

Shooting, Ball Handling & Decision Making This intensive three-day camp with coach Chris Oliver teaches players the pillars to becoming a complete offensive player who can score at will against even the tightest defenses. Coed, grades 7-12. July 21-23 from 9 am-3 pm at the HUB Sports Center, Liberty Lake. $236-$295. breakthroughbasketball.com

CAMP STIX: SPORTS CAMP

A basketball camp for athletes with diabetes. Participants learn how to run, dribble and shoot during the camp. All experience levels are welcome. July 29-30 at Spokane Falls Community College. All 2023 camp participants must be fully vaccinated for COVID-19. $125, scholarships available. stixdiabetes.org/sports

CHENEY PARKS & REC BASKETBALL CAMP

This four-day camp is designed to develop fundamentals, basketball concepts and a growth mindset. It will energizes and excites players for the game of basketball. Includes a T-shirt and basketball. Coed. Ages 6-12. July 10-13 from 8-9 am (ages 6-7), 9-10:30 am (ages 8-10) and 10:30 am-12 pm (ages 11-12). $40-$45. cityofcheney.org

EWU MEN'S BASKETBALL ELITE HIGH SCHOOL CAMP

This camp is structured for players at the high school level who are seeking a fun and competitive session of basketball. The camp includes intense sessions of instruction and games for student-athletes who aspire to play for their high school team, AAU team, college and beyond. Grades 9-12. Weeklong session runs July 31-Aug. 4, three-day sessions run July 31-Aug. 2 and Aug. 2-4, with single-day registration also available, at Eastern Washington University, Cheney. $125-$525. ewumensbasketball.totalcamps.com

EWU MEN'S BASKETBALL TEAM CAMP

Sessions feature quality instruction and clinics provided by EWU men's basketball coaches, with six guaranteed games, camp competitions/contests, and access to top facilities including Reese Court and two practice gyms. Sessions offered June 21-23, June 30-July 2 and July 7-9 at Eastern Washington University, Cheney, with overnight/commuter options. $600/commuter team; $2,000+/overnight team. ewumensbasketball.totalcamps.com

EWU MEN'S BASKETBALL YOUTH CAMP

This camp focuses on having fun and teaching the fundamentals of basketball through drills and game play. Specific skills to be taught include shooting, dribbling, passing, rebounding and defending. Boys entering grades 1-7. June 19-21 from 9 am-12 pm (grades 1-3) and 9 am-3 pm (grades 4-7) at Reese Court on Eastern Washington University's campus. $150-$255. ewumensbasketball.totalcamps.com

GONZAGA PREP BASKETBALL CAMPS

This year's basketball summer camps include a Girl's Basketball Camp (June 7-9), Boys Basketball Camp (June 19-22), a camp for male incoming 10th-12th graders (May 29-June 11) and a camp for incoming male freshman (May 29-June 11). At Gonzaga Prep. $90-$300. gprep.com

NBC BASKETBALL CAMP (NIC)

This summer's All-Star and Elite Basketball camps provide the ultimate basketball experience. Camp Director Marc Axton and coaches help improve each camper‚Äôs basketball fundamentals, plus shooting skills, defense and ball handling. Boys ages 12-16. July 17-21 with overnight and day options at North Idaho College, Coeur d'Alene. $695-745. nbccamps.com 800-406-3926

NBC BASKETBALL CAMP (POST FALLS)

Led by former EWU basketball standout Marc Axton, camps focus on dribbling, passing, defense and shooting techniques. Athletes can improve basketball and leadership skills in a fun, encouraging environment. Coed, ages 9-14. June 19-22 (coed, ages 12-16); July 17-20 (coed, ages 9-13) and July 31-Aug. 2 (coed, ages 11-15), from 9 am-3 pm, at Real Life Ministries, Post Falls. $240-$325. nbccamps.com 800-406-3926

NBC BASKETBALL CAMPS (HUB)

The Complete Skills Jr. day camp for players with less than three years of basketball experience specializes in teaching accurate fundamentals, leadership skills and overall skill improvement. Coed, ages 8-12. Sessions offered June 19-21, July TBA and Aug. 7-9, from 9 am-3 pm, at the HUB Sports Center, Liberty Lake. $220/session. nbccamps.com 800-406-3926

NBC BASKETBALL CAMPS (WHITWORTH)

A variety of overnight and day camp options are available throughout the summer, including Complete Skills, Pure Shooting, Basketball Prep, Team Camps and more. Boys and girls ages 8-19. Sessions from June 20-Aug. 10 at Whitworth University. See website for complete program details, dates, prices and more. $350-$1,100. nbccamps.com 800-406-3926

NIGEL WILLIAMS-GOSS ADVANCED BASKETBALL TRAINING CAMP

A camp with the former Gonzaga University player covering advanced training techniques and drills. The camp covers form shooting, passing drills, one-on-one competition and more. Coed, incoming high school freshman-seniors. July 28-30 from 9 am-2:30 pm at the HUB Sports Center, Liberty Lake. $350-$395. hubsportscenter.org/basketball

NIGEL WILLIAMS-GOSS YOUTH SKILLS CAMP

A camp with the former Gonzaga University player covering form, shooting drills, post and perimeter defense, ball handling, offensive moves, conditioning and more. Camp offers a 1:10 coach to camper ratio. Coed, ages 7-15. Aug. 1-3 from 9 am-4 pm at the HUB Sports Center, Liberty Lake. $250-$275. hubsportscenter.org/basketball

SAINT GEORGE'S SCHOOL BASKETBALL CAMPS

This camp is dedicated to developing the fundamental skills of basketball including shooting, passing, ball handling, defense and proper footwork. Along with developing these essential fundamentals, kids have the opportunity to use those individual and team-oriented skills in a positive environment. Grades K-12. Co-ed and single gender camps offered. June 12-16 at the Errol Schmidt Athletic Center at Saint George's School. $75. sgs.org 509-466-1636

SKYHAWKS BASKETBALL

A skill-intensive program for beginning to intermediate athletes, teaching passing, dribbling, shooting and rebounding. Coed, ages 6-12. Camps are offered June through August at schools in the Spokane/Coeur d'Alene area; see site for complete list of dates and locations. $95-$230/session. skyhawks.com

WAREHOUSE HOOPS CAMP

A fun environment where kids make friends, create lasting memories and learn life skills both on and off the court. This camp is designed for individuals with previous playing experience. Each day, campers engage in a variety of drills, games and skill development. Lunch is included. Ages 9-14. Offered July 10-Aug. 18; times TBA. At the Warehouse, Spokane. $209/week. warehouseathletics.com 509-484-2670

FOOTBALL

ALL NORTHWEST FOOTBALL PASSING ACADEMY

This two-day passing academy offers high caliber, offensive-skill development for athletes motivated to become playmakers in the passing game. Sessions incorporate video and classroom sessions with on-field drills and skill development. Grades 5-12. Dates TBD at Real Life Ministries, Post Falls. Price TBA. allnorthwestfootball.com 509-859-3403

FLAG FOOTBALL CAMP

This four-day camp is run by Cheney High School athletes and coaches. Coed. Grades K-6. July 17-20 from 9:30-10:30 am (K-2nd grade) and 9:30-11:30 (3-6 grade) at Cheney High School. $40-$50. cityofcheney.org

NFL YOUTH FLAG FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Teams of 5-10 members can register to participate in this summer league, with practice on Tuesdays and league games on Thursdays. Players receive an official NFL team jersey and flag belt. Coed, ages 5-16. May 30-Aug. 20; register by May 6 to participate, more information online. Practice facilities vary, but all games are held at the Dwight Merkel Sports Complex, Spokane. $145. spokanerec.org

SKYHAWKS FLAG FOOTBALL

Players learn skills on both sides of the football, including passing, catching and defense. Multi-sport combo camps are also offered. Camps take place at parks and schools throughout the Spokane/Coeur d'Alene area. Coed, ages 6-12. Camps offered June-August; see site for complete list of dates and locations. $155-$230/session. skyhawks.com

VANDAL FOOTBALL PROSPECT CAMP

A football camp for prospective college-level players; more details TBA. Athletes need to bring their own helmet, shoulder pads, jersey, shorts and cleats. Grades 9-12. Offered June 19, June 29 and July 29 from 9 am-1 pm at the University of Idaho Kibbie Dome, Moscow. $110/session. govandals.com/sports

VANDAL FOOTBALL TEAM CAMP

A summer football camp for high school players, who can register individually or with their teammates and coaches. Grades 9-12. June 21-23 at University of Idaho, Moscow. $110-$175. govandals.com/sports

VANDAL FOOTBALL YOUTH CAMP

A summer football camp for young players; more details TBA. Grades 2-8. June 26-27, daily from 9 am-12 pm at the University of Idaho, Moscow. $70. govandals.com/sports

WSU FOOTBALL DAY CAMP

Join WSU Head Coach Jake Dickert, WSU coaching staff and current/former players instruct this one-day camp. Open to athletes entering grades 9-12 or who graduated high school in 2021-22. June 24 (single day camp) at WSU Pullman. $55. wsufootballcamps.totalcamps.com

click to enlarge Learn about lacrosse in a fun environment at a Skyhawks camp.

OTHER SPORTS

BADMINTON SUMMER CAMP

A camp designed to introduce new players to the sport, and to sharpen the skills of intermediate players. Camp focuses on the fundamentals of badminton in a fun, yet challenging way by incorporating mobility and match play drills to refine technique. Ages 7-17. Sessions offered July 24-28, July 31-Aug. 4 and Aug 7-11 from 8 am-3 pm at The Podium. $149. spokanerec.org

CHENEY PARKS & REC LACROSSE CAMP

This camp focuses on the fundamentals of lacrosse: passing, catching, shooting and dodging. Scrimmages will be played throughout the week. All equipment provided. Coed, ages 8-12. Aug. 14-18 from 9 am-noon at Centennial Park, Cheney. $125. cityofcheney.org

CHENEY PARKS & REC MARTIAL ARTS CAMP

Kids learn self-defense, bully-proofing, personal space and traditional karate movements in this camp taught by Kris Wilder, U.S. Martial Arts Hall of Fame member. Ages 8-14. July 31-Aug. 4 from 9 am-noon at Hagelin Park, Cheney. $125. cityofcheney.org

DISC GOLF SUPER SUMMER CAMP

Learn and discover new skills and talents, or up your game with personal skill development. Camp concludes with a final tournament and all students receive a disk in this camp hosted by the US Youth Disc Golf Association. Ages 10-16. Sessions offered July 24-28 and Aug. 7-11 from 9 am-noon at Camp Sekani Park. $129. spokanerec.org

FLY FISHING CAMP

This camp will cover the basics of fly fishing, including casting, fly tying, reading the water, fly selection, knot tying, water safety and fish identification. All equipment provided, must bring a water bottle, snacks, hat and sunscreen every day. Ages 10-15. July 26-30 from 9 am-12 pm at the Wren Pierson Community Center, Cheney. $100. cityofcheney.org

GIRLS ON THE RUN CAMP

An all-girl camp where kids spend the week building friendships, exploring their creativity and playing fun games that keep them moving. Grades 3-5. July 10-14 from 9 am-2 pm at Country Homes Christian Church, Spokane. $200; scholarships available. gotrspokane.com

GONZAGA PREP CROSS COUNTRY CAMP

A camp designed to meet the needs of all levels of runners interested in cross country. June 20-23 (boys, grades 9-12), June 26-28 (girls, grades 9-12). $100-$234. gprep.com

GONZAGA PREP STRENGTH AND CONDITIONING CAMP

These summer strength and conditioning camps are designed to prepare students who wish to improve in the areas of strength, power, agility and speed. This camp is open to all Gonzaga Prep students regardless of gender and athletic participation. Grades 9-12. Sessions offered June 26-Aug. 10. $125. gprep.com 509-483-8511

GONZAGA TENNIS CAMP

Gonzaga provides full-day and half-day camp options of match strategy, competitive drills and conditioning. Ages 8-18. July 24-28 from 9 am-12 pm or 9 am-4:30 pm at Gonzaga University's Stevens Center. $265-$530. gonzagatenniscamps.com

HOCKEY MINISTRIES CAMP

Campers receive instruction on the ice from top coaches and players in the sport, along with other activities including character-building exercises and more, in a Christian, faith-based setting. Coed ages 9-17. July 17-21 at Frontier Ice Arena, Coeur d'Alene. $360-$380. hockeyministries.org 514-395-1717

INLAND EMPIRE DIVING SKILL CAMPS

Learn how to dive with coaches who are experienced in teaching beginners and state champions. Children will learn how to jump, spin and flip into the water in all directions. Ages 5-16; must be confident in deep end of pool. June 26-Aug. 24, meets Mon-Thu from 5-6:15 pm at the Liberty Aquatic Center. $45/week. inlandempirediving.com 253-355-8975

IRONWOOD THROWERS CAMP

The 34th annual camp for track and field throwing athletes (discus, hammer, javelin and shot put) offers instruction from notable coaches. July 12-15. Hosted at Ironwood Throwers in Rathdrum, and Lake City High School, Coeur d'Alene. $399, scholarships available. ironwoodcamp.com

KROC CENTER SPORTS CAMP

This half-day program teaches kids the fundamentals of basketball or soccer and develops skills through games, drills and play. Basketball sessions offered from June 19-July 28, soccer sessions offered from July 10-Aug. 18. Meets Mon-Fri from 8:30 am-12:30 pm at the Kroc Center, Coeur d'Alene. $108-$135. kroccda.org

LATE NIGHT NERF

Participate in a nerf battle in the library after hours. Nerf supplies and snacks are provided. Ages 8-12. Aug. 11 from 7-9 pm at the North Spokane Library. Free. scld.org

NBC GIRLS LACROSSE

Led by Whitworth women‚ Äôs lacrosse head coach Noelle Brouillard, athletes learn the foundations of a strong lacrosse player. Training curriculum focuses on stickwork, ground balls, situational breakdown, man up/man down, fast breaks, introduction to college play, increasing game speed and knowledge. Ages 9-18. June 27-29 at Whitworth University, with overnight/commuter options. $150-$455. nbccamps.com 800-406-3926

NIKE JUNIOR GOLF CAMP

Campers of all abilities enjoy daily instruction and course play under the direction of WSU's men's and women's golf team coaches and current/former players, along with fun off-the-course activities. Coed, ages 10-18. June 25-28 at WSU, Pullman, with day and overnight options. $695-$1,095. ussportscamps.com 800-645-3226

RELATIONAL RIDING ACADEMY HORSE CAMP

A horsemanship program offering half-day riding camps for beginning and experienced riders. Ages 8-13. Helmet, long pants and boots required. Sessions offered June 19-23, July 10-14, July 24-28 and Aug. 14-18; meets Mon-Fri from 8:45 am-noon. Only 25 spots open per session. At Relational Riding Academy in Cheney. $300/session. relationalridingacademy.com

SKYHAWKS GOLF

Camps teach the fundamentals of golf including swinging, putting and body positioning, with all equipment provided. Camps are held at local parks and schools throughout the Spokane/Coeur d'Alene area. Coed, ages 5-12. Sessions offered June-August; see site for complete list of dates and locations. $185-$230/session. skyhawks.com

SKYHAWKS LACROSSE

Lacrosse combines basic skills used in soccer, basketball and hockey into one fast-paced game. Boys and girls learn the fundamentals of stick handling, cradling, passing and shooting in a fun, non-checking environment. Ages 6-12. Held at parks and schools in the Spokane/Coeur d'Alene area. Sessions offered June-August; see site for complete list of dates and locations. $95-$230/session. skyhawks.com

SKYHAWKS MULTI-SPORT + MINI-HAWK CAMPS

A multi-sport program to give kids an introduction to sports such as basketball, baseball, soccer, flag football, ultimate frisbee and more. Ages 4-12, with sessions for younger athletes (Mini-Hawks Camps). Camps are hosted at parks and schools in the Spokane/Coeur d'Alene area. Sessions offered June-August; see site for complete list of dates and locations. $134-$230/session. skyhawks.com

SKYHAWKS TENNIS

Camps teach proper grip, footwork, strokes, volleys, serves and game rules and etiquette. Camps are held at parks and schools in the Spokane/Coeur d'Alene area. Coed, ages 6-12. Sessions offered June-July; see site for complete list of dates and locations. $95-$230/session. skyhawks.com

SKYHAWKS TRACK & FIELD/CROSS COUNTRY

Using special equipment, exercises and drills, this session prepares athletes for a future in cross-country, track and field events and distance running. Ages 6-12. July 10-14 from 9 am-3 pm at Terrace View Park, Spokane Valley. $190. skyhawks.com

SPORTS DEVELOPMENT CAMP

This sports program prepares children and their parents for organized sports in a fun and safe environment. Ages 3-5. June 26-30 from 9-11 am at Hagelin Park in Cheney. $100. cityofcheney.org

TEEN DISC GOLF

Learn or improve your disc golf skills with a world-class professional coach. Coed, ages 13-17. June 19-23 from 9 am-noon at Salnave Park, Cheney. $125. cityofcheney.org

TEEN HIKING

Embark on beautiful hikes around Washington and Idaho. All hikes are no longer than four miles long. Coed, ages 13-17. See website for location information. $125. cityofcheney.org

USTA PNW RECTENNIS

RecTennis provides weekly sessions all summer during which kids are active and learn basic skills in a non-competitive atmosphere. Campers learn life lessons and skills, and play high-energy activities and games. Ages 5-14. Sessions offered weekly June 19-25 at different locations in the Spokane/Coeur d'Alene area. See website for details. $30-$125. rectennis.com

WAREHOUSE ALL-SPORT CAMP

A fun, safe environment where kids make friends, create lasting memories and learn life skills both on and off the court. Campers enjoy a variety of sports and games designed to keep them engaged and having fun. Lunch is included daily; after-care options also available. Campers enjoy indoor and outdoor play, as well as swimming. Ages 6-12. Offered June 19-Aug. 11; meets Mon-Fri from 9 am-3:30 pm at the Warehouse, Spokane. $209/week. warehouseathletics.com 509-484-2670

WAREHOUSE JR. SPORT CAMP

A variety of sports and activities to keep your future sports star engaged. Activities include basketball, soccer, floor hockey, kickball, capture the flag and more. Snack is included daily. Ages 4-6. June 19-Aug. 18; times TBA. At the Warehouse in Spokane. $159/week. warehouseathletics.com 509-484-2670

WILD WALLS INDOOR CLIMBING CAMP

Kids learn and experience the sport of rock climbing through bouldering, top roping, knot tying, belaying, slacklining, rappelling, ascending, crate stacking, safety practices, games and more. No experience necessary. Ages 7-14. Sessions offered July 10-14, July 17-21, July 24-28, July 31-Aug. 4 and Aug. 7-11; meets Mon-Fri from 9 am-2 pm at Wild Walls, Spokane. $350-$400/session. wildwalls.com 509-455-9596

WSU SWIMMING STROKE CAMP

A camp specifically focusing on strokes for swimmers. June 25-30, with resident and commuter options. At WSU Pullman. $500-$700. wsuswimming.totalcamps.com

WSU SWIMMING TRAINING CAMP

A highly intense training camp for athletes in the middle of their season. Along with high-level coaching, technique and instruction from WSU coaches and student athletes, these camps are more intense and thus best suited to those who desire to swim in college. Classroom sessions on nutrition and what it means to be a college swimmer are incorporated, as well as swimming-specific dryland sessions. Overnight/residential options. June 25-30 at WSU Pullman. $500-$700. wsuswimming.totalcamps.com

SOCCER

CHAMPIONSHIP SOCCER TRAINING CAMP

Join the SGS soccer coaching staff as they get the ball rolling heading into the fall season. This camp emphasizes game style play and help develop the whole soccer player from foot skills, passing, shooting, defending and a variety of other skills needed to become a well-rounded player. Grades K-12. July 17-20 from 9 am-12 pm and 2:30-5:30 pm (two sessions offered) at the Saint George's soccer field. $50. sgs.org 509-466-1636

GONZAGA MEN'S SOCCER ACADEMY

This camp welcomes elite youth and junior college players who can showcase their abilities in a small setting and in front of some of the best college staff members in the Northwest. Grades 8+. Sessions offered June 10-11 and July 14-15. See website for locations and times. $200. zagsocceracademy.com

GONZAGA PREP SOCCER CAMPS

During summer 2023, Gonzaga Prep offers a boys camp (July 24-27; grades 9-12), a girls camp (July 24-27; grades 9-12) and a coed youth soccer camp (July 24-27; grades 6-8). $75. gprep.com 509-483-8511

GONZAGA WOMEN'S SOCCER ACADEMY

This year's camps include Spring ID Camp (May 20-21; grades 8-12), the College Bound Academy (June 17-18 and July 21-22) and Pups Camp (July 10-13; ages 5-12). All camps are led by Gonzaga Women's Soccer head coach Chris Watkins. $95-$315. gonzagasoccer.com

NIKE SOCCER CAMP

The goal of this camp is to stimulate a love for the game, showing youth athletes how to accelerate their own progress and success. Coed, ages 6-16. July 10-13 and July 17-20 with full (9 am-4 pm) and half-day (9 am-noon) options. At Dwight Merkel Sports Complex. $255-$365/session. ussportscamps.com 800-645-3226

SKYHAWKS SOCCER

A progressional coaching curriculum teaching technical skills and knowledge for all levels of playing experience. Camps are held at local parks and schools throughout the Spokane/Coeur d'Alene area. Boys and girls ages 3-12. Offered June-August; see site for complete list of dates and locations. $69-$230/session. skyhawks.com

SUPERTOTS SOCCER

Younger age groups focus on developing motor skills and self-confidence; older classes focus more on developing core soccer skills and personal focus, and also introduce an element of light competition. Ages 2.5-5. Sessions offered every summer from June through August at area parks and schools in the Spokane-Coeur d'Alene Area. See website for complete details. $47+/session. supertotsports.com

WSU WOMEN'S SOCCER DAY CAMP

A camp with the WSU Women's soccer team coaches, staff and players, geared toward younger athletes and covering fundamental skills and more. Sessions offered June 19-22 and July 18-21 with half (9 am-noon, ages 5-7) and full-day (9 am-4 pm, ages 8-14) sessions. At WSU Pullman. $160-$275. wsuwomenssoccercamps.totalcamps.com

WSU WOMEN'S SOCCER JUNIOR ELITE ID CAMP

A camp led by WSU Women's Soccer coaches, staff and players for mid-level players. Coed, grades 4-8. July 10-11 at WSU Pullman. $220 wsuwomenssoccercamps.totalcamps.com

WSU WOMEN'S SOCCER SENIOR ELITE ID CAMP

WSU Women's Soccer coaches, staff and players lead this camp designed for competitive players. Girls grades 8-12. July 15-16 at WSU Pullman. $220. wsuwomenssoccercamps.totalcamps.com

click to enlarge NBC Volleyball camps aim to improve players’ core skills.

VOLLEYBALL

CHENEY PARKS & REC VOLLEYBALL CAMP

In this four-day camp, kids learn passing, setting, serving, hitting, blocking and experience team dynamics. Coed. Ages 8-12. July 24-27 from 9 am-noon at Cheney Middle School. $100. cityofcheney.org

GONZAGA PREP VOLLEYBALL CAMP

This volleyball camp is run by the Gonzaga Prep coaching staff and college-level guest coaches and provides any athlete in the program with a solid fundamental base for volleyball. Grades 4-12. July 19-20. $85-$120. gprep.com 509-483-8511

NBC VOLLEYBALL CAMPS

Campers improve skills in passing, defense, serving and hitting, plus develop leadership and confidence. Girls ages 9-18. Resident and overnight options available. Sessions as follows: July 5-7 (middle school, ages 11-14), July 6-7 (intro day camp, ages 9-12), July 31-Aug. 3 (high school, ages 13-18). Camp takes place at Whitworth University. $110-$610. nbccamps.com 800-406-3926

PAT POWERS VOLLEYBALL CAMP

A two-day advanced volleyball skills camp taught by Olympic gold medalist Pat Powers with a focus on passing, hitting, setting, serving, defense and more, including beach volleyball tips, athletic scholarships and playing in club volleyball. Coed, ages 11+. Aug. 5-6 at 9 am at the HUB Sports Center, Liberty Lake. $150. vbclinics.com

SKYHAWKS VOLLEYBALL

Skill-based volleyball camps teach fundamentals of passing, setting, hitting, serving and more for beginning to intermediate players. Camps are held at local parks and schools throughout the Spokane/Coeur d'Alene area. Coed, ages 6-12. Sessions offered June through August; see site for complete list of dates and locations. $134-$230/session. skyhawks.com

WSU VOLLEYBALL COLLEGE PREP CAMP

This camp offers athletes an opportunity to raise their skill level in a highly competitive setting, and to experience what it's like to play at Washington State University. A majority of training is focused on skill development specific to players' designated positions, along with a small training block on general skills like ball control. Coed, grades 9-12. July 8-9 (overnight/commuter options) at WSU Bohler Gym, Pullman. $175-$275. wsuwomensvolleyballcamps.totalcamps.com

WSU VOLLEYBALL INDIVIDUAL ALL-SKILLS CAMP

Athletes can raise their skill level in a highly competitive setting and experience what it's like to play at Washington State University. This camp mainly focuses on the development of good, all-around volleyball skills, focusing on ball control, serving and using hands regardless of position. This camp also includes a small training block specific to designated positions. Coed, grades 7-12. July 9-11 (overnight/commuter options) at WSU Bohler Gym, Pullman. $250-$395. wsuwomensvolleyballcamps.totalcamps.com

WSU VOLLEYBALL INTERMEDIATE CAMP

This day camp focuses on all aspects of the game with an emphasis on fundamental skill development from the beginner to the more experienced players. Afternoon sessions allow campers to put their fundamentals into action during competitive, game-like drills. Coed, grades 5-8. June 19-20 from 9-11:30 am and 1-4 pm at WSU Bohler Gym, Pullman. $150. wsuwomensvolleyballcamps.totalcamps.com

WSU VOLLEYBALL YOUTH CAMP

This day camp provides a fun opportunity for young volleyball players to learn the fundamentals of the game. Each camper develops skills in passing, setting, hitting and serving. Coed, grades 1-5. June 19-20 from 9-11:30 am at Bohler Gym, WSU Pullman. $75. wsuwomensvolleyballcamps.totalcamps.com

WSU WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL TEAM CAMP

This camp is designed to give high school athletes the opportunity to practice together in a collegiate atmosphere. WSU provides one coach who is a current or former player or camp staff member for each team. The primary focus of the camp is competition and team concepts, along with specific breakout sessions for high school coaches, including setting and team defense. Camp is concluded with the High School Team Tournament (July 14-15). Girls entering grades 9-12. July 12-15 (overnight and commuter options), at Bohler Gym, WSU Pullman. $350-$395. wsuwomensvolleyballcamps.totalcamps.com