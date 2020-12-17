Star Wars' future isn't in movies. That's a good thing

By

click to enlarge The Mandalorian
The Mandalorian

The hit Star Wars TV show The Mandalorian isn't a show about great acting (though there are a few moments) or great dialogue (there isn't much dialogue at all). It's not a show about clever plot twists (most of the big surprises aren't).

Instead, it's a show about something much more foundational, more primal, more cinematic: sound effects, music and iconography.

That's what made the original Star Wars movies great: The sound of the Tie Fighters screaming overhead. The iconic image of the skyline of Imperial Walkers tromping toward the base. John Williams' symphony swelling as the rebel fleet made its attack run on a fully armed and operational Death Star.

Let Star Trek have its philosophical quandaries. Star Wars had lightsabers that went bzzzzwwaaaahhh.

It was simple, but that simplicity was what made it so exciting: With each planet and image, there was a hint of this entire galaxy of possibility, a thousand planets filled with a million stories.

Which is why it was so disillusioning that the new Star Wars movies kept telling the same one over and over again.

Related
Netflix docuseries highlights hospital hardships, a beer to support live music, new music and more!

Netflix docuseries highlights hospital hardships, a beer to support live music, new music and more!

Tatooine, again. A planet-destroying superweapon, again. Someone's dad was the evil dude the entire time, again.

The new movies felt constrained, burdened by four decades of fan expectations. J.J. Abrams slavishly tried to meet those expectations; Rian Johnson slavishly tried to subvert them. In both cases, the movies felt so crammed as to be hollow.

It didn't have to be this way. I grew up on a diet of Star Wars video games and novels, the sort that spun out entire worlds and backstories from the five-second shot of the hammerhead alien in the Mos Eisley cantina.

Some were dreck, some were almost brilliant. But they all tapped into this exhilarating promise that the Star Wars movies were just jumping off points for something bigger.

Last week, Disney announced an onslaught of new Star Wars TV shows, most of them centered on established characters. Obi-Wan Kenobi! Lando Calrissian! The tentacled Twi'Lek Jedi Ashoka! Some guy named Cassian Andor from Rogue One!

You could dismiss it as creative stagnation, as a megacorporation squeezing every cent of profit they can out of their intellectual property. But the magic of TV is that it's expansive. Just by handing writers more time to fill, they can take greater risks than a blockbuster franchise, explore more interesting ideas and hyperjump to more new locales. They can recapture the magic of Star Wars, not through imitation, but through exploration.

After all, in the Star Wars cinematic universe, the important part isn't the cinema. It's the universe. ♦

The original print version of this article was headlined "Star Wars' future isn't in movies. That's a good thing"

Tags

Related Articles

Trending

A holiday streaming guide for unsung Christmas classics, Scrooge-friendly holiday hits and this year's Oscar hopefuls
How Joey Cordeau became king of the mountain
TV specials that will get both parents and kids in the holiday spirit
Biden needs to go beyond a Trump reset
Three Birdies Bakery's owner shares tips for making fabulous cookies at home as she wraps up a busy year
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of Buzz Bin , Star Wars

Netflix docuseries highlights hospital hardships, a beer to support live music, new music and more!

Netflix docuseries highlights hospital hardships, a beer to support live music, new music and more!

Ending My 20s in 2020

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Ending My 20s in 2020

A new documentary about the glory days of Nickelodeon sparks nostalgia for childhood favorites

By Nathan Weinbender

Doug

Downtown's latest mural, Get Lit! combines physical and digital, new music and more!

Downtown's latest mural, Get Lit! combines physical and digital, new music and more! (3)
More »

Latest in Arts & Culture

TV specials that will get both parents and kids in the holiday spirit

By Lauren Gilmore

Rugrats get in the spirit.

Netflix docuseries highlights hospital hardships, a beer to support live music, new music and more!

Netflix docuseries highlights hospital hardships, a beer to support live music, new music and more!

In Caste: The Origins of Our Discontent, Isabel Wilkerson explores what really divides humanity

By Mindy Cameron

In Caste: The Origins of Our Discontent, Isabel Wilkerson explores what really divides humanity

Ending My 20s in 2020

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Ending My 20s in 2020
More »

Readers also liked…

A Pride Parade organizer reflects on the event's origins and where it's going after two decades in the Spokane spotlight

By Josh Kelety

Spokane's Pride march started relatively small, in 1992.

In a market awash in cheap footwear, Frank's Boots and Saad's Shoe Repair hope to remind the public not to give up on their shoes

By Josh Kelety

In a market awash in cheap footwear, Frank's Boots and Saad's Shoe Repair hope to remind the public not to give up on their shoes

Fixer Uppers: In our throwaway culture, these local fixers keep things running

By Josh Kelety

Fixer Uppers: In our throwaway culture, these local fixers keep things running

Nikon doesn't want people to be able to fix their cameras on their own. But the one-man Camera Care gets it done anyway

By Josh Kelety

Ron Sinnott, the 65-year-old owner of Camera Care says, "Cameras are like three or four computers all sewn together."
More Arts & Culture »
All Culture »

Things To Do

A Christmas Classic: Bing, Berlin and the Story of White Christmas

A Christmas Classic: Bing, Berlin and the Story of White Christmas

Through Dec. 31

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Daniel Walters

A lifelong Spokane native, staff writer Daniel Walters is the Inlander's City Hall reporter. But he also reports on a wide swath of other topics, including business, education, real estate development, land use, and other stories throughout North Idaho and Spokane County.He's reported on deep flaws in the Washington...
More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2020 Inlander
Powered By Foundation