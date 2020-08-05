Stay Hungry: Pig Out in the Park isn't happening this year, but will return in 2021

You'll have to pig out at home this year. Pig Out in the Park 2020 is canceled.
Stuart Danford
You'll have to pig out at home this year. Pig Out in the Park 2020 is canceled.
It might be time to invest in that home fryer, because you won't be able to swing by Riverfront Park to get your fill of deep-fried goodness at Pig Out in the Park this year. Like most events scheduled for this summer and fall, the annual feast of both food and music has been shuttered by the coronavirus.

Noting that despite constant planning and replanning over the last several months that Spokane will not be in Phase 4 and ready for large crowds by Labor Day weekend, Pig Out organizers said via press release, "Like many loyal Pig Out in the Park fans, we had hoped that things would improve in time for our 41st annual Pig Out in the Park. But, with the COVID-19 pandemic not subsiding and conditions not improving, before our vendor friends start to incur more unnecessary expense, and in the best interests of the general public’s health, we are going to postpone the 41st Annual Pig Out in the Park until next year, now scheduled for September 1-6, 2021."

Last year's Pig Out saw more than 195,000 visitors dining on local and regional grub and enjoying more than 100 music acts on its four stages. This year's event was scheduled to take place Sept. 2-7.

All Food »

